ACLU warns permitting bill could give way to ICE detention centers

Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Senate Environment and Public Works ranking member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) take part in a press conference to announce a deal on permitting reform at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

The American Civil Liberties Union is making the rounds on Capitol Hill warning that the Senate’s big bipartisan permitting bill could lead to the expansion of ICE detention centers — citing a separate GOP effort that poured tens of millions of dollars into building more of these facilities nationwide.

In a memo obtained by POLITICO, the ACLU argues the bill, as written, would allow ICE to move ahead with “massive, irreversible projects” with “no meaningful legal recourse,” and cement the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant efforts for years to come.

“The irony is glaring,” the memo reads. “At a time when families across the country are struggling to afford groceries, housing, and other basic necessities, a bill sold as making America more affordable would hand ICE a faster, cheaper path to building out a detention system that has already wasted billions of taxpayer dollars.”

The GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act approved $38 billion to buy warehouses throughout the country and convert them into massive detention centers. Earlier this year, ICE spent more than $1 billion trying to convert 11 warehouses to detention sites without reviews but faced challenges in court and other issues, according to a Government Accountability Office report that found the agency wasted millions on nonrecoverable costs.

The bipartisan permitting bill to be voted on when the Senate returns from recess next week would ease the federal energy permitting process by amending the National Environmental Policy Act in such a way that a vast array of projects — including immigration detention centers — could no longer need a review from the government in order to be built.

In a statement, a spokesperson for one of the two chief Senate Democratic negotiators, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, rejected the argument that the pending measure would make it easier to build ICE facilities: “There is no plausible reading of [the bill's] NEPA provisions that would exclude detention centers housing federal detainees from NEPA review."

More broadly, Whitehouse and Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico have indicated they are open to making minor changes to the framework they negotiated with Republicans and the White House, but continue to say the time is now to pass the bill.

“Americans spoke clearly this week that they want their elected representatives focused on affordability,” Heinrich, the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and National Resources Committee, posted on social media Thursday. “We have legislation that would reduce household electricity bills by billions of dollars by making it easier to build clean energy projects. Let's get it done.”

But the Democratic landslide Tuesday night has emboldened progressives who are not keen to offer Republicans concessions, including on a longstanding GOP energy priority. That includes Heinrich’s counterpart, incoming House Natural Resources chair Jared Huffman of California.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries came out against the Senate permitting bill, saying in a statement exclusive to POLITICO it “falls short in several areas.”

Heinrich, for the time being, isn't not relenting in his push to pass the bill before the year’s end.

In a statement shared with POLITICO this week, he said: “I’m not going to wait.”

Nico Portuondo contributed to this report.