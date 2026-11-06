Top Senate oversight Democrat gears up for offensive against Trump-linked firms

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on a key Senate oversight panel, warned a wide array of entities he has previously probed to satisfy his requests in the coming months or potentially face “alternative measures to obtain compliance.”

The letters, sent to dozens of private sector companies and a pair of Trump officials on Thursday, are a sign of what’s to come for entities that have brushed aside oversight efforts over the past two years from Democrats, now emboldened by their sweep of Congress on Tuesday. Blumenthal of Connecticut is expected to lead the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations next year.

Blumenthal’s letters were sent to cryptocurrency companies he has probed over alleged dealings with the Trump administration, including Tether, Binance and World Liberty Financial, the firm that was launched by the president’s family. He also sent the letters to dozens of companies and people that donated to President Donald Trump’s ballroom renovation efforts, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The letters to Binance, Tether and World Liberty said that the firms have “failed to adequately respond to the Subcommittee’s requests and have not produced any responsive records.”

Failure “to voluntarily produce the requested records and information by January 4, 2027, will leave the Subcommittee with no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance.”

A Binance spokesperson said in a statement that the firm “appreciates the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ work and takes its legal and compliance obligations seriously, prioritizing platform safety and regulatory cooperation."

“Binance remains committed to strengthening its compliance program, protecting users, cooperating with authorities, and supporting the global crypto ecosystem,” the spokesperson said.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that the department “responds to official correspondence through official channels.” DHS General Counsel James Percival said on X this week in response to a separate oversight threat from a Democrat that it “is unfortunate that Democrats are more interested in political shenanigans than in governing.”

“Rest assured, however, that we are well prepared to deal with this nonsense so Secretary Mullin can continue focusing on protecting the homeland,” Percival wrote.

Spokespeople for Tether and the FCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for World Liberty did not immediately provide a comment.