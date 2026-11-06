Jeffries says Senate permitting deal ‘falls short’, demands more House input

“We must once again support the clean energy economy and combat the climate crisis with the fierce urgency of now," a Hakeem Jeffries spokesperson said. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the Senate permitting reform bill Thursday, raising concerns about the legislation's proposed changes to bedrock environmental laws and protections for tribal sovereignty.

A Jeffries spokesperson told POLITICO exclusively that the New York Democrat supports the need for permitting reform, but warned the bipartisan Senate bill“falls short in several areas,” while also criticizing the lack of input from House Democrats on the bill's development.

“We must once again support the clean energy economy and combat the climate crisis with the fierce urgency of now," the spokesperson said. "However, the current Senate bill under consideration falls short in several areas, including the manner in which NEPA reform is undertaken and the failure to adequately protect tribal sovereignty.

"Leader Jeffries will not rubber-stamp legislation that emerges from the Senate without more constructive involvement with our Caucus as we fight to make life more affordable for the American people,” the spokesperson continued.

Jeffries’ request for changes complicates the bill’s path to passage during the lame-duck session, with a Senate procedural vote on the package scheduled for Monday. House Democrats are a key constituency for supporters seeking to get the deal across the finish line.

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated to clarify that Jeffries is seeking changes to the bill but has not declared his opposition to the legislation.