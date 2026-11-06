Welcome to the Becerra era

With help from Riley Ramirez



MR. GOVERNOR:Xavier Becerra ran a gubernatorial campaign that was light on the details of how he plans to grapple with a bevy of high-stakes climate and energy issues. Now comes the hard part.

We’re less than two months away from Becerra’s inauguration, and that puts him and his inner circle on the clock to decide what his signature issues will be, and how to grapple with the problems that he’ll have no choice but to confront.

Lots of people are eager to tell the new governor what he ought to do.

As Becerra emerged as the clear winner in Tuesday’s election, a slew of environmental and energy advocacy organizations put out press releases that all read as various shades of, “Congratulations, Governor Becerra, now please do what we want you to.”

That scramble to influence the nascent administration has been going on for months. “Everybody wants to get their ideas in front of candidates,” Becerra campaign spokesperson Jonathan Underland said. “We received a lot of requests and a lot of ideas from a lot of people.”

But many green groups are starting on the back foot with Becerra, having endorsed climate champion Tom Steyer in the primary. That will make the voices in the incoming governor’s inner circle all the more important.

There’s a slew of people who have had Becerra’s ear on energy and climate issues, and policy more generally, throughout the campaign, POLITICO learned via interviews with a half-dozen experienced lobbyists and environmental leaders.

At the top of the list of people Becerra has been consulting with on energy and environmental issues is Arsenio Mataka, who served as Becerra’s senior adviser on environmental policy during his time as attorney general, and was most recently the Bay Area Air District’s deputy executive officer for equity and community programs, a role he stepped down from last month.

Then there’s Karen Skelton, Becerra’s high school classmate who went on to become a senior policy adviser to the Department of Energy under Joe Biden. Also on the list is Martha Guzman Aceves, a former Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator under Biden and commissioner for the California Public Utilities Commission, and Robert Chun, chief of staff to California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild.

Becerra’s policy advisers who were officially part of his campaign include Nicole Elliot, who oversaw cannabis regulation for Gov. Gavin Newsom and now sits on the California Water Commission, Clarisa Reyes-Becerra, an immigration attorney and Becerra’s daughter, and Lindsey Cobia, a political consultant who also advised Newsom (this morning’s California Playbook has a longer list).

The makeup of Becerra’s climate and energy brain trust has earned plaudits from some environmental groups that endorsed Steyer during the primary — and who previously criticized Becerra’s position that oil companies like Chevron are “not the bad guy.”

“That is the type of leadership we hope to see from California’s next governor,” Matt Abularach-Macias, political and organizing director for California Environmental Voters, said of Mataka and Skelton.

Because Becerra was the frontrunner, he was able to skate through the last few months without being overly specific about his policy agenda. But the incoming governor has highlighted a few of the policy fights his team plans to tackle.

One pressing issue is the question of whether to reduce the amount of money that power companies have to pay after they spark a wildfire. Newsom made it his signature issue this legislative session but failed to get it across the finish line. Utilities are pushing hard to land a deal before Newsom sails off into the sunset. But if they’re unsuccessful, Becerra has made it clear that he wants to pick up the ball.

“I support doing wildfire liability right away,” he told POLITICO in October. Nonetheless, he has carefully avoided telegraphing exactly how he wants to address it.

Also on the to-do list: tackling utility and insurance rates.

“In the first 100 days, one of the first moves I’ll make is to freeze utility rates and freeze insurance premiums on homes, because I think the California public is now due a clear, transparent response on why those costs have gone so high before we move forward,” Becerra said during a January forum.

Other policy issues he’s mentioned include extending the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant beyond its current 2030 sunset date (“but safety first,” he said during a May debate), giving lower-income families two hours of free electricity per day and subsidizing electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is still in the White House, and his lieutenants have made their desire to continue meddling in California’s oil system clear. That could put Becerra in a tricky spot.

The incoming governor made it clear on the campaign trail that he is concerned about California’s dependence on imported oil and is open to more Central Valley drilling. But during an October debate, he criticized Trump for his administration’s desire to expand offshore drilling.

“We don’t want to see our coastline damaged,” he said.

Beyond campaign talking points, Becerra’s first challenge will be navigating a likely contentious budget process as public transit, housing and environmental justice groups push lawmakers to backfill anticipated declines in climate funding from the state’s emissions trading program.

His deadline to submit an initial budget proposal is Jan. 10, just days after his inauguration.

“That’s the first thing we’re going to look for,” Abularach-Macias said. “And how much he commits to investing in clean energy infrastructure, transit and transportation, resilience, wildfire mitigation, water conservation and clean access [to] water.”

But during a Thursday press conference, Becerra, while fielding a question about health care, made it clear that he’s not interested in making too many promises before he’s in office.

“Every time people ask those [questions] — will you commit to this, will you promise to that — that may get you elected, but that isn’t the way to go,” Becerra said. “You want me to make a commitment without knowing what the budget will be, without knowing what the votes are. I’m not going to play that game.”

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WEIGHING IN: Campaign season is over and California’s top Democrats are already transitioning into policy grappling mode.

One of Becerra’s signature campaign proposals was his so-called “power hour,” which would offer low-income residents two free hours of electricity each day to take advantage of abundant solar generation at midday.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón weighed in on the proposal for the first time during a Thursday press conference. It wasn’t exactly a love fest.

“Could there be alignment? Possibly,” Rivas said. “I don’t know enough about it.”

Limón had a warmer response. “We tried elements like power hour, and they worked in the past,” she said. “I think that there’s an appetite to consider, to explore and advance both short-term and long-term exploration about energy sustainability.”



LET’S GET MOVING: California’s largest oil producer is going to reopen a key pipeline.

California Resources Corporation CEO Francisco Leon said during his company’s Tuesday earnings call that the firm intends to reopen the San Pablo Bay pipeline in the first quarter of 2027. That’s a major victory for Central Valley oil drillers, who lost access to Bay Area refineries when the pipeline’s previous owner idled it nearly a year ago.

Having access to fewer customers has put the state’s oil drillers in a poor negotiating position, forcing them to sell their product at deep discounts compared to the global commodity price.



RANDOLPH’S REACTION: A former top air quality regulator thinks that Tuesday’s election results should send a message to California leaders that climate policy and economic policy are not mutually exclusive.

Former CARB Chair Liane Randolph, who stepped down from the role last year and has since co-founded a policy consulting firm, said in an interview with POLITICO that voters’ repudiation of the Trump administration and Republicans was also pushback on “a narrative the fossil fuel industry and entrenched interests have been pushing” that environmental protections raise the cost of living.

She also pointed to the likely failure of Proposition 45, which would weaken elements of the state’s landmark environmental review law, as evidence that California residents don’t want to give up bedrock environmental regulations for the sake of building faster. “I think voters this cycle basically … we want to support clean energy, and we want housing, and we support development in California, but we do not want to throw out the baby with the bathwater,” Randolph said.



DAM TIME: The California State Water Resources Board unanimously voted to approve a water right permit for a major new reservoir in Northern California late Wednesday, clearing the last hurdle before construction can begin, Riley Ramirezreports for subscribers.

The Sites Reservoir, once constructed, will hold water diverted from the Sacramento River during wet periods to meet California’s growing need to safeguard supplies in the event of droughts.

The decision came after hours of heated public testimony, and one week after the board also voted to approve another key project in Newsom’s water agenda, the Bay-Delta plan.

“Today’s approval shows California can get big infrastructure projects moving again,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. “Sites Reservoir is a smart investment in our future, helping ensure our communities, farms, and wildlife have the water they need when it matters most.”

Construction is scheduled to begin next year, and developers are aiming to finish the project by 2034.



HAT IN THE RING: Democrats swept the midterms, and now Rep. Jared Huffman is bidding for the Natural Resources Committee gavel, Amelia Davidsonreports for POLITICO Pro subscribers.

Huffman officially announced on Wednesday his intent to chair the committee next year, vowing to make the panel a locus for oversight and environmental policy. As the current ranking member of the committee, the announcement comes as no surprise. He is not expected to face Democratic challengers for the role.

In a letter to Democrats, Huffman flexed his climate credentials and said that he’ll continue to focus on government oversight while also building out a broad environmental agenda.

“My commitment to climate action, clean energy, environmental justice, Tribal sovereignty, communities in the U.S. territories and insular areas, and the protection of our natural environment is unwavering,” Huffman wrote.



— The Los Angeles Times spoke to California lawmakers who are poised to lead two of Congress’ most significant energy and environment committees about what they plan to do.

— Election results across the country bode well for climate, even in places where it wasn’t on the ballot, climate journalist and newsletter author Sammy Roth writes.

— Stanford University researchers have discovered a way to restore coral reefs threatened by warming ocean waters.

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