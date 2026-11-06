Voters approve measures barring transgender athletes from women’s sports

Voters in three Democratic-led states approved ballot measures restricting transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports, delivering a major victory for the conservative movement that has sought to extend such restrictions beyond red states.

The measures in Arizona, Colorado and Washington state would restrict transgender students from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Meanwhile, Nebraska, a red state, also approved a measure to amend the state constitution to bar transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's school sports.

Supporters of the measures have argued that barring trans participation preserves fairness and opportunities for female athletes. But opponents argue the restrictions are discriminatory and could impose invasive or burdensome requirements on girls seeking to participate in school sports.

The issue has unified Republicans, divided Democrats and has found a champion in President Donald Trump, who has pushed a suite of anti-trans federal policies since returning to the White House. But conservatives had made little progress outside the red states that swiftly passed bans in recent years.

Now the success of these latest measures, the first time the issue was put to voters, is almost certain to fuel similar campaigns that bypass resistant legislatures despite Democrats retaking Congress.

The results are potentially illuminating for Democrats, who have resisted such restrictions on transgender Americans. Although the measures differ in scope and implementation, their success with voters is likely to fuel tensions between progressives, who want their new Democratic majority to fight back, and moderates eager to focus on affordability.

The approved measures also come after the Supreme Court in June upheld state laws banning trans athletes from women’s sports. But the high court has not ruled on the legality of state policies allowing trans athletes to compete on teams that align with their gender identity.

Arizona: Voters approved Proposition 318, which was placed on the ballot by Arizona’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The amendment further restricts athletic participation based on biological sex and addresses access to restrooms, locker rooms and changing areas in public schools.

Colorado: Voters approved Proposition 134 that requires public schools and colleges to designate sports teams according to students’ sex and restrict transgender athletes’ participation on teams that align with their gender identity.

Washington: Voters approved Initiative 638, which bars students assigned male at birth from participating in girls’ K-12 sports. The initiative also establishes sex-verification requirements for students seeking to participate in girls’ athletics.

Nebraska: Voters approved Initiative 442, the Fairness for Girls constitutional amendment. The proposal bars students assigned male at birth from participating in sports designated for girls and women, enshrining sex-based athletic eligibility requirements in the state constitution.