AIPAC’s dwindling allies in Congress

With help from Jason Beeferman

Pro-Israel lobby AIPAC is set to enter the 120th Congress with fewer allies in Washington after a bruising election night for Republicans, Jacob reports.

— More than 30 of the bipartisan group’s preferred candidates fell this week — marking defeat for AIPAC in over three-fourths of the competitive races that have been called so far where it backed an incumbent. That includes ousted GOP Reps. Mike Lawler in New York, Brian Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania and Max Miller in Ohio.

— The pro-Israel group also lost one of its most influential allies in the Senate when Maine Democrat Troy Jackson trounced incumbent Republican Susan Collins, the powerful appropriations chair. AIPAC bundled over $3.3 million in contributions for Collins this cycle, more than it gathered for any other candidate. And it suffered a major setback in Michigan when progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers after a contentious primary battle earlier this year.

— “To the super PACs and special interests who tried to beat us, we are coming for your system of politics,” El-Sayed told a jubilant crowd at his election night party in Detroit on Tuesday night. “To AIPAC who spent $42 million against us, thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice.”

— The pro-Israel group, long a formidable force in electoral politics, has faced a reckoning in recent months amid significant voter unease over the U.S.-Israel relationship. In the latest POLITICO Poll, 34% of U.S. adults said the U.S. is too closely aligned with Israel’s government.

— Vice President JD Vanceraised the prospect of changing the GOP’s relationship with Israel on Wednesday morning as one of four policy recommendations for the Republican Party to help win back Trump 2024 voters who had drifted from the party.

— AIPAC has privately acknowledged it faces significant “challenges” ahead, telling allies in a memo obtained by POLITICO that it would no longer directly endorse candidates or contribute or earmark funds for their campaigns. But AIPAC will continue supporting candidates through its affiliated United Democracy Project super PAC.

— AIPAC released a statement Wednesday afternoon congratulating the “hundreds of pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans who won their elections.”

— “Our community will work with returning and newly elected members of both parties to advance America’s interests by strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship,” AIPAC spokesperson Deryn Sousa told POLITICO.

— Liberal pro-Israel advocacy group J Street jumped on Tuesday night’s results as evidence of AIPAC’s waning influence. J Street spent $3 million via its action fund to help defeat GOP Reps. Miller, Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin, Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania and Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa, as well as GOP Senate nominee Mike Collins in Georgia. All five candidates lost.

— “This is an earthquake for the influence of AIPAC, the influence of J Street, and where we stand inside the Democratic Party,” said Ilan Goldenberg, J Street’s senior vice president and chief policy officer. “Democrats want to have a relationship with Israel. They want to have a constructive relationship with Israel. They don’t want to give Israel a blank check.”

— Many of AIPAC’s losses across the country this cycle weren’t driven solely by policy debates about Israel. The shellacking came after several progressive Israel critics beat out AIPAC-backed candidates in Democratic primaries earlier this year.

— “There’s plenty of pro-Israel candidates who won tough races too,” said Democratic Majority for Israel President Brian Romick. “You had a D by your name, you won.”

— Some of the Democratic Israel backers who rode the blue wave to victory this week include Florida Reps. Kathy Castor and Jared Moskowitz. AIPAC contributed $10,000 directly to Castor’s reelection bid and bundled over $100,000 for her; it bundled more than $1.2 million for Moskowitz’s reelection campaign.

Happy Thursday and welcome to PI. Drop us a line at jwendler@politico.com and dbarnes@politico.com or message us on Signal at jwendler.89 and danielbarnes.13. And don’t forget to follow us on X at @jacob_wendler and @dnlbrns.

FIRST IN PI — PENTA’S NEW CONGRESSIONAL PRODUCT: Corporate advisory firm Penta Group is rolling out a “Congressional Issue Outlook System” to help clients navigate risk in the 120th Congress, Jacob writes.

— The new offering scores incoming members of Congress on key issues that will impact corporate America and can be tailored to the specific priorities of clients. It also names the key lawmakers and committees that are most likely to scrutinize a company.

— It’s the latest effort on K Street to seize on corporate America’s anxiety about an incoming Democratic majority mulling scrutiny on everything from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

OMB RULE LOBBYING FIGHT HEATS UP: Nonprofit and research organizations are raising alarm about the Trump administration’s efforts to move forward with a dramatic overhaul of the federal grantmaking system, Jacob reports.

— The research community has lobbied against a proposed rule that would give political appointees wide-ranging authority to cancel or deny federal grants after a concerted lobbying effort from the research community. Congress barred the Office of Management and Budget from implementing the new rule before Dec. 11 in its fiscal 2027 continuing resolution earlier this fall.

— But in a letter sent today to House and Senate appropriations leaders, over 100 organizations allege several federal agencies have taken steps to codify the OMB rule before it’s been finalized. The groups say the Departments of Education, Energy and Agriculture and the National Institutes of Health, among other agencies, “are proceeding in direct contravention of Congress’s explicit instructions” by advancing their own policies that mirror key elements of the proposed OMB rule.

— The organizations are urging lawmakers to investigate and to include language further blocking implementation of the proposed OMB rule in future legislation. Signees include the American Association for the Advancement ofScience, the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American College of Physicians.

REJECTING CORPORATE PAC MONEY: Progressive group End Citizens United is celebrating a new milestone after this week’s elections. At least 100 members of the next Congress have signed onto the group’s pledge to reject corporate PAC money, the largest number of lawmakers to ever make the commitment since the group launched the pledge nearly a decade ago, Daniel B. reports.

— That number includes newly elected members and incumbents — at least 25 in the Senate and 75 in the House. While progressives have long championed the idea of rejecting corporate donations, this year’s midterm elections saw a wave of more moderates making the commitment as well, such as Sens.-elect Annie Andrews in South Carolina and Josh Turek in Iowa. A POLITICO Poll from earlier this year showed that a vast majority of Americans believe there is too much money in politics.

— “This is no longer a handful of members taking a stand,” End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller said in a statement. “It’s a growing force on Capitol Hill, with the potential to fundamentally change the relationship between elected officials and corporate special interests.”

— Only 10 lawmakers committed to rejecting corporate PAC money when End Citizens United first launched the pledge in 2017.



what else we're reading

— ‘AI earthquake’: Democrats eye a Silicon Valley reckoning, per our colleagues Katherine Long and John Hendel

— RFK Jr.’s alliance with Trump is on tenterhooks, per our colleagues Amanda Chu and Carmen Paun

— Law firms gear up for ‘entirely new era’ of investigations, per our colleague Erica Orden



Jobs report

— Debra Houry will serve as the founding director of the Public Health Network Information eXchange Innovation Institute, which the science-driven nonprofit Renaissance Philanthropy launched Wednesday.

— Zac Hill has joined MIRI as head of advocacy. He was previously the co-founder and president of the Office of American Possibilities.

— Erin Adrian has joined Vanderbilt University as associate vice chancellor for federal relations. She most recently led Intel’s U.S. federal government affairs team and global economic policy.

— Doug Baker has been promoted to senior VP of industry relations and chief collaboration officer at FMI. He’s been with the food industry trade group for 13 years and previously worked for Federated Foods.

— Michael Thompson has been promoted to partner at Goldman Sachs. He's the global head of Goldman's office of government and regulatory affairs and previously worked with Rich Feuer Group.



New Joint Fundraisers

Harrigan Victory Fund (Rep. Pat Harrigan, NRCC)

NRSC Recount Fund (Sens. Dan Sullivan and Cindy Hyde-Smith, NRSC)



New PACs

Blue Roots PAC (PAC)

Clean House (Hybrid PAC)

FedEx Freight Holding Company, Inc. Political Action Committee (Freight PAC)

Medical Justice PAC, LLC (Super PAC)

Mid-Size Banks Coalition of America DBA MBCA PAC (PAC)

Mighty Alabama Strike Force (Super PAC)

One NC PAC (Leadership PAC: Roy Cooper)

The Aleut Corporation Political Action Committee (Aleut PAC)



New Lobbying REGISTRATIONS

Alston & Bird LLP: Mitsubishi Cement Corporation

Austin Legal and Public Affairs PLLC: LK Packaging

Brooks Consulting Group, LLC: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP Obo Suffolk Primary Health, LLC

Brooks Consulting Group, LLC: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP Obo University Of Notre Dame

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Coder Technologies Inc.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Falcon Attack & Defense Autonomy

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Revolutional

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP: Suffolk Primary Health, LLC

Capitol Path Consulting LLC FKA Culton Consulting LLC: Excelsior

Continental Strategy, LLC: Future Pipe Industries, LLC

Continental Strategy, LLC: Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC

Hither Creek Strategies, LLC: GRVTY

Impact Management Group: Total Wine & More

J.A. Green and Company: Assured Space

J.A. Green and Company: Fort Robotics

JM Burkman & Associates: LawelLawe Management Group

MO Strategies, Inc.: AeroDominance

OnMessage Public Strategies: ActioHealth

Steptoe LLP: Apotex Corp.

The Picard Group, LLC: City of Pensacola

Valiant Strategies LLC: The Roosevelt Group OBO Port San Antonio

Vitello Consulting: Eastern Fisheries



New Lobbying Terminations

DLG Partners FKA Dragon List Global: MicroAutomation Inc.

Drummond Woodsum Strategic Consulting, LLC: Joint Tribal Council of the Passamaquoddy Tribe

Dykema Gossett PLLC: Steelcase, Inc.

GPSLLC: Valley International Airport

Hodgkins Consulting, LLC: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ikon Public Affairs: Cascade Company, LLC

Interstate Gas Supply, LLC: Interstate Gas Supply, LLC

King Street Solutions: Nexus Energy Partners

Mercury Public Affairs, LLC: Keystone Strategic Advisors OBO Batric Radunovic

Mercury Public Affairs, LLC: SEMI Global

MMS Products, Inc.: MMS Products, Inc.

Pace, LLP: Bishop Paiute Tribe

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP: Flashpoint Intelligence

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP: Olivet University

Pyxis Partners, LLC: Alliance of Community Health Plans

Pyxis Partners, LLC: Association for Community Affiliated Plan

Pyxis Partners, LLC: The Hopewell Foundation FKA Hopewell Fund

Synchronicity Strategies LLC: Tai Ginsberg & Associates, LLC OBO Animal Legal Defense Fund

Synchronicity Strategies LLC: Tai Ginsberg & Associates, LLC OBO Environmental Investigation Agency

Synchronicity Strategies LLC: Tai Ginsberg & Associates, LLC OBO International Fund For Animal Welfare

Tauzin Consultants, LLC: RazorMetrics

The Spectrum Group: Viega, LLC

Triad Strategies, LLC: Swift Current Management Services, Inc.

Upstream Consulting, Inc.: Primus Pharmaceutical

Waverly Group: Troika Solutions