What's troubling JD Vance

Welcome to POLITICO Forecast. This is Jack Blanchard, writing this newsletter fresh off a flight to the U.K., where the U.S. midterm elections remain top of the headlines. Or at least they did until the Russell Brand trial verdict came in mid-afternoon. Drop me a line.

5 THINGS THAT MATTERED TODAY



Counting continued in knife-edge U.S. Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska, with Democrats increasingly confident of landing both seats.

The Nasdaq tanked as investors processed what Democratic control of Congress and key state governorships might mean for the AI industry.

Flights in Europe were hit with a second wave of false bomb alerts.

The Bank of England raised U.K. interest rates for the first time in three years, and warned of further hikes if the Iran War is not resolved.

The Saudi- (and Trump)-backed LIV golf project was finally wound up.

THE NEXT NEWS CYCLE



LIKE AS WAVES MAKE TOWARD THE PEBBLED SHORE: If Tuesday night was the beginning of the end of the Trump era — and it absolutely was — then it should be no surprise that minds in Washington have turned so quickly to what comes next.

Vice President JD Vance’s 600-word thought bubble on the underlying reasons for the Republican Party’s devastating midterm losses will be remembered as the moment the GOP’s 2028 primary race began.

Vance’s X post was a transparent attempt to start moving the conservative conversation beyond Tuesday’s crushing defeat, and to begin to chart his own path for a post-Trump Republican Party. That to do so he felt the need to quickly distance himself from Trump’s war on Iran tells us much about the contest ahead.

Trump is, of course, historically unpopular. Barring some exceptional set of events, that’s unlikely to change much during his final years in office. Politicians rarely get more popular the longer they stay in power, and Trump shows little sign of trying to curry favor with voters by rethinking unpopular policies. Republicans, meanwhile, have now seen the electoral consequences of that unpopularity writ large.

That means every GOP 2028 wannabe now has a strategic decision to make. How far, and how fast, do they distance themselves from Trump?

Vance’s tentative first steps away from the president show just how difficult a tightrope this will be to walk. We all know Vance hated the war from the start — but even in the aftermath of an electoral hammering, he still felt obliged to dress his message up as “data” and to insist that Trump himself had said much the same.

There are good strategic reasons for this approach, beyond avoiding a standup row with the boss. Trump may have lost large parts of the country, but there are few signs yet that he’s lost his MAGA base. As recently as this summer we were all lauding the president's enduring grip on his party as he breezily ousted long-serving and proven Republican senators like John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy.

Those were unwise decisions from an electoral perspective — Cornyn’s hopeless MAGA successor, Ken Paxton, was soundly beaten in Texas, while Julia Letlow only narrowly clung on in deep-red Louisiana. But they served as powerful reminders of Trump’s enduring hold over the Republican grassroots. It's easy to forget amid Tuesday’s bloodbath that Trump will likely remain the GOP kingmaker come 2028.

Vance therefore knows he needs to stay close enough to Trump to win a Republican primary — but far enough away to win a general election later the same year. That’s going to be quite a challenge.

“It’s possible for him to modestly differentiate himself,” a Vance ally who is close to the White House told my POLITICO colleagues. “But there’s no way he can totally separate. He’s still Trump’s vice president. This is still a Trump administration war. They’re still both unpopular. He’s not as unpopular as Trump but he’s unpopular.”

The problem is not unique to Vance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is clearly not as closely tied to Trump as his vice-president is, but he’s plenty close enough that he faces the same dilemma. Rubio has not been the most enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s war in Iran. But he remains the nation’s top diplomat and national security adviser. His hands are not exactly clean.

U.S. State Department officials today laughed off rumors that Rubio is on the verge of quitting his post to launch a 2028 bid. There’s no reason to believe he will do so. But the fact such rumors get any kind of traction is testament to the 2028 dilemma Rubio would face, should he decide to run.

It’s reasonable to wonder, given the sense of damaged goods around Trump this week, if a 2028 Republican contender might not emerge from beyond the president’s sphere. Sen. Ted Cruz — moonlighting these days as a podcaster with an enormous following — would be one obvious candidate. He has huge name recognition in conservative circles and maintains an arm’s-length distance from Trump.

But he has also long been anadvocate of regime change in Iran. On the very issue he most needed to diverge from Trump, Cruz is arguably the closest of all. His efforts this week to disown the war may have come too late.

All of which leaves the door open to the possibility of a true outsider emerging, Trump-like, to shake this race up. (My POLITICO colleague Alex Burns wrote about this here back in June.) Not even a newsletter called “Forecast” is going to predict who that might be. But in an age of seemingly endless public rage at those in authority, it’s surely possible that the same forces that propelled Trump to the top of his party re-awaken to anoint his successor.

One thing is certain. This week's election results mean the coming Republican contest — along with the parallel Democratic race — is going to grip American politics for the next two years. Not since 2008 have both parties' presidential primaries felt this wide open, with no obvious winner on either side.

The rest of the world will be hanging on every development. Trump’s MAGA movement has been highly destructive to many of the principles the rest of the Western world holds dear — free trade; respect for global institutions; the defense of Europe’s post-Cold War order. What comes next will be every bit as consequential.

FUTURE INTELLIGENCE

SAME OLD STORY: Woe betide any Western politician facing the electorate in its current mood.

The same public rage over the cost of living that swept away dozens of Republican members of the U.S. Congress this week now threatens the prime minister of New Zealand, which holds a general election on Saturday.

Kiwi PM Chris Luxon, a former airline executive, is battling to avoid becoming New Zealand’s first conservative leader to be thrown out of office after just one term. Luxon leads a three-party conservative coalition currently running neck and neck with Labor opponents.

“His approval ratings are very poor,”Kiwi journalistGuyon Espiner told this week’s POLITICO Canberra Playbook Podcast. “There have been at least two attempts from his own party to actually get rid of him.” But both coup attempts failed, Guyon added, as Luxon’s National Party “didn't have an alternative leader in the wings.”

The unpopularity of the nation’s leader will not be the only aspect of this election that sounds familiar to overseas readers.

“New Zealanders are extremely concerned about the cost of living,” Espiner said. “We had high inflation following COVID, and they have struggled to some degree to get on top of that. And we've had prices, especially for food and other basics like electricity and fuel, exacerbated by geopolitical issues — war and tariffs from the Trump administration. Cost of living is right at the top.”

The voting looks so tight that one of New Zealand's smaller startup parties may well end up playing kingmaker in a post-election coalition. We’ll find out on Saturday whether Luxon has what it takes to buck the insurgent fever sweeping through voters around the world.

QUOTE OF THE DAY



HARD POWER: SRPSKA AT CPAC



Once sanctioned by the U.S. and the UK, Bosnia’s separatist Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, has lobbied himself into Washington’s good graces.

Dodik used to be president of Republika Srpska — a semi-autonomous, ethnic Serbian region of Bosnia — until last year, when he was stripped of his presidency and sentenced to a year in jail for defying the international envoy overseeing Bosnia's peace accords. The U.S. and the UK sanctioned Dodik in 2022, accusing the ultra-nationalist politician of “corrupt activities” and threats to undermine the region’s stability and peace (he’s long pushed for Srpska to secede from Bosnia, a move that could reignite the region’s ethnic tensions).

But when Donald Trump returned to office, Dodik started to lobby his administration in hopes of earning diplomatic support from the president and getting his sanctions lifted. Dodik befriended Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani — who visited Dodik in Srpska last year, donning a red “Make Srpska Great Again” cap while he appeared with the Serbian strongman at a rally. Giuliani also enlisted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to lobby on behalf of Srpska.

Eventually, his advocacy campaign worked. The U.S. dropped the sanctions last year.

Since then, Dodik has only expanded his profile in Washington. Last month, he retained two of President Trump’s top political advisers as consultants ahead of last month’s general election. He thanked Trump when his party ultimately won the election, retaining power in the region:

“If it had not been for Donald Trump's magnificent victory [in 2024] ... we would probably be political corpses today,” he told supporters.“But now, thanks to the new environment, we are political winners.”

And now, he’s earned himself a spot on Mar-a-Lago’s guest list. Dodik is joining MAGA’s top players this week at the CPAC Circle Retreat and Gala — an offshoot of CPAC, America’s annual confab for its far-right politicians, donors and allies — according to a report from the Atlantic, brushing shoulders with attendees like former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and failed Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro.

SOFT POWER: COLD PLAY

Russia is returning to the hockey rink — and the rest of the world is livid.

Russian sporting teams have been in exile since the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The International Ice Hockey Federation, the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and Formula 1 have all banned or restricted Russian representation. But the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport has ordered the IIHF to overturn their ban and reinstate Russian teams for the 2026-27 season, arguing that the hockey federation’s “safety, security and other concerns were not supported by sufficient evidence.”

The decision has thrown the hockey world into crisis. Hockey teams from Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Latvia announced they will continue to refuse to play Russian teams. Two major sponsors of the Men’s World Championships, held next year in Germany, have threatened to pull out if Russia plays next year. Canada also will not welcome Russian players into the country for next month’s world junior championship, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

“I thank Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden, and their national hockey federations, for publicly refusing to share the ice with Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. “Keep Russia off the ice! A war of aggression and hockey are incompatible.”

WEEKEND AGENDA



President Trump to make a speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday.

U.S. monthly jobs data released on Friday.

Pope Leo XIV begins apostolic tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on Friday.

New Zealand to hold general election on Saturday.

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