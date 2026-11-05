Gas price hangover

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High gasoline prices helped drive Democratic victories throughout the country on Tuesday.

And while President DONALD TRUMP promised those prices will come down soon, his Department of Energy believes they will remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

The statistical arm of the Energy Department estimates that a gallon of gas will average $3.56 next year, just as presidential primaries kick off. That’s a lot lower than the $4.10 per gallon today, but it’s 20% higher than the agency predicted before the Iran war began.

That means the political headwinds for Republicans are unlikely to abate any time soon, said FRANK LUNTZ, a Republican pollster.

“Affordability is essential,” Luntz said. “It's what makes the American economy work, and it's what American consumers care about most.”

Republicans, including possible contenders for the 2028 nomination, wasted no time reckoning with the issue. Vice President JD VANCEblamed Tuesday’s Republican losses on the Iran war and Florida Gov. RON DeSANTIScalled the conflict a “big, big drag” on Republicans.

Trump on Wednesday acknowledged the Iran war and its resulting gas price hikes caused the worst rout of Republicans across the country since the Nixon Watergate era, but insisted that keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was worth the political price paid at the polls.

“If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again because long term, it's the only answer,” Trump said.

Energy Secretary CHRIS WRIGHT similarly framed it as the only choice the president could make even as he acknowledged the political ramifications.

“Look, ending Iran's ambitions to get a nuclear weapon comes at a cost, and we are feeling that cost and bad timing right now,” Wright told POLITICO just ahead of the election. “But think of the impact of a nuclear-armed Iran and what that would mean for the future.”

To help alleviate some of the pressure, Wright and the administration are working with refiners across the country to expand capacity or restart refineries.

“We're just trying to be an enabler of investments all around and stop and reverse just years of policies, unfortunately driven by Democrats, to stand in the way of building new energy facilities,” he said.

Other recent steps to try to blunt gasoline and oil prices haven’t had any meaningful effect. That has included lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports, importing more Venezuelan crude and using the U.S. military to increase oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices remain stubbornly high and will likely remain that way, said DARREN WOODS, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest U.S. oil company.

“It will take certainly well through next year before we see things getting back closer to normal,” he said during an earnings call on Friday. “But it could be longer than that, frankly.”

And beyond ending the war in Iran, which Trump has not appeared in a hurry to do, there is little the administration can do to help ease global market constraints.

“It is unambiguously true that there is only one reason why gas prices are so high, and that is a completely moronic foreign policy from attacking Iran,” said Rep. SEAN CASTEN (D-Ill.) “If you want gas prices to come down, all you need to do is stop doing stupid shit.”

That presents a broader problem for the GOP that could dog anyone running for president in 2028.

Vance on Wednesday took to X to voice recriminations over the war, seeking to distance himself from the conflict and its ripple effects. But he will almost certainly absorb voter anger if prices don’t fall, said BARRETT MARSON, a longtime Republican strategist in Arizona.

“For JD Vance's sake, Trump better be Nostradamus on this issue,” he said. “If gas prices don't start coming down in 2027, Republicans will pay a drastically heavy price in 2028.”

James Bikales contributed to this report.

MESSAGE US — West Wing Playbook is obsessively covering the Trump administration’s reshaping of the federal government. Are you a federal worker? A budget staffer? Have you picked up on any upcoming moves or policy changes? We want to hear from you on how this is playing out. Email us at westwingtips@politico.com.

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POTUS PUZZLER

Which president was offered crocodile insurance during an official trip to Australia?

(Answer at bottom.)



Agenda Setting

BUCKLE UP: Defense Secretary PETE HEGSETH has authorized the Washington, D.C. National Guard to begin using boats, several dozen marked police cars, humvees and light medium tactical vehicles in the nation’s capital — an escalation of the Guard’s presence that could further blur the line between their military and law enforcement role, our JACK DETSCH and LEO SHANE IIIreport. It’s not clear why the Trump administration is making the move now. The Oct. 29 memo obtained by POLITICO detailing the expansion doesn’t provide any further details beyond doubling down on Trump’s plan to use the National Guard on what he’s called a “crime emergency” in Washington.

The beefed-up presence, which will be in place through the end of the year, would see members of the National Guard driving vehicles typically used by U.S. troops on battlefields like Iraq and Afghanistan on city streets to support law enforcement officers making drug busts, though they are not allowed to pursue suspects or make arrests.

The National Guard Bureau referred questions to the Pentagon. The Pentagon and White House did not respond to a request for comment.

LAWYER UP: Likely targets of Democratic congressional investigations are preparing for the incoming Congress by reaching out to top law firms for representation ahead of an onslaught of subpoenas, our ERICA ORDENreports.

JILL HOLTZMAN VOGEL, founder of law firm Holtzman Vogel, said her firm started receiving inquiries from potential clients Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Vogel, a former chief counsel for the Republican National Committee, said clients were concerned about becoming the target of Democrats’ oversight onslaught in the new year.

“Last night was the starting gun for what is going to be an entirely new era of congressional investigations,” she said. “What we’re entering is going to be one of the most aggressive periods of congressional investigations in recent memory.”

Congressional Democrats have indicated for months that they intend to use their majority to probe the Trump administration on a number of topics including Trump’s business interests and his family’s personal and financial dealings. Yesterday, Rep. ROBERT GARCIA (D-Calif.), who is set to become chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wrote “LAWYER UP,” in a social media post.

EVERYONE GETS A PODCAST: As the war with Iran stretches into its eighth month, Central Command has decided to get into the podcast game. The military command overseeing U.S. operations in the Middle East launched “Inside CENTCOM” today, with commander Adm. BRAD COOPER joining Fleet Master Chief LATEEF COMPTON for the inaugural episode. The new show promises a behind-the-scenes look at the American troops deployed across the region, highlighting the service members and their experiences.

In the preview released this morning, Cooper revealed that “for years, I’ve been eating your french fries,” referring to Compton as the two men sat across from each other in “Call Her Daddy” style. They also came together on their fondness for NFL hall-of–famer wide receiver JERRY RICE.



WHO'S IN, WHO'S OUT

MIDTERM RESIGNATION: HARMEET DHILLON is the first senior member of the Justice Department to resign following Democratic midterm wins, our JOSH GERSTEIN and CHEYANNE M. DANIELSreport.

Dhillon, who led the dramatic overhaul of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, resigned from her role of assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division today. She was confirmed to the position in April 2025. Under her watch, the department pushed out hundreds of longtime attorneys.

Attorney General TODD BLANCHE confirmed her departure in a social media post, “She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.”



The Oval

NOBEL PRIZE: First lady MELANIA TRUMP held an event in the grand foyer of the White House today, convening Russian and Ukrainian representatives to discuss the temporary ceasefire she secured in Oleshky last month, our MYAH WARD writes in. Nearly 800 people were evacuated from the Russian-occupied town, where a six-day pause in fighting was announced in late October.

Trump discussed her efforts to secure the temporary ceasefire and said she was involved throughout the process, working closely alongside her senior adviser MARC BECKMAN, who she directed to engage with Russia and Ukraine after she learned of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. She said she reviewed “demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources.”

She finished the event by presenting two letters she wrote to Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY and Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN, handing the envelopes to representatives from those nations.

“Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire,” she said.



What We're Reading

RFK Jr.’s alliance with Trump is on tenterhooks (POLITICO’s Amanda Chu and Carmen Paun)

Ro Khanna’s allies launch 2028 draft committee (POLITICO’s Aaron Pellish, Andrew Howard and Lisa Kashinsky)

Bernie Sanders lost the fight in 2016. A decade later, he won the war. (POLITICO’s Will Steakin)

Bolsonaro’s Flight to the U.S. Was Aided by a Milei Adviser (NYT’s Emma Bubola, Diego Bogarin and Lucía Cholakian Herrera)

Justice Dept. Steps Up Criminal Inquiry of Supreme Court Abortion Decision Leak (NYT’s Jodi Kantor and Michael S. Schmidt)



POTUS PUZZLER ANSWER

In 2011, former President BARACK OBAMAwas offered crocodile attack insurance by PAUL HENDERSON, the chief minister of Australia’s Northern Territory. The policy, issued by the Territory Insurance Office, would have paid Obama’s family 50,000 Australian dollars if the president were fatally attacked by a crocodile during his visit.

“We've got the crocodile insurance ready to go for Michelle and the kids — 50 grand if the president does get taken," Henderson said at the time. “We don't think that's going to happen, but it should provide a little bit of reassurance.”

A CALL OUT! Do you think you have a harder trivia question? Send us your best one about the presidents, with a citation or sourcing, and we may feature it!

Edited by Ester Wells, Dan Goldberg, Jennifer Haberkorn, Kathryn A. Wolfe and Isabel Dobrin.