Newsom's commutations, Bass' concession and Dhillon's exit

DRIVING THE DAY: HARMEET’S OUT — Harmeet Dhillon, who led a dramatic overhaul of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, resigned today, one of the first senior officials to leave the Trump administration following Democrats’ blue wave in the midterms, Josh Gerstein and Cheyanne M. Daniels report.

ALSO OUT: Karen Bass — Nithya Raman will be the next mayor of Los Angeles, unseating Bass in another win for progressives. As the vote count widened in Raman’s favor today, Bass conceded the race. Read more from Liam Dillon.

COMMUTATIONS GRANTED: Gavin Newsom is commuting all of California’s death sentences, shifting them instead to life in prison without parole.

Newsom in a letter to Californians Thursday said his decision — which will affect 548 people serving death sentences in state prisons — stems from a belief that “state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines that foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us.”

The move, coming in his final months as governor, bookends action he took during the early days of his administration, when in 2019 he instituted a moratorium on executions that will end upon his departure. California has not executed any prisoners since 2006, but lengthy and expensive death penalty appeals cases have persisted.

The politics were fraught for Newsom, a likely presidential contender who’s long been vocal about his ethical stance on the death penalty. The mass commutations will help him court progressive Democrats, but will also give Republicans an opening to paint him as soft on crime, an attack that conservatives routinely lob at California officials.

Criminal justice advocates have long lobbied Newsom to commute the death sentences, while victims’ rights, district attorney and law enforcement groups had urged Newsom against doing so, saying it would hurt crime victims and their families. The issue has gained prominence nationally following the botched execution of a Tennessee woman in September.

California voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures that would have ended the death penalty in the state, most recently in 2016. Even so, Newsom has overseen the dismantling of death row and the execution chamber at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Inmates with death sentences were previously held separately from the rest of the prison population. In recent years, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation began allowing prisoners with those sentences to live in general population settings and requiring them to work and pay restitution as part of a voter-approved initiative.

Newsom in his letter acknowledged the California Supreme Court must review the commutations for inmates with two felony convictions.

“While I am confident this act of categorical clemency is consistent with California law, I acknowledge that my decision to exercise my constitutional clemency authority requires the Justices to participate in a weighty decision they did not choose to take up and with which they may personally disagree,” Newsom's letter said.

Although prosecutors will still be able to pursue death sentences, incoming governor Xavier Becerra has said he plans to continue Newsom’s moratorium on executions, effectively ceasing the practice while it remains technically legal.

IT’S THURSDAY AFTERNOON. This is California Playbook PM, a POLITICO newsletter that serves as an afternoon temperature check on California politics and a look at what our policy reporters are watching. Got tips or suggestions? Shoot an email to Playbook PM writer Lindsey Holden at lholden@politico.com.



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

SF DOMINOES: The bitter Nancy Pelosi succession battle that consumed San Francisco is over. Let the next succession battles begin!

State Sen. Scott Wiener’s victory ignited a chain reaction as SF Democrats scramble for newly opened seats and special elections. None of this is a surprise: Contenders have been lining up endorsements and raising money for months.

Assemblymember Matt Haney and Christine Pelosi — a Democratic Party activist and the speaker emerita’s daughter — will vie for the state Senate seat Wiener is vacating, setting up the kind of clash between competing power bases that we just saw in the House race. Haney has endorsements from Wiener and dozens of state lawmakers, and blue-chip consulting firm Bearstar Strategies. Pelosi, of course, can draw on a formidable familial network. She has gotten money so far from her mother, along with former Rep. Anna Eshoo and Democratic megadonor and venture capitalist Ron Conway.

In statements, Pelosi touted having appeared at hundreds of events last year to campaign for candidates and ballot measures; Haney stressed his work on housing and reining in the tech industry.

And San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman is poised to run for Haney’s seat if he wins. A Wiener ally who aligns with the city’s bloc of centrist Democrats, Mandelman is also a Bearstar client with some $200,000 already in the bank. He said in a statement that he was running to focus on issues like mental health, homelessness, housing, and transportation. — Jeremy B. White



IN OTHER NEWS

BRIN FOR THE WIN: The California wealth tax’s likely defeat is a victory for Newsom and establishment Democrats who lined up against it. It was also a victory for billionaires — no one more so than Sergey Brin, as Will McCarthy and Tyler Katzenberger report.

Embarking on his first real political campaign, the billionaire co-founder of Google effectively built and funded an opposition campaign against one of the state’s largest labor unions, SEIU-UHW.

While The Associated Press has yet to call the race, even proponents have acknowledged their imminent loss. In a since-deleted post on X, the union sponsoring the measure said Wednesday that the measure “appears unlikely to pass.”

Brin’s money helped to convince voters in California, among the most liberal states in the country, to reject a tax on the wealthy. And he was able to pull it off in a political environment in which voters increasingly have a poor view of billionaires and do not believe they are paying their fair share in taxes, and on a night where progressives across the country otherwise notched victories seemingly across the board.

GRAB A PITCHFORK: Even though California voters appear poised to reject the wealth tax, rich people are back on the menu in Washington. After Democrats’ resounding victory in Tuesday’s elections, proposals for a federal wealth tax and other stiff tax increases on the well-to-do are roaring back to life on Capitol Hill after years of lying dormant, Brian Faler reports.

Democrats should also welcome a veto fight next year with a weakened Trump over taxing the rich and improving affordability, said Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, arguing that will only help the party drive home the point with the public.

A wealth tax, once a hobbyhorse of the left, is emerging as an increasingly mainstream idea among Democrats. There are now multiple proposals pending in Congress, and Van Hollen and a number of other possible presidential candidates have embraced the idea, ensuring it will remain at the forefront.

“It is essential that we show the American people where we stand,” said Van Hollen, a potential 2028 presidential contender. “If Trump vetoes it, it will just show people that he’s on the side of billionaires.”



WHAT WE'RE READING TODAY

— President Donald Trump’s Republican redistricting push did almost nothing to stop Democrats’ resurgence on Election Day. In Texas, where Republicans thought they could pick up five more House seats with their new map, they captured just one. (POLITICO)

— The MAGA and MAHA coalition appears to be at risk of fracturing as Democrats prepare to retake Congress. (POLITICO)

— The Nasdaq dropped significantly as investors back away from AI trades after the election. (Wall Street Journal)



AROUND THE STATE

— A ballot measure that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in Culver City municipal and school board elections is losing, according to early results. (Los Angeles Times)

— A large number of San Francisco homeless residents were already unhoused when they came to the city, according to recent survey data. (San Francisco Chronicle)

— A Bay Area regulatory board kicked a ban on new gas-powered water heaters to 2028. (San Jose Mercury News)

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