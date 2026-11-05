Grassley denies rumors he'll resign in the lame-duck session

If Grassley runs for reelection in 2028 and wins, he could be the second senator to turn 100 in the chamber. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, 93, has refuted rumors he will step down during the lame-duck session to prevent incoming Democratic Gov. Rob Sand from having an opportunity to appoint his successor.

“He remains committed to delivering for the people of Iowa, who overwhelmingly elected him to a six-year term in 2022,” Grassley's chief of staff wrote on X Thursday.

A spokesperson from Grassley's office declined further comment on the post.

Grassley, who is third in line for the presidency, Senate Judiciary chair and a member of the Senate Agriculture panel, has not yet said if he will run for a ninth term in 2028. If he did, he could be the second senator to turn 100 in the chamber after former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond.

Republican Iowa lawmakers were decimated in Tuesday’s midterms. Josh Turek bested Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for retiring Sen. Joni Ernst’s Senate seat. Democrats also flipped three of the state’s four congressional districts.

