Greg Steube joins race for No. 3 spot in House GOP

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) prepares for an interview at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 10, 2025. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Rep. Greg Steube is running for GOP Conference chair — and out with a harsh message for the current leadership team about Tuesday’s loss.

“Republicans didn’t lose because we were too conservative. We lost because we failed to deliver on the conservative policies we promised,” the Florida Republican said in a post on X on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a picture of a letter to colleagues announcing his candidacy.

“I’m not interested in preserving the status quo,” Steube added. “I’m stepping forward to give Members a conservative choice and take our Conference in a new direction.”

He is joining the race against current GOP Conference Chair Lisa McClain of Michigan and Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana to serve in the leadership position focused on party messaging.

Steube, who has criticized and broken with House GOP leaders in the past, gave his most scathing remarks after Tuesday’s catastrophic loss for Republicans, telling Senate and House leaders that “the polls were not wrong. You were.”

“Even with record amounts of money at your disposal, you managed to get absolutely annihilated,” Steube posted on X after the election. “You have been embarrassingly weak and more afraid of governing conservatively than of disappointing the voters who put us in office.”