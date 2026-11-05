Meeks launches bid to chair Foreign Affairs again

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) speaks with reporters as he departs a vote at the U.S. Capitol on June 3, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York officially announced his bid to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a letter to colleagues Thursday.

Meeks is not expected to face a challenger despite sharp divisions within the party over issues like military aid for Israel, and his letter did not mention any of those policy disputes.

Long-time leader: Meeks has been the top Democrat on the panel since 2021, and he pointed to his record of opposition to the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities as a reason for fellow Democrats to support his bid.

Meeks highlighted his efforts to roll back President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his backing for repealing longstanding authorizations for the use of military force. He also noted his support for Ukraine, his success in shepherding a State Department reauthorization and the progress panel Democrats have already made holding the administration to account for “lawlessness and corruption.”

“Even in the minority, we have delivered for our Caucus. We have driven the agenda on issues that matter to the American people, including the high cost of living driven by Trump's war in Iran and reckless tariffs, and held this Administration accountable for its abuse of power and corruption,” Meeks wrote.

Bipartisan work? Meeks promised that if he is chosen as chair, he “will build on this Committee's good work under Democratic leadership, hold the Trump Administration accountable using all available oversight tools, and continue to deliver real, bipartisan solutions that advance America's interests.”