Jeffries heads south

QUE RICO: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to touch down in Puerto Rico this evening for a gubernatorial reception at the annual Somos conference, Playbook has learned. When he does, he’ll step into a political climate quite conducive to moderates like himself.

After landing in San Juan, Jeffries is slated to head to Antiguo Casino de Puerto Rico to attend a private reception hosted by fellow centrist Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a person with knowledge of his travel plans granted anonymity to discuss them.

Spokespeople for Jeffries and Hochul did not return requests for comment.

With the House speaker gavel now clearly within his reach, Jeffries is riding high. Democrats are on track to secure a margin over Republicans in the House that could grow to as large as 81 seats, so he no longer has to worry about a handful of hard-left members withholding support for the speakership. He can now easily clinch that — as well as shepherd through tough votes on legislation — without his far-left colleagues on board.

"Luckily for him — and probably America — Jeffries will have a wide margin next year to govern, so his agenda won't be held hostage by one or two obstinate members of the far left or anyone else, for that matter,” said a person close to Jeffries, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about other House Democrats.

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America aren’t particularly common at the annual Somos conference no matter the year. This year isn’t much different so far — the DSA was mostly out of sight and out of mind today at the bars and restaurants packed with politicians, lobbyists and nonprofit executives.

Two DSA members who’ll join the Democratic House caucus come January — Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier — along with progressive Brad Lander, aren’t attending this week’s conference. According to their spokespeople, they have to focus on freshman orientation on Capitol Hill.

Orientation isn’t until Sunday, though, leading some at Somos to question that explanation. Their soon-to-be House colleague, incoming Rep. Micah Lasher, for instance, did manage to make it to San Juan

Not that Avila Chevalier, Valdez or Lander would wield a ton of influence, even if they did fly down.

“The angriest person on election night was Darializa because she lost all her leverage,” one Democratic operative observed poolside at the Caribe Hilton Hotel.

Retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez, a matriarch of New York’s progressive left who’ll be succeeded next year by Valdez, said it could have been informative for Valdez and Avila Chevalier to attend Somos for panels on Puerto Rican issues.

As it relates to their reluctance to support Jeffries for speaker, the Puerto Rico native told Playbook: “They’re going to go back and talk to their Black constituents who might feel proud of the fact that for the first time in the history of our nation, you’re going to have an Afro-American speaker of the House. But that is a decision that they have to make.”

Incoming state Assemblymember Brian Romero was one of a handful of DSA members who did make it to this year’s Somos. He supports the decision by Avila Chevalier, Valdez and Lander to forego the conference and said he’s fine with left-leaning House members withholding support for Jeffries’ speakership bid.

“I would be doing exactly what I think Claire Valdez, Darializa and Brad are doing, which is talking to their districts, talking to their colleagues, and talking to all these stakeholders to align on what our priorities are before we even decide who we're going to support for speaker,” he told Playbook while attending a Latino Victory Fund panel at the Caribe. (Unlike Avila Chevalier and Valdez, Lander is, in fact, backing Jeffries for speaker.)

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, an ally of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, said that while Jeffries may have a comfy margin in the House, the American people gave a clear mandate for decisive action.

He contends the push for Medicare for All by Valdez, Avila Chevalier and Lander is the exact type of policy Jeffries should be tapping into. Tepid incrementalism, he suggested, is a recipe for disaster.

“The winning piece is nice,” he said. “But the governing piece is not only the better, it is the harder and more important piece.”

Mamdani, who’s broken with DSA allies in backing Jeffries for speaker, is set to arrive in Puerto Rico this evening — but he isn’t expected to attend the Hochul reception where Jeffries will hold court. —Chris Sommerfeldt and Joe Anuta



From the Capitol

ON THE MARKET: Prediction market Kalshi announced today that it’s committing $1 million over the next four years to support the New York City Housing Authority Health Corps, which provides public housing residents with health care work opportunities.

The investment will allow the program to “continue to grow and provide even more families with top-notch care,” said Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, who joined in the announcement.

“New York City can be the financial capital of the world and be a place where we protect our most vulnerable,” Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said. “We see this as an investment in a safer, healthier, and more resilient future for New Yorkers.”

It’s the latest in a spate of high-dollar investments in New York from Kalshi, which is currently locked in a legal battle with the state after it alleged the prediction market is acting as an illegal gambling operation. The company recently announced it’s providing millions of dollars in support to the nonprofit Housing Works, as well as a digital literacy effort in public schools. —Madison Fernandez

FROM CITY HALL

RENTAL ASSISTANCE FRAUD: The New York City Department of Investigation announced the arrests of three defendants accused of submitting 170 fraudulent applications for emergency rental assistance — 94 of which were approved by the city Human Resources Administration.

The defendants — who ultimately received over $1 million in rental assistance from the city — allegedly submitted sham applications posing as landlords of distressed tenants who needed public assistance.

The defendants sought to manipulate the city’s One Shot Deal program, which has existed for decades, and is designed to offer critical emergency financial assistance to New Yorkers unable to pay their rent, helping them to avoid homelessness and eviction.

A Mamdani administration spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the matter. — Molly Reinmann

FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

KNIVES OUT: New York Republicans are tearing each other to pieces after suffering massive electoral defeats around the state.

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, who ended her short-lived run for governor after Bruce Blakeman entered the race, told the New York Post Blakeman had a “low energy campaign” that also lacked an effective state party apparatus.

That was enough to raise Blakeman’s ire, who called her a “selfish, do nothing politician that didn’t lift a finger to help Republican candidates in New York this year.”

“She had one moment of glory in what was otherwise an unremarkable career,” he added.

Stefanik in response said emotions are raw, and noted she’s 7-0 in her elections, so she can’t imagine what it’s like to lose.

“I’m going to give some Upstate grace whether deserved or not,” she said. “The reality is with time, we will need everyone to be part of the solution including local county level officials because we so desperately need it in our state and country.” —Nick Reisman



IN OTHER NEWS

— TRANS ATHLETES: A New York appeals court struck down a ban on transgender athletes in Nassau County — delivering yet another blow to County Executive Bruce Blakeman. (The New York Times)

— DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Even as New York City’s violent crime rates drop to historic lows, domestic violence cases against women continue to persist. (Gothamist)

— BK BUSES: The city has begun work to streamline bus traffic in Brooklyn, part of a project that will add protected bike lanes and daytime bus lanes on DeKalb and Lafayette Avenues. (New York Daily News)

Missed this morning’s New York Playbook? We forgive you. Read it here.

