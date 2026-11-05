How to read the Iran war tea leaves

With help from Myah Ward

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As Vice President JD VANCE pointed out on Wednesday, voters delivered a clear rebuke of the Iran war in this week’s midterms. That doesn’t mean President DONALD TRUMP will refrain from another bombing campaign.

Prior to the election, Trump said he could “finish the job” on Iran anytime following midterms. He has since acknowledged that the war was at least partly to blame for the blue tsunami, although it’s unclear whether that means he will stay his hand.

For now, the administration seems to be plugging ahead with its economic isolation campaign against Tehran. The Treasury Department issued new sanctions on entities in India and Turkey over their support for Iran on Wednesday. That could change with a single Trump decision.

Your host called up longtime foreign policy practitioners and Iran watchers to see what they’re looking for as they try to read the White House signals.

Perhaps the clearest sign of impending kinetic action will be the level of U.S. deployment in the region, said AARON DAVID MILLER, who served as Middle East analyst and negotiator at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Two U.S. aircraft carriers are already in place and the USS Roosevelt is en route, expected to arrive by the end of the month. But it’s still unclear whether it’ll replace one of the carriers already stationed there or add to the U.S. presence.

“If the carrier strike group remains in theater, that would be a signal” that Washington is readying itself for war, Miller said.

Who emerges as a leading voice in the administration on Iran post-midterms will also be telling as to the direction the White House is headed, argued LUDOVIC HOOD, a former longtime foreign service officer who worked at several U.S. embassies across the Middle East.

While there’s the usual “musical chairs” that happens halfway through an administration, major personnel moves or changes in who is “speaking with authority” will indicate what course the White House wants to take, Hood said.

“Is it going to be [Treasury Secretary SCOTT] BESSENT, making the first public statements on the sanctions regime? Is [Secretary of State MARCO] RUBIO finally going to have more of an actual role on Iran policy? Is it going to be the Witkoff-Kushner show, continuing front and center?” he wondered, referring to Trump’s diplomatic envoys, STEVE WITKOFF and JARED KUSHNER.

Those people each have their own distinct foreign policy alignments and who’s front and center on Iran messaging could telegraph whether the administration is staying focused on the economic campaign, looking to ratchet up military operations or pursuing a diplomatic track.

On the latter front, Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Iran director BEHNAM BEN TALEBLU told your host to “keep an eye on shuttle diplomacy.” Trips by U.S. allies in the region like Qatar, Turkey or Pakistan to Iran could signal that negotiations are heating up, he said.

But ultimately, it’s still the man in the Oval Office who makes the final call. And his mind can change “much faster” than any indicator might signal, Taleblu said.

Asked about what could come next on Iran, a White House official, granted anonymity to discuss planning inside the administration, told your host: "Only President Trump knows what he will do and when."



The Inbox

MORE MELANIA DIPLOMACY: First lady MELANIA TRUMP brought together Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House today to discuss the temporary ceasefire she secured in Oleshky last month, our own Myah Ward writes in.

Nearly 800 people were evacuated from the Russian-occupied town, where a six-day pause in fighting was announced in late October.

FLOTUS said she was involved throughout the process of securing the ceasefire, working closely alongside her senior adviser MARC BECKMAN, who she directed to engage with Russia and Ukraine after she learned of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky in September. She said she reviewed “demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources.”

The speaking order, according to a pool report, was Ms. Trump, followed by Russian envoy KIRILL DMITRIEV, on to Ukrainian lawmaker DAVID ARAKHIMA and ombudsman DMYTRO LUBINETS. His counterpart, Russian human rights ombudsman YANA LANTRATOVA, also attended.

Melania Trump finished the event by presenting two letters she wrote for Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY and Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN, handing the envelopes to representatives from those nations.

“Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire,” she said.

LAWYER UP: People likely to be targets of Democratic congressional investigations are flooding law firms with inquiries, our own Erica Orden reports.

“What we're entering is going to be one of the most aggressive periods of congressional investigations in recent memory,” said JILL HOLTZMAN VOGEL, founder of law firm Holtzman Vogel and a former chief counsel for the Republican National Committee.

House Foreign Affairs ranking member GREGORY MEEKS (D-N.Y.) wrote to his colleagues that if he gets the gavel he will look into the war in Iran, the Venezuela oil deal and business dealings of Trump and his family, which include multibillion-dollar deals.

“Oversight of this Administration’s lawlessness and corruption will be at the top of the agenda,” Meeks wrote.

Rep. ROBERT GARCIA (D-Calif.) wrote to his colleagues today that he’d focus on “the Trump Crime family” and ICE enforcement as top priorities should he be chosen to chair the House Oversight Committee.

Our own Mia McCarthy reports that Republicans are bracing for an onslaught.

“Although they ran on affordability, it is clear the main focus of their new majority will be retribution and unleashing countless witch hunts under the guise of ‘oversight,’” House Majority Leader STEVE SCALISEwrote today in a letter to GOP committee chairs. “You all will be a key line of defense in this fight, and we must maximize our remaining days in power to prepare for what is coming.”

DESTINATION TEHRAN: The Trump administration held secret talks with Iran aimed at deporting Iranian nationals there even as the war continued, the AP’s Michael Kunzelman, Rebecca Santana and Safiyah Riddle scooped today.

Court documents unsealed today showed the administration as recently as mid-October intended to deport the Iranians through a third country it didn’t name. U.S. District Judge ANA REYES ordered the government to give the court 24 hours notice of any finalized deportations of Iranians and five days written notice before the deportations are carried out.

“And what you’re telling me is that the United States of America is going to send individuals back to that region, facing what you and I and everyone who would ever look at this would know would be, at a minimum, a serious threat of certain death,” Reyes said, according to a transcript of proceedings.

“Yes, your honor,” Justice Department attorney DIMITAR GEORGIEV-REMMEL replied. “The government is executing lawful orders of removal.”

The Iranian American Legal Defense Fund brought the lawsuit and said a dozen Iranian detainees were given notice in the last week that they’d be deported.

HABEMUS COALITION? Israeli opposition leader GADI EISENKOT appeared closer to ousting longtime Prime Minister BENJAMIN NETANYAHU after Arab parties said they’d break with precedent and join a government.

“We want to do things that we did not do in the past in order to remove this criminal government,” said lawmaker AHMAD TIBI of the Arab Joint List in an interview with Sam Metz of the Associated Press.

Eisenkot’s “change” bloc of parties won 48 Parliament seats in Israel’s elections, which makes him dependent on help from Arab-led parties or others to unseat Netanyahu.

Palestinian citizens of Israel are descended from those who remained after most were expelled or fled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. The parties they lead have traditionally stayed out of governing coalitions, and the Joint List has rejected what it calls the “racist Zionist consensus” in Israel, calling for equal rights for all citizens.

But with a total 19 seats, those parties could be kingmakers, either by voting for Eisenkot’s coalition or abstaining to lower the threshold of seats he needs for a majority.

Eisenkot has said Arab-led parties must meet conditions in a partnership, including calling Hamas a terrorist group that must be destroyed. While Arab parties have denounced the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, they have stopped short of calling for the movement’s destruction, saying that would justify Israel’s retaliatory campaign in the Gaza Strip.

IT’S THURSDAY: Thanks for tuning in to NatSec Daily! This space is reserved for the top U.S. and foreign officials, the lawmakers, the lobbyists, the experts and the people like you who care about how the natsec sausage gets made. Aim your tips and comments at dcheslow@politico.com and gewing@politico.com, and follow them on X @DaniellaCheslow and @giselleruhiyyih.

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Keystrokes

INVESTIGATING ICE: Two Democrats who have criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s privacy practices say they’re going to launch investigations now that the party flipped Congress.

Our own Alfred Ng reports in today’s Morning Cybersecurity (for Pros!) that Sen. ED MARKEY (D-Mass.) plans to block federal funding for the agency and surveillance technology. Markey has called on ICE to stop using a facial recognition mobile app.

Rep. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-Miss.), who is aiming to chair the House Committee on Homeland Security, pledged to his colleagues that he would plan to stop “the politicization of DHS.” An aide told Alfred that Thompson plans to investigate DHS surveillance of protesters, labeling of activists as terrorists and the protection of privacy and civil liberties.

SO LONG FOR NOW, 702: Democratic control of Congress almost guarantees that Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act will not be reauthorized during the lame-duck period, Alfred reports.

The spy law, which allows U.S. authorities to spy on targets overseas without a warrant, lapsed in June after both Democrats and Republicans called for new guardrails to protect the privacy of American citizens. The Trump administration had pushed for a clean reauthorization. The disagreements are too wide to close during the lame-duck period, said GLENN GERSTELL, who served as counsel to the National Security Agency during the first Trump administration. He said Democrats probably won’t support a clean reauthorization as they prepare to take control of the House and Senate next year.



The Complex

GUARDMAXXING: Defense Secretary PETE HEGSETH authorized an escalation of the National Guard’s presence in D.C. to include boats, dozens of marked police cars, Humvees and light-medium tactical vehicles, our own Jack Detsch and Leo Shane III scoop today.

In an Oct. 29 memo they obtained, the administration says the ramp-up is part of enforcement against a “crime emergency” in the nation’s capital.

Jack and Leo write that the new policy will see National Guard members driving vehicles normally used by U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan to support law enforcement making drug busts. The Guard is not allowed to pursue suspects or make arrests.

Boats will provide “perimeter security” for police operations against suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers in Anacostia, according to the memo.

Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington in August 2025. The mission is expected to last through the end of his administration.



On the Hill

A HOLE ON HASC: The election loss of Rep. ROB WITTMAN (R-Va.) means the ouster of the favorite to take the top Republican spot on House Armed Services, our own Connor O’Brien reports (for Pros!).

Wittman was defeated by Democrat SHANNON TAYLOR in a race called today.

Current HASC Chair MIKE ROGERS (R-Ala.) is term limited.

Reps. TRENT KELLY (Miss.), a retired Army National Guard general, and RONNY JACKSON (Texas), a Navy one-star admiral, are expected to compete for the job. Rogers could also seek a waiver for another term in a bid for the spot.

SECDEF SURVIVAL: Trump reportedly told ABC’s Jonathan Karl he has no plans to send Hegseth packing despite a chorus of critics.

“I have every intention to keep him,” Trump said, despite calls from people who are unhappy with the secretary. “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why.”

But Hegseth’s antagonists are sharpening their knives — and they could make a move in the lame duck.

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate,” outgoing Rep. THOMAS MASSIE (R-Ky.) wrote on social media. Massie introduced articles of impeachment before the midterm elections, and said he would only stand down if the secretary resigns.

“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?” likely House Speaker HAKEEM JEFFRIESwrote this morning.

Hegseth made his own defense today, saying in a defiant video posted to social media, “we don’t back down.”



Broadsides

RUBIO WATCH: A report that Rubio is expected to step down and launch a presidential bid is a “completely fabricated hoax,” State spokesperson DYLAN JOHNSON wrote on social media.

The Independent’s David Maddox and Andrew Feinberg reported today that Rubio was looking at the exit, citing “senior party sources in the U.S. and senior figures in the U.K. government.”

A person the reporters identified as a “Washington insider” said Rubio needs to “distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump.”

Later in the day, Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin, Natalia Drozdiak, Eric Martin, and Annmarie Hordern reported that Rubio is weighing his options, citing people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg’s team said there’s no timetable on a possible departure, and Johnson called their story “total fake news.”



Transitions

— DAVID ZOLETwas named CEO at Thales Defense & Security. He was previously CEO at Astrion, LMI and CentralSquare Technologies.

— JEFFERY HARRISwas named a director at Z Squared. He is also the firm’s chief technology officer.



What to Read

— Ishaan Tharoor, The New Yorker, “Regime change came in Texas before Tehran”

— Declan Walsh, The New York Times: U.A.E. sent ‘desert wolves’ to help Sudanese militia accused of genocide

— Ilhem Rachidi, Foreign Policy: What does Morocco’s first woman leader actually mean for the country?



Tomorrow Today

— Crooked Media, beginning 9 a.m.: Crooked Con, speakers include Sens. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D-Md.), MARK KELLY (D-Ariz.), ELISSA SLOTKIN (D-Mich.), Reps. ROBERT GARCIA (D-Calif.) ILHAN OMAR (D-Minn.), JAMIE RASKIN (D-Md.), JASON CROW (D-Colo.), LATEEFAH SIMON (D-Calif.)

— Middle East Institute, 10 a.m.: Mediterranean Maritime Security Conference

— Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 11 a.m.:Assessing the U.S. Midterms

— The American Bar Association, 12 p.m.: Sudan, War on Women and Girls: Sexual Violence as a Weapon of War in the 2023-Present Conflict

— The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs Institute for Korean Studies, 2 p.m.: Korea Policy Forum, with the theme "Reflections on ROK-U.S. Relations,” featuring South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. KANG KYUNG-WHA

— Politics and Prose, 7 p.m.: Book discussion on "Undersea War: The Battle to Control the Cables and Pipelines That Connect Our World"

Thanks to our editors, Benton Ives and Emma Cordover, who are readying themselves for war.

