Gavin Newsom commutes all California death sentences

Gov. Gavin Newsom is commuting all of California’s death sentences. By Jill Connelly/AP

SACRAMENTO, California — Gov. Gavin Newsom is commuting all of California’s death sentences, shifting them instead to life in prison without parole.

Newsom in a letter to Californians Thursday said his decision — which will affect 548 people serving death sentences in state prisons — stems from a belief that “state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines that foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us.”

Newsom’s decision, coming in his final months as governor, bookends action he took during the early days of his administration, when in 2019 he instituted a moratorium on executions that will end upon his departure. California has not executed any prisoners since 2006, but lengthy and expensive death penalty appeals cases have persisted.

The politics were fraught for Newsom, a likely presidential contender who’s long been vocal about his ethical stance on the death penalty. The move will help him court progressive Democrats, but it will also give Republicans an opening to paint him as soft on crime, an attack that conservatives routinely lob at California officials.

Criminal justice advocates have long lobbied Newsom to commute the death sentences, while victims’ rights, district attorney and law enforcement groups had urged Newsom against doing so, saying it would hurt crime victims and their families. The issue has gained prominence nationally following the botched execution of a Tennessee woman in September.

California voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures that would have ended the death penalty in the state, most recently in 2016. Even so, Newsom has overseen the dismantling of death row and the execution chamber at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Inmates with death sentences were previously held separately from the rest of the prison population. In recent years, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation began allowing prisoners with those sentences to live in general population settings and requiring them to work and pay restitution as part of a voter-approved initiative.

Newsom in his letter acknowledged the California Supreme Court must review the commutations for inmates with two felony convictions.

“While I am confident this act of categorical clemency is consistent with California law, I acknowledge that my decision to exercise my constitutional clemency authority requires the Justices to participate in a weighty decision they did not choose to take up and with which they may personally disagree,” Newsom said in the letter.

Although prosecutors will still be able to pursue death sentences, incoming governor Xavier Becerra has said he plans to continue Newsom’s moratorium on executions, effectively ceasing the practice while it remains technically legal.