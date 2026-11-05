NY judges appear split on upholding Trump’s Manhattan criminal conviction

A panel of New York state appeals court judges appeared split Thursday on whether to uphold President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction for a hush-money scheme to cover up an alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

Arguing before a five-judge panel at the First Department, Appellate Division, Trump lawyer Robert Giuffra and an attorney from the Manhattan district attorney’s office sparred over prosecutors’ use of an alleged violation of federal election law to elevate what might have been a misdemeanor violation to a felony charge.

In May 2024, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his payments to Daniels. Despite the felony conviction, the judge in the case sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge,” meaning he served no jail time.

Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly tried to overturn the verdict, not only by appealing it but also by trying to get the case transferred to federal court. In August, a federal judge rejected Trump’s third attempt to transfer the case. Trump is now appealing that decision.

“The district attorney turned a time-barred business records misdemeanor into a felony by stacking on top of that time-barred business records misdemeanor an obscure New York election misdemeanor,” Giuffra told the panel.

“There are certain things that relate to presidential elections that are squarely within the authority of the district attorney,” he said, “but a [Federal Election Campaign Act] violation clearly is not, and that is the ultimate problem with this case and why it never should have been brought.”

When Giuffra challenged the idea that any district attorney in the country could bring a case against a presidential candidate for FECA violations, Associate Justice Bahaati Pitt-Burke endorsed that notion, saying “there could be conflicting approaches, and that wouldn't necessarily serve the purpose that you're necessarily trying to accomplish.”

“That’s exactly right, your honor,” Giuffra replied.

Through the proceedings, Associate Justice Martin Shulman also expressed some support for Giuffra’s position.

The appeal also focused on whether jurors should have been permitted to hear evidence concerning certain conversations between Trump and Hope Hicks, his communications director at the time. Giuffra argued that evidence should have been precluded due to presidential immunity.

Steven Wu, a lawyer for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, told the judges that the White House-related evidence was “unofficial conduct” or, in the case of some of the president’s social media posts in question, part of the public record.

And, he said, Trump’s lawyers are challenging “a drop in the bucket” of the evidence used at trial, making any of the evidence they are protesting amount to “harmless error” that doesn’t merit overturning the conviction.

Pitt-Burke, however, expressed skepticism, saying, “if you take all of those things cumulatively, right? ‘And there’s a problem with this evidence, there’s a problem with this evidence.’ At what point does it stop being harmless error and turn into something else?”

The judges didn’t immediately rule.

Should Trump lose his appeal of the verdict to the First Department, he can then appeal to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.