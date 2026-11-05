US agencies issue warning after spate of cyberattacks on refrigerators

The warning from U.S. agencies signals growing concern that these issues could spread and affect U.S. food refrigeration systems. By Teresa Suarez/AP

Federal agencies are urging hospitals, transportation systems and food retailers to shore up industrial refrigeration systems after a spate of cyberattacks disrupted cooling systems at grocery stores and blood banks across Europe.

The Pentagon also said in a statement last week that it was investigating a string of recent freezer malfunctions at six commissaries on U.S. military bases, though it’s unclear if these incidents are related.

The latest warning from U.S. agencies signals growing concern that these attacks could spread and affect U.S. food refrigeration systems.

The fact sheet — authored by the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and the departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Transportation — noted that the federal government is “aware of malicious cyber actors targeting industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems globally.”

The agencies urged owners and operators of refrigeration systems across the health care, food and agriculture and transportation sectors in the U.S. to step up cybersecurity, including by more closely monitoring for temperature changes, and “eliminating public internet exposure” for operational technology devices — obscure and often forgotten industrial devices with physical outputs, like an industrial refrigeration system.

Federal agencies and cybersecurity firms have long warned that hackers frequently target OT devices that are unnecessarily connected to the internet. Iranian hacking groups targeted U.S. power grids and water treatment facilities through programmable logic controllers earlier this year.

The advisory did not explicitly say whether any refrigeration systems in the U.S. are being targeted.

On Wednesday, pro-Russian hacktivist groups claimed responsibility for the spree of attacks on refrigerators in European grocery stores in France, Estonia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland and Romania. The hacks also impacted refrigeration systems at French blood banks, though the country’s blood collection service said its supplies were not affected.

The Kremlin on Thursday denied any involvement in the attacks.

Reuters reported last week that the Pentagon is treating the freezer malfunctions on military bases in August as cyberattacks. The Pentagon said in a statement to POLITICO last week that the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, which is the investigative office of the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General, “is leading a joint investigation” into the issue.

Spokespeople for the FBI and CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether their latest warning was prompted by attacks on U.S. refrigeration systems, and whether they suspected Russian involvement.

Sam Clark contributed to this report.