Meta, TikTok, Google sue to block California teen social media law championed by Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom touted AB 1709 as a world-leading effort to shield kids from social media's alleged harms. By Heather Diehl/AP

Meta, Google and TikTok are mounting a legal challenge to a landmark kids online safety law in California.

The three companies filed lawsuits in federal court Wednesday evening challenging age limits on what the state law alleges are “addictive” social media feeds. The law, AB 1709, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and restricts access to features like infinite scrolling and autoplay for users under 16.

The lawsuits target one of Newsom’s marquee policy achievements in his final year, ahead of a likely 2028 presidential bid. When he signed AB 1709, he touted it as a world-leading effort to shield kids from the addictive draw and harmful effects increasingly associated with extensive use of social media, which advocates, politicians and juries have attributed to platforms’ engagement-maximizing features.

Meta was the first to sue in the coordinated attack, claiming in part that the law infringes on the First Amendment by stifling the company’s ability to curate and arrange content. The arguments rely in large part on a 2024 Supreme Court case dictating that online platforms have a constitutional right to design algorithms that moderate and rank posts. Meta also asserted that it is making protected expressive editorial decisions in designing features like personalized feeds, which AB 1709 allegedly impedes. The cases were filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California

Meta’s complaint additionally contends that the law is preempted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields platforms from liability for content posted by third parties. According to Meta, AB 1709 flouts those federal protections by making the company liable for how it formats and arranges third-party content.

“We are challenging this law because it violates the First Amendment by letting the government dictate how ideas are organized, displayed, or shared with Californians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

TikTok and Google made similar arguments in separate complaints filed shortly after Meta’s. The suits request that the court declare AB 1709 inconsistent with the First Amendment and Section 230, and seek a court order enjoining Attorney General Rob Bonta from enforcing it.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement that AB 1709 is an “overly broad” law that breaks its tools for helping kids “find high-quality, age-appropriate videos,” adding that the company believes ”parents are best positioned to make the right decisions for their families.”

A TikTok spokesperson highlighted safety measures the company has in place for teens, calling the law “a blatantly unconstitutional restriction on free expression that erodes the long-standing and protected practice of curating content based on user preferences."

State legislators across the country have attempted to avoid running afoul of speech laws by regulating platform design features, rather than particular kinds of content. The suits Wednesday may put that strategy to the test.

Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, the law’s lead author, told POLITICO late Wednesday that he was “hardly surprised” by the legal gambit, arguing it was “straight out of the big tech playbook.”

“Platforms would rather sue the state than lean into what California families overwhelmingly want. It’s just a continuation of big tech’s fight to addict children for profit,” he said in a text message. “As disappointing as this development is, I do trust the courts will put children’s safety over corporate greed.”

A spokesperson for Bonta, who is named as the defendant in all three cases, said, “We are reviewing the filing. Our office is committed to defending California’s commonsense laws to protect kids online.”