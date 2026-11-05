The election's data center glitch

With help from Benjamin Storrow, Corbin Hiar, Sara Schonhardt and Zack Colman in the U.S., Zia Weise in Belgium, Mike Blanchfield in Canada, Nicolas Camut in France, and Charlie Cooper in the United Kingdom.



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A huge number of data centers are being built in states that elected Democratic governors — who support moratoriums.

A plunging stock market jeopardizes Indonesia's plan to reshape its energy profile with solar.

One of the largest U.S. gas utilities told regulators that data centers are threatening its climate goals.

America's biggest offshore wind farm is fully operational — despite meddling by President Donald Trump.

AI MAPQUEST: Energy, tech and financial types have spent the last 36 hours poring over the electoral map to see where new data center moratoriums could derail potential projects.

"[T]hese are what i am concerned about,” Jim Cramer, the CNBC financial commentator, wrote on X on Thursday in a post listing dozens of data center locations in Texas and Ohio.

Both states are among the country’s top data center markets. And both elected Democratic governors who pledged to place a moratorium on the AI hubs. As POLITICO reported this morning, those proposed bans threaten to derail an AI boom that is driving the U.S. economy and propelling investment in America’s grid.

Debate over the impact of those moratoriums continued today. Shanu Mathew, a portfolio manager at Lazard Asset Management, tweeted a research note from Aterio showing that 86 gigawatts of data center capacity is already under construction across the U.S. — roughly equivalent to the electricity demand of Texas’ primary power grid. Of that, 22.5 GW is 75% complete, Mathew wrote.

Moratoriums could delay planned projects, but “there’s plenty to keep hands full through 2028 on just the active pipe alone,” he added. “Dems and Rs are proposing a lot of the same data center guidelines and I guarantee there'll be compromise before then vs. blanket moratoriums/cancellations some are concerned about.” — Benjamin Storrow

CLOUDY FORECAST: Indonesia’s high hopes for solar power could soon come crashing down.

As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, the country’s plan to install 100 GW of peak solar power by mid-2029 could be a game-changer for the region. The target, a major priority for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, would be enough to power tens of millions of homes and businesses on a grid that is currently heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

But in recent weeks, the Indonesian stock market has nosedived, dropping more than 40% since the beginning of the year. One reason: an October threat from investment analyst MSCI that it plans to downgrade the country to a “standalone market” because of concerns around market manipulation.

That could stifle the foreign investment needed to make the solar ambition a reality.

“Any normal developer would skip Indonesia, especially with the current political and economic environment, and go to Australia or the Philippines or to Vietnam or Malaysia,” said Edgare Kerkwijk, managing director at Singapore-based Asia Green Capital.

Reality check: The solar target, announced earlier this year, is celebrated by clean energy backers and climate activists as proof that big economies are following China’s lead in embracing renewables — even as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes fossil fuels.

If achieved, the target would lead the sun-soaked, sprawling archipelago to have roughly twice the installed solar capacity than Australia.



But the target relies on a lot of money. Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia recently put the price tag at $73 billion.

That could mean “massive” foreign investment, said Albertus Prabu Siagian, an energy economist based in Indonesia. The state budget, he said, is used for state-owned enterprises rather than “incentivizing the private sector to lead” solar and other development projects.

Experts say Indonesia also hasn’t put in place the new regulations that are necessary to make the target a reality, such as an update to state-owned utility PLN’s Electricity Supply Business Plan. Some developers are also hoping the government will relax domestic content requirements for solar projects.

The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources did not comment. PLN did not respond to Surge’s requests for comment.

“Regulatory certainty will be key,” said Edwin Widjonarko, co-founder and director of technology at Xurya, an Indonesian solar company. “Indonesia’s solar policies have changed several times in the last eight years.”

Indonesia needs radically more energy to meet growing demand from data centers, manufacturing and improved living standards, such as air conditioning. The country announced last month that it would cut gas exports to Singapore to ensure enough domestic supply.

Installing solar to meet that need makes sense, experts say. Indonesia has more than 330 GW of solar potential, according to the Jakarta-based think tank Institute for Essential Services Reform.

“There’s really going to be a long-term demand issue in ASEAN where we just do not have enough power to export, let alone to actually provide our own people,” said Kerkwijk. “Some people see it, some people don't see it. I think it's coming in the next five or 10 years.”

WELCOME TO SURGE: I’m Brian Dabbs, writing from Singapore where I cover energy issues for POLITICO. Hit me up at bdabbs@politico.com.



Power Players

NET ZERO ON THE ROPES: One of the largest U.S. gas utilities quietly disclosed last week that it's reconsidering its climate commitments due to the data center building boom.

It came after NiSource announced in November 2022 that it would zero out planet-warming emissions from its operations and energy usage by 2040. The company serves nearly 4 million customers across six states and is the nation's second-most valuable gas utility.

Now NiSource is "evaluating the timing of this goal," it said in a quarterly securities filing Oct. 28. Its previous climate commitments "did not include any assumptions related to data center development and associated load growth," the filing explained.

NiSource spokesperson Kristen King declined to provide "additional projections or details."

Conspicuous timing: NiSource's climate goal was set just weeks before OpenAI first released ChatGPT to the public. That event triggered a gas-fueled race to power massive artificial intelligence data centers that has remade the U.S. economy. The utility's target excluded emissions its customers produce when burning gas — by far the largest component of its carbon footprint.

"Sustainability is a core value for NiSource, and our net zero by 2040 goal continues our record of leadership through action," CEO Lloyd Yates said at the time. — Corbin Hiar

DATA CENTERS? NON, NEIN AND NEE, THANKS:Data center discontent is ramping up in Europe. A string of protests calling for a moratorium on hyperscalers is taking place Friday and Saturday, with campaigners warning against artificial intelligence infrastructure’s environmental toll.

The campaign, dubbed Stop Dirty Data Centers, is backed by some 100 nonprofits, think tanks and activist groups across the continent. Planned events include demonstrations, petitions, meetings and even poetry readings in 15 countries, according to the organizers.

Top of mind for campaigners is the energy and climate impact of data centers, said Christiaan van Veen, co-founder of the Dutch think tank Leitmotiv, which focuses on digital infrastructure and supports the protests. He’ll be heading to an industrial park in Amsterdam on Friday to observe a demonstration against a Microsoft-leased data center.

“Data centers in multiple European countries are first of all claiming a lot of grid capacity … leaving less space for alternative developments that need grid connections — from housing to alternative forms of industry to schools and hospitals, etc.,” he said.

“A related concern is the pressure data centers are putting on the green transition. … We don't think there's enough renewable energy in Europe to power all those existing and planned data centers and other parts of the economy and society,” van Veen added, while acknowledging the protests are also fueled by wider distrust of AI.

The U.S. data center backlash served as inspiration. The election earthquake in the U.S. this week, when voters repudiated Republican policies that led to a massive data center build-out, echoes political discontent with the AI boom in Europe, he said.

“Given the fact that also in the U.S., in many states, there's now calls for moratoria, or there's actually been moratoria that have been implemented already, something similar is possible in Europe,” van Veen argued.

But, as other activists have pointed out, there’s one crucial difference between European and American movements against data centers: The European discomfort with Big Tech also stems from it being dominated by U.S. firms.

“If you don't just have the impact on our energy grids and our local environments — on top of climate change, which affects us all, of course — and then you also don't have all of the economic benefits that might flow from developing more data centers potentially, then it seems like a fairly poor bargain,” Van Veen said. “That difference should and will probably matter in Europe.” — Zia Weise



Driving the (global!) day

THE REVOLUTION’S HERE: The U.S. is officially in the offshore wind game. Ørsted said Thursday its Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island is now operating at full capacity.

The announcement marks a massive moment for offshore wind in America.

Revolution Wind has faced construction delays, lawsuits from fishermen and wealthy beachfront property owners, and multiple attacks from the Trump administration, which twice shut down its construction.

“This is a major milestone, and I’m very pleased with the resilience and efforts the team has demonstrated to achieve this,” Ørsted CEO Rasmus Errboe told investors during an earnings call Thursday.

The news has been coming. Revolution completed construction in March and has been steadily bringing turbines online since. As Surge reported Monday, its generation jumped from 88 gigawatt-hours in the second quarter to 314 GWh in the third quarter.

Even so, it represents a bit of good news for America’s beleaguered offshore wind industry. Trump is responsible for much of the industry’s recent woes, as he sought to halt construction of several projects and revoke approved permits. The Interior Department recently asked a federal court to reopen Revolution Wind’s permit.

But not all of the industry’s struggles can be attributed to the president. Another project, Vineyard Wind, was the first large-scale facility to complete construction in the U.S., but it has struggled to get all its turbines running amid a legal dispute with its supplier, GE Vernova, over a 2024 blade accident.

Yet the winds have begun to shift. Democrats, who won a decisive victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections, have made protecting offshore wind projects a priority in negotiations over a permitting package.

And there are growing signs that the industry is finally delivering the electrons it long promised. On Friday, New England’s grid operator set a new record for wind generation. Its top 10 records for wind were all set in October. — Benjamin Storrow



CAPTAIN CANADA’S TAKE: Canada’s outspoken Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed Wednesday the negative effect of Trump’s tariffs on prices at the pumps turned American voters against the Republicans in the midterms.

“The American people spoke on a couple issues: cost of living, cost of gas, the war in Iran. But most important is tariffs, because that's all tied into the cost of living,” Ford told reporters in Toronto, calling the Democrats’ election-night rout a "victory" for the world and the "people of Canada."

Ford, a staple on U.S. news networks who has earned the nickname “Captain Canada,” is one of Canada’s most vocal critics of the U.S. president, and his victory lap stood in sharp contrast with the cautious take in Ottawa from the Carney government about the midterms.

Talking to the top: Prime Minister Mark Carney was focused Thursday on the federal budget this government was presenting later in the day.

“It's important what happens in the U.S., and things will evolve,” Carney said. “Yes, we're a great partner for many countries around the world, including the United States.”

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the result didn’t change Canada’s “focus” on strengthening the Canadian economy and dealing directly with Trump — and his Cabinet — in a bid to resolve the trade war.

"It's not particularly constructive for Canadians to interpret results in a foreign country's election," he said. “The people elected to the United States Congress last evening won't be seated until January. So the current Congress will remain in place, as will the administration of President Trump, with whom we're having our trade discussions.”

Crackers: Ford, who leads Canada’s largest province and has proposed an energy alliance with the U.S. to leverage Ontario’s critical minerals and nuclear energy, said he doesn’t trust Trump “as far as I could throw him” to make a trade deal that would stick.

"President Trump wants to blame everyone else but himself. You know, he says, ‘Well, you know, just pretend my name's on the ballot,’” Ford added. “The cheese has slipped off the cracker with this guy totally. Like there is no cracker, there's no more cheese." — Mike Blanchfield



Our open tabs

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE: Oil prices fell Wednesday after Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for Republicans' sharp defeat in the U.S. midterm elections, writes James Bikales. Trump has hinted for weeks that he may try to "finish the job" with fresh military strikes on Iran. But fears that he would follow through seem to have dissipated after Vance acknowledged that the administration's handling of the Iran conflict — and its impact on energy prices — has become a political liability for Republicans.

PERMITTING PAINS: Democrats' massive election wins are prompting some in the party to call for postponing a hard-fought bipartisan permitting deal — but the U.S. Senate's two lead Democratic negotiators say that would be a mistake, writes Nico Portuondo. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) are pushing back on detractors from their own party, asserting that there's no guarantee next year's Democratic-controlled Congress could pass a better deal. “It’s a bird in the hand. We’d be fools not to take it," Whitehouse said.

That’s all for today. Thanks for reading!

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