Sean Casten officially challenges Maxine Waters for House Financial Services gavel

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) has used his perch on House Financial Services to focus on climate-related issues within finance. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Rep. Sean Casten on Thursday officially launched his bid to lead the House Financial Services Committee, challenging Rep. Maxine Waters for the role.

The Illinois Democrat wrote in a letter to House Democrats obtained by POLITICO that his "substantive policy expertise, private-sector experience, and commitment to meaningful oversight will allow us to work as a team to deliver for the American people."

Casten, 54, had privately told Waters, 88, last month that he planned to run against her for the Financial Services gavel.

"As we look to the next Congress, we must work hand-in-hand with each other and our Leadership to conduct forceful oversight and advance an economic vision centered on affordability, fairness, and opportunity," Casten wrote. "We need to lower housing and insurance costs, protect consumers from fraud, scams, and the risks posed by crypto and prediction markets, and secure the financial system from the next crisis. We must methodically investigate President Trump’s crypto corruption, financial conflicts of interest, and his concerted efforts to kill investigations and prosecutions against businesses owned by his friends and allies."

The letter does not mention Waters, but it highlights areas where she has faced criticism in the past, such as fundraising. Casten wrote that "the Committee must be a resource for every Member of our Caucus."

"Our committees work best when they create opportunities for Members to elevate the challenges in their districts and help each of our colleagues develop and advance legislation," he wrote. "As Chair, I will ensure the Committee and its work supports and uplifts every House Democrat. I will listen to my colleagues, welcome the different perspectives and constituencies represented across our Caucus, and work with members on and off the Committee to advance their priorities. Additionally, as a former Red-to-Blue candidate and Frontliner, I am committed to ensuring our colleagues have the resources and legislative victories needed to defend their seats so we can maintain and grow our majority."

A former clean energy executive who was first elected in 2018, Casten is best known for his focus on climate issues. He co-leads a sustainable investing caucus and has used his perch on Financial Services to focus on climate-related issues within finance.

"I have prioritized substantive policy, thorough oversight, and collaboration with colleagues on and off the committee, all to make our financial system stronger, safer, and more equitable," he wrote in the letter.