Elizabeth Warren: Dems should pursue ‘bold’ policy agenda

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Democrats should use the filibuster-skirting budget reconciliation process to “reverse Republican health care cuts, expand health care coverage, and fund universal child care.” By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday said "Democrats must deliver" on an aggressive policy and oversight agenda aimed at lowering costs even while President Donald Trump is in the White House, including through the party-line budget reconciliation process.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who is poised to chair the Senate Banking Committee next year, wrote in a TIME Magazine op-ed that it “would be a breach of faith” with people “who voted for us to address costs and corruption, to spend the next two years waiting for some future Democratic trifecta to hopefully deliver meaningful change.”

“Donald Trump says he wants to work with Democrats,” she wrote. “We should force him to do that on the affordability and corruption issues that drove this election—or call his bluff. I’m ready to team up with any Republican who is listening to the American people. But if Congressional Republicans won’t join us to deliver relief for working families, Democrats will do it without them.”

Warren and Trump have had some overlap on populist economic issues that he has embraced to the chagrin of some in his party. The president called Warren early this year to discuss working together on capping credit card interest rates.

Warren wrote Thursday that Democrats should use the filibuster-skirting budget reconciliation process to “reverse Republican health care cuts, expand health care coverage, and fund universal child care.” She said lawmakers should pay for it by “canceling the tax breaks Trump and the Republicans handed out to corporations, ultra-millionaires, and billionaires.” She added that Democrats should exercise their leverage on appropriations bills to stop funding for the Iran war.

“Some Democrats have already argued that it’s wasted energy to send bold policy changes to the Trump White House,” she wrote. “I think that’s just plain wrong.”

On oversight, Warren wrote that “Congress has the power to hold Donald Trump and his cronies accountable for ripping off the American people to make themselves richer.”

“Big Tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should prepare to answer tough questions and face meaningful consequences if they have broken the law,” she wrote.