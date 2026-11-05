DOJ civil rights division chief resigns

Harmeet Dhillon, who led a dramatic overhaul of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, resigned Thursday, one of the first senior officials to leave the Trump administration following Democrats’ blue wave in the midterms.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed her departure in a statement on social media.

“She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor,” he wrote, adding that “the Department is grateful for her dedicated public service.”

A staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Dhillon was confirmed to the position in April 2025. Under Dhillon’s leadership, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has undergone a major transformation, both critics and allies say.

The department has pushed out hundreds of longtime attorneys; ended investigations into police departments over alleged constitutional violations; and sued UCLA and Harvard University for allegedly allowing an antisemitic environment to prevail on their campuses.

In a post to social media, Dhillon said serving as DOJ’s assistant attorney general for civil rights “has been the honor of a lifetime.”

“We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls’ sports, and so much more,” she added. “I want to thank President Trump for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to what’s next!”

Lawyers from her office also carried out some DOJ efforts that critics said were political vendettas, such as an unsuccessful attempt to indict former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee.

And outside, liberal-leaning civil rights organizations criticized her tenure, saying her department became more interested in targeting “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs than pursuing cases that alleged discrimination for minorities in voting, housing and other areas.

“The entirety of my career has been a minority, conservative viewpoint in a very liberal profession,” Dhillon told POLITICO in an interview earlier this year. “I’m not here for a popularity contest.”

Dhillon’s announcement of her departure came just two days after her division deployed a record number of monitors, more than 1,000, to keep watch at polling sites during the midterms. The monitors, employees from across the federal government, were greeted with wariness at some sites, but there were few reports of incidents.

While Dhillon was well-liked and regarded as effective by the conservative legal establishment, the Indian-born naturalized American often faced racist attacks from nativists on the right. In a post on X in September, she acknowledged being ridiculed as a “paperwork American” and coming under attack from people “who post racist nonsense for clicks.”

“God loves all of you and it’s not too late to stop being wrong,” she wrote.

Before joining the Trump administration, Dhillon served as vice chair of the California Republican Party and a Republican National Committee committeewoman and was a conservative power player in the state. She regularly needled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, particularly in fights over restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Constitution is not suspended in a pandemic, any more than it was suspended in every war that we’ve had in this country,’’ Dhillon said in a 2020 interview with POLITICO. “There is no emergency justifying the suspension of any civil rights in this country.’’

In 2023, she mounted an unsuccessful bid to become RNC chair, coming in behind Ronna McDaniel.

Dhillon’s former law firm, Dhillon Law Group, focuses on free speech and election law. She previously told Bloomberg — which first reported her departure — that she planned to return to the firm, currently being overseen by her brother, following her tenure with the Justice Department.