Richard Neal makes Ways and Means chair bid official

Rep. Richard Neal has been the Ways and Means Committee's top Democrat since 2017. By Alex Brandon/AP

Rep. Richard Neal is officially looking to retake the gavel of the Ways and Means Committee after Democrats reclaimed the House on Election Day.

“For the last four years, House Republicans have twisted their majority, their solemn responsibility to serve the people, and focused on making life harder for families, cutting taxes for billionaires and ignoring their important oversight prerogative to serve as a check on the executive,” the Massachusetts Democrat wrote to colleagues in a letter dated Nov. 4, obtained by POLITICO. “That changes under a Democratic majority.”

Neal, who has been the committee’s top Democrat since 2017 and was chair during his party’s last majority from 2019-2023, laid out his policy priorities for the powerful committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy as well as health care, Social Security and trade.

He said his health care priorities would include “delivering universal paid family and medical leave,” strengthening social safety net programs “so they remain strong for generations” and “defending, restoring and expanding the Affordable Care Act.”

Democratic leaders are also looking to reverse cuts Republicans made to the Medicaid insurance program for low-income Americans through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as restore enhanced premium tax credits for people who are insured through ACA marketplaces that the GOP allowed to lapse at the end of last year. Neal, a leadership ally, is likely to oversee these efforts, too.

He also said he wants the committee to create sustainable trade policy and rebuild relationships with “our allies and trading partners” amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade wars with countries like China, Canada and Mexico. Neal did not elaborate in the letter on how he would seek to do so.

He suggested he would go after the Trump administration's efforts to share taxpayer information with immigration officials looking to accelerate deportations by promising to protect “families and their private information from those looking to exploit it.”

And he said Democrats will “put the needs of workers and families back at the center of our economy and our nation’s tax policy.”

As far as how he would leverage his new subpoena authority to compel testimony and documents from inside the administration, Neal pointed to his posture as chair of Ways and Means during the last two years of the first Trump administration. He did not discuss, however, whether he would indulge committee members who want to seize Trump’s still-undisclosed tax returns, or how the panel would address the audit immunity deal for the president as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice.

No one is challenging Neal for the Ways and Means gavel at this time but he is expected to oversee a new roster of lawmakers in the 120th Congress given the many members leaving office due to primary election defeats or retirements.