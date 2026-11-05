Bernie Sanders launches Medicare for All push

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for Democrats to pursue Medicare for All legislation when they take over Congress next year. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Progressive stalwart Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for Democrats to embrace “Medicare for All” in a video released Thursday.

“Health care must be considered as a human right, not a privilege,” he said. “That means passing Medicare for All legislation now supported by 66% of the American people.”

Sanders will likely be the next chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and will have a major platform to push for a Medicare for All health agenda next year when Democrats take the majority.

In addition to rolling back Medicaid cuts in the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Sanders called for legislation that greatly expands Medicare but does not immediately do away with employer-sponsored insurance, which Medicare for All would do.

“Democrats must lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 down to 55, expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing, and guarantee universal health coverage for every child from birth through age 19,” he said. “All of this can be accomplished with 51 votes in the Senate, through the reconciliation process.”

Reconciliation is a parliamentary procedure that enables budget bills to advance through the Senate with a simple majority. However, any legislation that expands Medicare will likely face a veto from President Donald Trump.

Other senators have pushed to expand health coverage but stopped short of pursuing Medicare for All legislation right away.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), likely chair of the Senate Finance Committee next year, said Wednesday in a statement that he will pursue reform that “guarantees health care for all."

Wyden shocked the health care world when he signed onto Sanders’ Medicare for All bill in September, becoming the most powerful committee leader to support the idea.

According to two people familiar with his thinking, granted anonymity to speak candidly, Wyden saw his endorsement as a way to open up the discussion rather than to find an immediate legislative path forward.

Wyden didn’t commit to marking up Medicare for All legislation in a separate statement to POLITICO on Wednesday, noting that he wants to build a longer-term path toward the single-payer health system.

“America’s health care system needs a foundation that provides high-quality, easy to use and affordable health care to every American that can’t be clawed back every time Republicans win an election,” he said. “That foundation is Medicare for All.”