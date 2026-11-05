US midterms lesson for Australia’s left

CANBERRA — As U.S. midterms votes rolled in, Greens Leader David Shoebridge saw the results as a green light for progressive politics.

Never mind that the victories were for Democrats rather than Greens: The way Shoebridge saw it, progressive candidates in the U.S. had, “ambitious visions, refused to water down their plans and trusted voters with big ideas.”

In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO's"Canberra Playbook Podcast", he said Australian progressives — frustrated like their American counterparts about economic instability and rising inequality — can replicate the Democratic playbook Down Under.

Shoebridge's formula for achieving that is to emphasize economic issues, while blending them with other left-wing touchstones including climate action and social justice.

He took aim at the Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes, saying, “punching down on mortgage holders who have already cut their spending to the bone” would not address inflation.

At the same time, Shoebridge finds ways to bring the conversation back to his preferred talking points: “The principal spending that the Reserve Bank said was driving inflation was corporate spending, particularly in this massive roll-out of AI data centers.”

Corporates and the gap between the wealthiest 1% and everyone else, are focal points of his economic messages.

“99% of us have a common interest in tackling the 1%, and the fraction of the 1% who are stealing our wealth,” he said.

“We need to build power over class, over religion, over gender, over race, over different demographics, and we need to make people realize just how much we all have in common.”



“Elon Musk just became the biggest political donor in modern U.S. history, pouring $446 million into propping up Trump’s Republicans, and voters said 'no.' Candidates who ran on taxing the top 1% and public health care won big, including in places billionaires thought they’d bought,” Shoebridge said.

He said the government needs to intervene more often in the economy: “I don't recognize the left faction in the Labor Party,” he claimed.

“It just doesn't seem that anyone in the Labor Party has the ticker to take on the vested interests.”

That messaging builds up to his strategic aim: to replace the Labor Party, rather than just nudging it leftwards from the sidelines.

“This project I think many of us thought might come good, of being a kind of social or environmental conscience to drag Labor back to the left, well, that has not worked.”

Since Shoebridge and his deputy, Steph Hodgins-May, took the helm of the Australian Greens in September, he said the party has seen a “double digit” surge in membership.

Even so, another party has seen far more explosive growth in 2026: the right-wing nationalist One Nation.

“They have tapped into anger and disaffection, and that is real, and I'm not pretending otherwise,” Shoebridge admitted. “But we can't allow a nasty, hard right, divisive, anti-immigrant party to be the only party that's connecting with people's economic pain.”

As Greens members gather for their national conference this weekend in Adelaide, Shoebridge's message to members is: "We're here to stay the course. We're here to build the mass movement. We're here to say better times are ahead.”