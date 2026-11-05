Hegseth expands National Guard presence in DC

National Guard members are seen at Union Station in Washington, on Aug. 24, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the National Guard to begin using boats, several dozen marked police cars, humvees and light medium tactical vehicles in the nation’s capital — an escalation of the troops' presence that could further blur the line between their military and law enforcement role.

It’s not clear why the Trump administration is making the move now. The Oct. 29 memo obtained by POLITICO detailing the expansion doesn’t provide any further details beyond doubling down on Trump’s plan to use the National Guard to crack down on what he’s called a “crime emergency”in the nation’s capital.

The beefed-up presence, which will be in place through the end of the year, would see members of the National Guard driving vehicles typically used by U.S. troops on battlefields like Iraq and Afghanistan on city streets to support law enforcement officers making drug busts, though they are not allowed to pursue suspects or make arrests.

The boats will conduct “perimeter security” for police conducting operations against suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers in Anacostia, the southeastern corner of the nation’s capital, the memo stated, but will not conduct surveillance on U.S. citizens. Hegseth stated that federal officers “must always be on board” Guard vessels “to help arrest a criminal suspect,” including those who might try to evade law enforcement by jumping into the river.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The National Guard Bureau referred requests for comment to the Pentagon, which confirmed the deployment.

An October report from the Cato Institute found that robberies and theft have fallen in Washington since the start of the Guard deployments but more serious crimes — like homicides — have remained unchanged. Assaults with dangerous weapons increased slightly.

Trump first deployed National Guard troops to Washington in August 2025 after declaring a “crime emergency” in the capital. The mission has been extended several times over the last 16 months and is now expected to last through Inauguration Day 2029.

Because Washington is a federal district, Trump serves as the commander in chief of the area’s national guard, though U.S. district courts have challenged how troops can be used since the initial deployment. Outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser worked with the federal government through the surge in federal law enforcement, whichTrump has praised her for. Trumpsaid in June that he “wouldn’t like it” and threatened to “take back Washington” if the now Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George won. She will take office in January.

The number of personnel deployed to the city has fluctuated from month to month, peaking at around 5,000 over the summer. Forces have been drawn from 20 states as well as Puerto Rico.

Guard troops are not permitted to handle many law enforcement duties and cannot make arrests. But they have been conducting patrols throughout the city and are authorized to carry firearms as part of their deployment. Even with the escalated presence, they are not able to carry bayonets, use intelligence assets, employ helicopters or conduct law enforcement activity.

Much of the Guard work has been focused on beautification projects, drawing complaints from Democratic lawmakers that the military mobilization has been inefficient and unnecessary.

The Council of the District of Columbia’s public safety committee held a hearing Thursday on the continued Guard presence, where local leaders voiced concerns about their patrols creating a sense of intimidation and military control throughout neighborhoods.

Defense Department officials told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in August that Guard deployments are expected to cost about $1.4 billion through the end of 2028.

Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.