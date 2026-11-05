Senate Finance will probe the role bankers played in facilitating Epstein’s crimes

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) speaks with reporters on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 14, 2024. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images) By AP

Incoming Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden of Oregon plans to investigate the role that major banks — including JPMorgan Chase — played in financing Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

It’s an early sign of how Democrats plan to use their new majority next year to continue their efforts to tie the late, convicted sex offender to powerful public figures — specifically by wielding their newly acquired subpoena power to compel testimonies and documents they weren’t able to get in the minority.

In this case, Wyden, who is currently the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, plans to build on an inquiry he’s been leading for four years. He says he now has a roster of bank executives who he alleges ignored Epstein’s crimes and will now be called in to answer questions from the panel about what they knew and how they assisted the disgraced financier’s operation.

“I have a list of Wall Street bankers who need to answer questions about why they looked the other way while Epstein and his cronies sent millions of dollars through their institutions to facilitate sex trafficking women and girls,” Wyden said in a statement Thursday. “As Finance Committee chair, every tool will be on the table to get answers.”

He has also been hinting for months about how he would, as chair, continue this line of inquiry. His team released a report earlier this year laying out findings that top bankers “allowed Epstein to have ready access to the mountains of cash he used to lure, harbor, and transport his victims” — the culmination of a four-year investigation that, among other things, reviewed suspicious activity reports and court documents sent to banks and the Treasury Department.

Wyden also examined why Wall Street behemoth JPMorgan Chase, where Epstein banked until he was formally denied services in 2013, did not alert regulators to large transactions linked to Epstein and his clients. Wyden sent a letter to the bank in 2025 asking whether CEO Jamie Dimon was personally involved in keeping Epstein on as a client until that time, despite earlier warnings of his impropriety.

Pointing to a previous statement the bank issued on the topic, spokesperson Patricia Wexler said JPMorgan Chase regrets being associated with Epstein but in no way assisted him in committing crimes.

“The U.S. government had damning information about Epstein’s crimes that it failed to share with us or other banks,” Wexler said in the statement. “We regret any association we had with him, but we did not help him commit his crimes.”

JPMorgan Chase has previously settled class action suits brought by Epstein’s victims.