MAHA at a post-midterms crossroads

With help from Amanda Chu and Carmen Paun



Driving the Day

FUTURE OF MAHA — Followers of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement are reevaluating their relationship with the GOP, Amanda and Carmen report.

The movement joined forces with President Donald Trump’s orbit two years ago in a relationship of convenience: Trump wanted to defeat then-Vice President Kamala Harris while Kennedy could pursue food, agriculture and vaccine policies that would have been anathema in earlier eras of Republican politics.

Why it matters: That partnership is now at a crossroads after this week’s Democratic sweep. Most of the GOP candidates endorsed by MAHA groups lost Tuesday night. Of the 21 endorsed in federal races, 11 lost and six won, while four races remain undeclared. The six winners were in uncompetitive races.

At the state level, 39 of the 76 endorsed candidates lost, while 28 won and seven races remain undeclared. Two candidates ran uncontested.

MAHA supporters blame the Trump administration’s betrayal involving key priorities and insufficient fundraising from the movement’s leadership for the losses.

“I hope every single politician is reminded that they didn’t buy these voters; they rented them. The voters have said they’re moving, and they haven’t necessarily moved to the Democrats. The Democrats are going to have to earn it,” said Tiffany Cianci, an influencer who volunteered on Kennedy’s presidential campaign and identifies as an unaffiliated voter.

Big picture: Disappointment among MAHA supporters has created an opening for Democrats, who’ve made overtures to the movement and look to retake the White House in 2028.

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who won against former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, ran on a “Building a Healthier America” policy agenda that spoke to MAHA advocates’ concerns about food safety and chemicals in the environment. A House working group led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has recommended the party court Kennedy’s followers.

Last month, the Center for American Progress, one of the most influential think tanks for Democrats, released a sweeping policy outline encouraging the left to adopt a MAHA platform around food and environmental protection.

Other Democrats want nothing to do with Kennedy. "We’re going to see RFK Jr.'s head on a platter,” said Erik Polyak, executive director of 314 Action, a political action committee that’s spent more than $30 million in this election cycle helping Democrats, the most in its 10-year history.

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Abortion

ABORTION AND THE BLUE WAVE — Voters overwhelmingly backed abortion-rights ballot measures and candidates Tuesday night. Anti-abortion leaders who spent tens of millions of dollars boosting Republicans in the midterms blame the party, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports.

Voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure in Missouri, approved abortion-rights referendums in Nevada and Virginia and flipped the House and Senate to Democratic control by electing candidates in Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and other battlegrounds who ran on protecting or restoring access to the procedure.

While some abortion opponents saw the results as a sign that their movement has “a long way to go in changing hearts and shifting culture toward life,” others attributed the results to Trump administration inaction on the issue and GOP candidates’ reticence to talk about it, which they said left the party’s base frustrated and unmotivated.

“With Republicans not bringing the issue to the forefront, it has been difficult to mobilize pro-life voters,” said Kelsey Pritchard, communications director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “It’s really extremely unwise for the GOP to ignore this block of voters.”

The conservative advocacy group poured more than $80 million into airing ads and knocking on doors in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin — all states where Democrats won big.

Meanwhile: Abortion-rights activists — who also spent tens of millions of dollars on ads, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts — said Tuesday’s results are a testament to the enduring power of the issue in motivating Democratic voters.



IN CONGRESS

MAHA’S PROMISE —A top Make America Healthy Again leader vowed Wednesday to work with Democrats who embrace the movement’s agenda, Carmen reports.

Tony Lyons — an ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and leader of MAHA political action committees — has argued since last year that Kennedy’s supporters should back Republicans. Lyons’ PACs supported only Republicans in the run-up to the elections.

But in his first call with supporters since the GOP’s midterm drubbing, Lyons said the MAHA movement would work with anyone who shares its goals, including any party, company or activist.

He challenged Democrats, some of whom have sought to woo MAHA voters, to prove that they care about Kennedy’s issues by working with the health secretary instead of grilling him in congressional hearings or trying to impeach him.

“They have to get out of this idea that Bobby Kennedy is somehow bad, that their job is to kind of get rid of him rather than address the points that he’s brought up, because millions of people in this country believe the things that he said and believe the transformation that he’s brought to this country,” Lyons said.

VA COMMITTEE — The current ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee plans to run to chair of the panel at the start of the next congressional session, POLITICO’s Leo Shane III and Riley Rogerson report.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), in a letter to Democratic colleagues, said if he’s named to the leadership role, he would ensure that lawmakers are “ready on day one to defend earned benefits, strengthen VA and its workforce, address veteran homelessness and foreclosures, and hold the Trump administration to account.”

The eight-term California representative has served as the top Democrat on the veterans panel since 2019, when he started a four-year stint as chair.

Key context: Takano promised “bipartisan solutions for our nation’s veterans” in the committee’s future work, even as his relationship with Republicans on the panel — and with Chair Mike Bost (R-Ill.) — has been strained over the past two years.

The panel leaders have fought for months over a sweeping veterans benefits package known as the Take Care of America's Veterans Act, which would expand a host of support programs and payouts for tens of thousands of veterans. The measure has support from numerous outside advocates and most of the GOP caucus.

But the bill would pay for those moves with money from planned changes in disability ratings in tinnitus and sleep apnea cases. Takano and several prominent veterans groups — including the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans — have attacked the plan as punishing one group of veterans to pay for the earned benefits of other former servicemembers.



AT THE AGENCIES

RULE DELAY — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is delaying for two years the implementation of a major change to rules designed to stop fraudulent payments for remote patient monitoring, POLITICO’s Robert King reports. Remote monitoring allows providers to track vital signs from patients’ homes.

The new rules, finalized Wednesday, would require doctors and hospitals to use their own staff, instead of outside contractors, to monitor patients to receive Medicare reimbursement. Initially, the rule was set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. But after pushback from providers, monitoring vendors and lawmakers, CMS has postponed the rule until Jan. 1, 2029.

The delay comes amid concerns that the rules would curtail a useful service for patients that CMS had previously encouraged.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who was elected governor of Tennessee on Tuesday, wrote to CMS in September alongside Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) to express concerns that the change would hurt rural communities that don’t have the staff to monitor patients. A group of 32 House Democrats and Republicans wrote a similar letter to CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz last month.

Key context: The agency finalized several other changes to remote patient-monitoring reimbursement that take effect in 2027, including updates to how the services are valued and a requirement that providers offer the services only to established patients.



Names in the News

Debra Houry will serve as the founding director of the Public Health Network Information eXchange Innovation Institute, which the science-driven nonprofit Renaissance Philanthropy launched Wednesday. The new institute will aim to advance health care solutions using “California’s strengths” in artificial intelligence, technology, public health and research, the group said.

Houry was formerly chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She resigned last year, citing politicization of the agency.



WHAT WE'RE READING

POLITICO’s Katherine Tully-McManus reports on Republicans’ last chance to cement their legacy in Trump’s Washington.

