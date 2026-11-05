Law firms gear up for ‘entirely new era’ of investigations

Likely targets of Democratic congressional investigations were scrambling Wednesday to prepare for a coming onslaught of subpoenas.

“Last night was the starting gun for what is going to be an entirely new era of congressional investigations,” said Jill Holtzman Vogel, founder of law firm Holtzman Vogel.

She said her firm received inquiries late Tuesday night and early Wednesday from potential clients concerned about finding themselves on the receiving end of Democrats’ oversight onslaught, as well as outreach from current clients.

“What we're entering is going to be one of the most aggressive periods of congressional investigations in recent memory,” said Vogel, a former chief counsel for the Republican National Committee.

Congressional Democrats have indicated for months that they intend to probe a broad spectrum of topics including President Donald Trump’s business interests, his pardons process, pet projects like the East Wing ballroom, his family’s personal and financial dealings, Elon Musk’s work for the administration and government contracts, the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and much more.

Top law firms issued advisories to clients instructing them to prepare for investigations and warning them that although the next Congress won’t be sworn in until January, early investigative steps will start well before that transition.

“The process of prioritization begins now,” Covington & Burling’s congressional investigations attorneys wrote in “Ready or Not: The Next Wave of Democratic Congressional Investigations Is Coming.” “Incoming chairs and their staffs will use the period between now and January to hire and reorganize staff, prepare committee rules, revisit inquiries launched in the minority, assess potential targets and investigative subjects, and decide which matters to prioritize in the majority.”

On Tuesday night and Wednesday, Democrats wasted no time taunting their intended targets.

“They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wrote in a post on X.

Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, simply warned: “LAWYER UP.”

“We congressional investigations lawyers appreciated that,” said John Moran, a former Justice Department official who is now co-chair of McGuireWoods’ congressional investigations practice.

Moran added, however, that “the people that are most confident in being targeted are not waking up this morning to a new surprise,” and many of them began retaining attorneys well in advance of the election.

Several lawyers who specialize in congressional investigations said government employees are inquiring about whether they should be retaining outside counsel in addition to the legal support they can receive from their agencies or the Justice Department, particularly if they don’t plan to remain in the Trump administration for the next two years. Some lawyers said preliminary fundraising efforts are underway for low-level administration staffers who may not be able to afford their own counsel.

Peter Roskam, a former chair of the Ways and Means’ Oversight Subcommittee who is now a partner at Baker & Hostetler LLP, predicted during a webinar the firm held Wednesday that congressional investigations may encounter significant roadblocks as a result of Trump administration officials claiming executive privilege.

“My estimation is that the pressure, the investigation pressure coming out of Congress is going to be breathtaking, and the first place they're going to go is to the administration,” Roskam said.

“My further guess is that the administration is going to become a citadel of defense, it is going to be breathtaking in its imperviousness to congressional insight and oversight,” he said, “and it's going to be a very, very big conflict.”