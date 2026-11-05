Trump: Alaska’s incumbent GOP senator would ‘easily’ win if given ‘fake’ challenger’s votes

Sen. Dan Sullivan speaks at an election night event on Nov. 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. By Mark Thiessen/AP

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan would “easily” win the Alaska Senate race if he was given the votes from the other candidate on the ballot who bears nearly the same name.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over - He easily wins. There is no other fair solution!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Despite bruising Republican Election Day losses across the country, it’s the first time Trump has raised the idea of any voting irregularities.

Trump has no power to dictate election procedures, which the Constitution delegates to state governments. Still, he has spent the last several months pushing the federal government to exert control over election administration, including states’ ability to manage voter rolls and count or administer mail-in ballots, which courts have batted down.

The other candidate Trump referenced is Daniel J. Sullivan, and his inclusion has for some time fueled concerns that it could confuse voters in the competitive race.

The Alaska Senate race has yet to be called, as the state continues to count remaining mail-in ballots. Democrat Mary Peltola holds a small lead with nearly 80% of the vote in, but if neither candidate receives a majority of the vote, a ranked-choice tabulation will take place on Nov. 18.

Last month, DOJ filed a lawsuit seeking to block Alaska election officials from certifying the results if the Republican incumbent Sullivan lost to Peltola. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this week, though the Justice Department appealed.

The president, so far, has not asked the Justice Department to take further action.