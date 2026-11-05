The Becerra era and Raman’s ‘earthquake’ in LA

TRANSITION BEGINS — In the five months between Xavier Becerra’s come-from-behind primary victory and his general election win, he and his circle could deflect questions about his coming administration. California can only have one governor at a time, they said, and he wasn’t taking anything for granted.

But now that voters have officially made him their next governor, everyone in Sacramento is racing to get some answers about what comes next: Who will Becerra hire and appoint? Which interest groups will be ascendant? What policies will he prioritize?

The lobbyists, union officials and legislative leaders at his victory party offer some hints.

Among the VIP’s circulating in West Sacramento were Becerra team members, including campaign hands Robbie Abelon,Kyle Layman and Lindsey Cobia — an erstwhile top Gavin Newsom deputy — and unofficial counselors like Arsenio Mataka, a former aide from Becerra’s attorney general days who focused on environmental issues. As we’ve noted elsewhere, Becerra’s sphere also includes adviser Courtni Pugh, longtime aide Liz Saldivar, veteran politico Karen Skelton, and policy adviser Nicole Elliott (another Newsom alum).

Some of Sacramento’s most powerful interest groups did not endorse Becerra until it was evident he’d prevail. That made his early backers stand out all the more — and Becerra shouted out one of them in particular during his speech, unfurling an orange Laborers' International Union of North America shirt in a nod to the union that endorsed him early, stood up an independent expenditure committee, and counted his father as a member. (Attendees snacked on churros, chanted si se puede for California’s first modern Latino governor, and swarmed him for selfies.)

As for what issues Becerra will focus on in the early days: There are the goals he’s spotlighted, and there’s the major unfinished business awaiting him. He vowed to protect health care coverage from federal cuts and to take up labor’s quest to wring more revenue from corporations. He said he’ll tackle the wildfire liability fix that eluded Newsom. And he’s pledged to do something about artificial intelligence. We broke it down for subscribers here.

A Becerra representative declined to comment.

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WHO WON THE DAY? Nithya Raman, for opening her lead in the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Late counted ballots continued to skew her way.

WHERE’S GAVIN? Holding internal meetings.



LOS ANGELES

JOLTING LA — Nithya Raman’s widening lead over Karen Bass in Los Angeles’ mayoral race is scrambling the political hierarchy of the nation’s second-largest city, even before the race is called, Melanie and Liam Dillon report.

If her lead holds — and Raman and Bass allies alike now expect it to — Raman’s victory will mark the latest win for the ascendant left and a stinging blow to a Los Angeles political establishment that rallied around Bass despite her deep unpopularity with voters.

“Pick your descriptor — it was a monsoon, an earthquake, a leveling, a restructuring. It was all of the above,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of the hospitality union UNITE Here Local 11, one of few major labor groups to back Raman. “The political class of Los Angeles was absent at the Nithya Raman party because they were all with the incumbent … [But] even though every city councilperson said they were standing with Karen Bass, not very many of the people they represent followed them to the polls.”

Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, was leading Bass by a 26,000-vote margin as of Wednesday evening, a lead that has steadily grown as more votes are counted. Ballots counted after Election Day tend to come from younger, more progressive voters, who have favored Raman over Bass by wide margins in recent polls. (Read the full story from Melanie and Liam here)



CAMPAIGN YEAR

MORE RESULTS — The AP called Marni von Wilpert’s victory over Jim Desmond, cementing a clean sweep by California Democrats in their bid to flip five House seats through a gerrymander, Ben Fox reports. Von Wilpert, a San Diego city council member, will take a seat held by GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, who chose not to seek reelection in the district redrawn to advantage Democrats.

Her victory makes it likely that Republicans will hold just four seats in California’s 54-member congressional delegation next year. At the time of von Wilpert’s race call, Democrats had a 239-147 advantage in the next Congress, with 49 seats still to be determined.

— Nancy Pelosi’s pick to succeed her, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, conceded her race against state Sen. Scott Wiener, Jeremy reports. Chan said in a statement that “while we expect the margin to narrow significantly, we do not have a clear path to victory.”

— Democratic media consultant Brian Goldsmith projected confidence that he was “on a path to victory” against progressive West Hollywood City Councilmember John Erickson in one of the state’s most expensive state Senate races.

— Democratic state Senate candidate Chris Duncan concluded in a statement Wednesday afternoon that his race with Republican incumbent Tony Strickland was still “too close to call.” Duncan had a slight lead in an Orange County district once thought safe for the GOP.

— Richard Barrera, a union-backed Democrat and president of the San Diego Unified School Board, will become the next superintendent of public instruction after Sonja Shaw, his Republican opponent and a conservative firebrand, conceded last night. As Eric He reports, Barrera prevailed despite running around seven points behind the other statewide Democratic candidates. It wasn’t that Shaw was getting far more votes than other Republicans, but that Barrera — a San Diego school board member and one of the few statewide Democratic candidates who hadn’t been on the statewide ballot before this cycle — had received about 1 million fewer votes than other Democrats.

“We put forward a positive vision that's inclusive and brings communities together, as opposed to this idea that our public schools are failing and that we're pointing the finger at certain groups of people,” Barrera said in an interview Tuesday night.

— Fresno City Councilmember Nelson Esparza was leading state Sen. Shannon Grove in their Board of Equalization race, putting him on the verge of flipping California's only Republican-held constitutional office.

— Rohnert Park City Councilmember Jackie Elward told Playbook she’s “optimistic and encouraged” she’ll win a Democrat-on-Democrat Assembly contest in Marin County after receiving congratulatory calls Wednesday from Speaker Robert Rivas and her opponent, Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan.

Her comments point toward a victory for labor and progressives in a critical battleground seat that pitted them against tech interests, even though Elward stopped short of declaring victory and the Associated Press had yet to call the race as of Wednesday evening. Lucan told Playbook he called Elward “to congratulate her on the results” but did not say he conceded the race. — Tyler Katzenberger

STATE CAPITOL

TECH CHALLENGE — Meta, Google and TikTok are suing to block a landmark kids' online safety law in California, Aaron Mak and Tyler Katzenberger report.

The three companies filed federal lawsuits Wednesday night in federal court, challenging age limits on what the state law alleges are “addictive” social media feeds. The law, AB 1709, is one of Newsom’s marquee policy achievements in his final year, and he has touted it as a world-leading effort to shield kids from harmful health effects increasingly associated with extensive use of social media.

PLANTING A FLAG — With Becerra set to take over as governor, the state Senate is ready to plant a flag on one of his priorities. The upper chamber is looking to act quickly to push through a tax on corporations that would bring in revenue to backfill H.R. 1 cuts, a proposal commonly known as "Fair Share."

Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limón told Playbook. “We’re having those conversations now,” she said. — Nicole Norman



EYES ON 2028

2028 TIMELINE — Ro Khanna told POLITICO he’ll make a decision on running for president “sometime over the holidays.” He said, “I think there are 20 good people who are looking at it, and probably half of them will run. But I don't think when people say they have to talk to their family and really think about it, reflect it, that's political. I think that's a genuine, genuine thing. But for me, it's probably sometime this year … after the holidays. — Lisa Kashinsky



CALIFORNIA CURRENTS

PENCILS DOWN — California environmentalists are happy with the way the electoral dust is settling. Read last night’s California Currents to learn why green groups think the blue wave will slow the Trump administration’s attacks on the state’s environmental policies.



Top Talkers

SQUARELY IN SIGHT — Democrats’ sweep of Congress in Tuesday’s midterms puts Silicon Valley squarely in the new majority’s sights as they prepare to haul in tech executives for high-profile hearings and set rules for artificial intelligence, Katherine Long and John Hendel report.

The results mark a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump’s laissez-faire approach to artificial intelligence and the priorities of some of the industry’s wealthiest figures, including Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen and David Sacks.

While Democrats are gearing up for aggressive oversight of the AI industry, the party is collectively still undecided on the best path forward for regulations, with some saying the populist wing’s call to pause the development of advanced AI is untenable.

“The [AI] discussion so far is … pretty populist, pretty devoid of fact, and I think we have to be more realistic about it,” Rep. Scott Peters of California, a moderate Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a recent interview.

DATA CENTER DIVIDE — The small army of congressional candidates who ran to victory Tuesday vowing to halt the expansion of data centers — including some of the country’s most prominent incoming Democratic senators — are poised to make Capitol Hill far more antagonistic toward the AI infrastructure build-out.

Kevin Liao, a California-based Democratic strategist and former Energy Department official, said Democrats had the advantage on data centers after Trump emerged as a champion for developers.

“It’s then much harder for down-ballot Republicans to create their own image and narrative on this issue, and it gives Democratic candidates up and down the ballot the ability to point to the boogeyman of Trump,” Liao told POLITICO’s Timothy Cama and Amelia Davidson. “It creates such a clear contrast when that message is coming from the top.”



AROUND THE STATE

— Bay Area voters passed a half-cent sales tax that will serve as a lifeline for the region’s financially-struggling public transportation systems. (San Francisco Chronicle)

— Proposition 5, which would overhaul how the state conducts recall elections, was the tightest ballot measure fight as of Wednesday afternoon, despite having attracted almost no spending and minimal mud-slinging. (The Sacramento Bee)

— In San Francisco, home to more billionaires than any city in California, more than half of the city’s residents appeared to support Proposition 40, according to early results as of Wednesday. (KQED)

— Compiled by Riley Ramirez



PLAYBOOKERS

BIRTHDAYS — Sarah Novak of the Becerra campaign’s fundraising team … Nick Anas, Chief of Staff to OC Supervisor Katrina Foley … POLITICO’s Camille von Kaenel … Ismael Contreras, former chief deputy appointments secretary in Newsom's office … Adam Robak, senior campaign strategist J&Z Strategies … Nolan D. McCaskill … Ingrid Dineen-Wimberly ….

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