Ro Khanna’s allies launch 2028 draft committee

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 16, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

That didn’t take long.

Just 48 hours after the midterm elections, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and progressive activist Nomiki Konst are launching a committee urging Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to run for president.

The group announced Thursday morning — ”Run Ro” — will allow Khanna’s allies to raise money and coalesce support for a presidential campaign on his behalf.

Khanna isn’t involved in the group directly, and hasn’t decided whether he’ll run, even as he’s regularly visited early nominating states and signaled for years that he is considering a bid. He told POLITICO on Wednesday he’ll make a decision on running for president “sometime over the holidays.”

“I think there are 20 good people who are looking at it, and probably half of them will run,” he said. “But I don't think when people say they have to talk to their family and really think about it, reflect it, that's political. I think that's a genuine, genuine thing. But for me, it's probably sometime this year … after the holidays.”

An encouragement to run from top allies is not unusual. Politicians and activists seeking to influence the presidential race often make those announcements publicly, in an effort to boost their preferred pick.

NBC first reported on the push from Bowman and Konst.

In a statement, Khanna reiterated he will make a decision after the holidays and said he's "grateful for the support."

"Whether I run or not, I will always fight for Medicare for all, taxing the billionaires, and ending foreign wars," Khanna added.

Bowman, a fellow progressive, served in Congress with Khanna during his four-year tenure. He called Khanna “one of the essential leaders” in the progressive movement.

“Now is not the time to wait for progress. With the wind at our backs after the midterms, we need a leader who puts everything on the line to fight for a better vision of America. That's Ro Khanna,” Bowman said in a statement.