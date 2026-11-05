For Democrats, the hard part starts now

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Democrats had an epic showing Tuesday night. Now, they have a new problem: They’ll be expected to govern.

Though President Donald Trump still oversees a sprawling executive branch and holds the veto pen, opposition party members were given enough power that they need to show voters something if they don’t want to suffer some of the anti-incumbent rage that fueled much of this week’s election, Victoria writes in her latest column.

“Excuses will only go so far in 2028 if the electorate is still mad,” she writes. “And there isn’t time to let the presidential primary season play out to determine the future direction of the party. Democrats need to settle on their play here, quickly. That is especially true now that they have unexpectedly captured both the House and Senate, raising people’s expectations.”

Dems are gearing up for intraparty debates like health care, tariffs and corporate oversight — with no easy consensus on any of those fronts, even on Trump policies that the party was united in campaigning against.

“They’re going to have very limited leverage to reverse those policies, so to the extent they have overpromised or have led supporters to believe they can deliver on things that they cannot deliver on, they could be in a difficult spot come ’28,” Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel Financial, told MM.

Congressional leaders, from House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, have been rolling out plans to oppose Trump’s policies and personnel and vowing to bring accountability and affordability.

But some disagreements could get ugly.

“Many of the policies [democratic socialists have] been championing just won’t hunt with the average Blue Dog and the district they represent,” moderate Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey told Riley Rogerson but added there are “plenty of policy areas where we can find common ground.”

There are lots of ideas waiting in the wings for consideration. For example, the Kitchen Table Project, a “policy pop up” led by former Biden adviser Lael Brainard, has been talking to lawmakers about the group’s ideas to offer near-term price relief in areas like groceries, health care and housing.

“There’s a lot of work that’s been going on to solicit good ideas and to work through, what would they cost? Who would they affect? How much relief would they bring?” Brainard said.

“The kinds of solutions that we heard about in our listening sessions and then we polled in the surveys are not like, ‘Fix the overall price level.’ Nobody’s asking for deflation,” she said. “They’re asking for very targeted relief.”

In two years, Democrats would love to be able to tout bicameral passage of affordability legislation, even if it doesn’t ultimately become law. But the bigger the majority, the more ideological diversity there is within the party, and that makes consensus more difficult.

Take this from James Talarico, who pulled off Democrats’ decadeslong dream of a Senate seat in Texas: “Texans voted for change last night — not necessarily for one party over the other,” he told Adam Wren. “I would caution all of us in assuming that Texans all of a sudden became partisan Democrats.”

IT’S THURSDAY — What do you think the Democrats’ wins spell for oversight of the financial industry? Let Declan know: dharty@politico.com. And send your econ policy thoughts to Victoria at vguida@politico.com.



Driving the day

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack speaks on a panel in Zurich at 8:50 a.m. … Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks at a CFO summit at 9:10 a.m.

Almost everything goes up — Wall Street came into Wednesday bracing for a rough trading session. Yet, just a few hours after the opening bell, its rip higher even had Trump cheering on Truth Social.

Stocks soared even as companies and investors began to grapple with the potential fallout of a Democratic-controlled Congress. And while there are more than a few questions about what Trump will do next, the climb suggests that “Wall Street is betting on a more-predictable, more-‘real’ economy in the final years of Trump’s term,” The Wall Street Journal’s David Uberti, Jack Pitcher and Sam Goldfarb report.

— “This election felt like a referendum on the war with Iran and the increase in energy prices this year, as well as a referendum on data center build-out,” T. Rowe Price Chief U.S. Economist Blerina Uruçi told the paper. “I wonder here if the market is interpreting the Democratic wave and victory as essentially the public saying, ‘OK, this is not working for us.’”

— Yes, but… There are always exceptions, and on Wednesday, that included Trump Media & Technology Group. The Truth Social parent company’s stock fell 24 percent during trading hours — extending its slide over the last year to more than 67%. And while Trump believers have generally been willing to brush off the stock’s declines before, The New York Times’ Matthew Goldstein reports that some are now “frustrated and angry.”

ICYMI: Progressive victories are now too loud to dismiss by Melanie Mason, Blake Jones, Lisa Kashinsky and Liam Dillon.



The Economy

Pritzker’s (2028?) policy pitch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, fresh off reelection and weighing a potential 2028 presidential bid, is burnishing his federal policy credentials with an agenda that stretches from Trump’s tariffs to the fine print of bank supervision.

The Democrat’s 75-page wish list for the new Congress, released Wednesday, spans hundreds of proposals. Among them: banning nationwide prediction markets on sports and elections, limiting federal preemption of state banking laws and rejecting the administration’s proposed rewrite of rules under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Pritzker also wants to preserve states’ authority over crypto in federal market structure legislation, write disparate-impact protections into federal fair lending law and restore consumer complaint narratives on the CFPB’s website.

Other proposals would reverse Trump regulators’ changes to how they evaluate bank management and restrict high-interest lenders from buying banks to bypass state interest rate caps, a practice criticized by consumer advocates. — Michael Stratford

Lender anxiety — The economy might be humming along, but a new survey out this morning paints a grim picture for lenders and households alike. The American Financial Services Association reported that business conditions for consumer lenders hit a record low in the third quarter, while households showed signs of growing stress.

— “Families face real affordability pressures, and the cost of lending to them is climbing,” AFSA CEO CeliaWinslow said in a statement. “Policymakers should weigh that before they adopt measures that shrink the supply of safe, reliable credit at the moment households need it most.”



ON THE HILL

Let’s make a deal — Katherine Hapgood reports in a new piece out this morning that Rep. Bill Foster wants the House Financial Services Committee to take a close look at artificial intelligence-driven banking as a top issue next Congress. And that’s not where his thoughts end.

The Illinois Democrat is discussing potential reforms to the committee with the panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, Jasper Goodman and Katherine report. Foster, who is leaning against a bid to challenge Waters’ role atop the committee, wants subcommittee chairs to wield more power, they write.

— “What we have to do, because there’s so much work to be done — and so much danger really anywhere you look in financial systems right now — we have to make sure that all of the members and all of their staff are fully and effectively engaged in dealing with everything that’s happening — and perhaps about to happen — in financial services,” he said.

Another one bites the dust — The Financial Services Committee just lost another senior GOP member. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan lost his reelection bid, the latest in a string of defeats and departures that will drain the panel’s Republican ranks. Other members who won't be returning to congress include Reps. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, Mike Lawler of New York and Ann Wagner of Missouri.



At the regulators

Watch this space — From Michael Stratford: “The Treasury Department on Wednesday signaled that it could change how it issues U.S. government debt as soon as next year amid a broader effort by Secretary Scott Bessent to tamp down the nation’s borrowing costs.”

b(A)nk overs(I)ght — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency wants bank examiners to give AI systems special consideration, “as the new technology and its uses could broadly impact the financial services industry,” Aiden Reiter reports.