Pritzker's Texas-sized grudge

Happy Thursday, Illinois! We’re still wading through the results.



TOP TALKER

MONEY, MAN: Gov. JB Pritzker spent millions of dollars this election cycle helping Democrats across the country win back control of Congress and pick up governorships. But one race that had a special place on his political hit list was Texas, where Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Pritzker put $1.2 million behind Hinojosa, a big investment in a red state where Abbott had a massive financial advantage and a race national Democrats didn’t initially prioritize. For Pritzker, the contest was about more than expanding the Democratic map. It was a chance to settle a score with Abbott, whose decision to bus thousands of migrants to Chicago — often in the dead of winter and without coordinating with Illinois officials — had infuriated the Illinois governor. And there was the issue of redistricting, that appears to have backfired on the Texas governor.

The redistricting fight became a Texas-Illinois showdown, with Texas Republicans pushing a mid-decade congressional map designed to help the GOP pick up House seats, while Illinois Democrats, led by Pritzker, vowed to fight back with their own map and offered Texas Democratic lawmakers refuge in Illinois as they fled the state to deny Republicans a quorum.

“If there was any shot that we could take out Greg Abbott, any at all, we were going to take it,” Anne Caprara, Pritzker's political adviser and chief of staff, said during an Election Night gaggle. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The strategy: Caprara said Pritzker's team looked for races where additional money could make a difference, particularly in the final weeks when polling began to shift and Republican candidates had already spent heavily. Texas was one of those opportunities, she said, both because Hinojosa was running a good campaign and because of the history between the two governors.

It was "deeply personal" for Pritzker, according to Caprara, because Abbott "sent women and children to the city of Chicago in the dead of winter with no coats and shoes and expected those folks to climb somewhere to take shelter. Gave us no heads up, didn't coordinate with us at all, and then sent the Texas National Guard.”

At the same time, Abbott was facing an increasingly difficult political climate due to Donald Trump’s presidency, costs-of-living concerns and the ongoing war in Iran.

Pritzker's political spending extended well beyond Texas. He put $10 million into Illinois Future PAC, which helped propel Juliana Stratton to victory in the Democratic Senate primary, and directed millions more toward congressional and Senate candidates, state parties and outside groups working to return Democrats to power in Washington.

By the numbers: Along with $1.2 million to Hinojosa, Pritzker contributed $1.5 million to the Wisconsin Democratic Party and and $1 million apiece to the Democratic Governors Association, Senate Majority PAC, Ohio Democratic Party, House Majority PAC and Project Battleground, a leadership committee supporting Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. He also contributed $310,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Lots of geography: On the House side, Pritzker gave $2.8 million to support New Mexico Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez and $1.6 million backing Shomari Figures in Alabama. They both won their races. Pritzker put $400,000 into a super PAC supporting Nevada gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford, who also won. And Pritzker backed Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson with $1.9 million and Chris Jones in Arkansas with $1.3 million. Both lost by a percentage point.

More notables: There were smaller investments in other Senate races, too, including Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota, Roy Cooper in North Carolina and Sherrod Brown in Ohio. They all won. And Pritzker also gave $7,000 to Alaska's Mary Peltola for her Senate campaign. That race is too close to call.

The spark: As for the Texas governor's race, we asked Pritzker if he was disappointed that the Democratic Governors Association hadn't contributed to Hinojosa's campaign earlier in the cycle. The governor shrugged and said, “She won ... I was pleased to be able to support her. I think that I catalyzed others to support her.”



RAHM TAKES A LAP: Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wasn’t on the ballot, but he’s declaring victory in the high-profile Chicago School Board race.

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election, the Chicago Teachers Union painted Emanuel, and his friend, businessman Michael Sacks, as villains in its campaign for supporting Hilario Dominguez for school board president, warning voters that supporting anyone else could lead to a return to the days when Emanuel closed Chicago’s low-population schools.

The tactic “backfired,” said Emanuel after results showed that Jessica Biggs, who was not endorsed by CTU, had won the race. “They decided to make a selection about myself and Michael. They got repudiated,” said Emanuel, a potential 2028 presidential candidate who was in high demand Tuesday evening to talk about what the national elections mean for Democrats. But he really wanted to talk about Chicago.

Emanuel attributed the CTU loss in part to its handling of the pandemic, arguing that parents had grown frustrated with the fights over reopening schools and getting children back on track. “After going through Covid, and then coming out of it, they basically lost the public opinion,” he said. “They lost the plot. It's that simple.”

School Board results, via Chalkbeat

If you are Greg Abbott, Playbook would like to hear from you! Email: skapos@politico.com



WHERE'S JB

No official public events



WHERE's BRANDON

At the Harris Theatre for Music & Dance at 7:15 p.m. to give remarks at the 2026 Soul Train Awards



Where's Toni

At the Harris Theatre for Music & Dance at 7:15 p.m. to give remarks at the 2026 Soul Train Awards

Have a tip, suggestion, birthday, new job or a (gasp!) complaint? Email: skapos@politico.com



BUSINESS OF POLITICS

— By the numbers: Gov. JB Pritzker won reelection with 2,345,862 votes (59.8%) to Republican Darren Bailey’s 1,445,559 votes (36.9%), a 22.9-percentage-point margin. That’s nearly double Pritzker’s 2022 margin over Bailey, when he won 2,197,760 votes (54.6%) to Bailey’s 1,717,777 (42.6%), a 12-percentage-point margin.

— Also worth noting: Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was the highest statewide office vote-getter with 2,514,870 votes, defeating Republican challenger Diane Harris, who had 1,382,825. In Chicago, GIannoulias was the highest vote-getter of any candidate on the ballot, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. Details here

— In Lake County: The state Senate delegation will be all-female, all-Democratic:Karen Battaglia and Nabeela Syed were elected to the state Senate, and they’ll join state Sens. Julie Morrison, Adrian Johnson and Mary Edly-Allen as an all-female, all-Democratic group representing parts of a county that was once a reliable Republican stronghold, by the Lake County News-Sun’s Steve Sadin.



AROUND THE STATE

— Blue tsunami raises Democrats' already massive advantages in the Illinois General Assembly: “The Illinois House and state Senate are both poised for further domination by Democrats after Tuesday’s Republican bloodbath,” by the Sun-Times’ Mitchell Armentrout.



IN CHICAGO

— Following CPS board election, Mayor Brandon Johnson plants a flag against school closures: The mayor will talk to new school board members, including president-elect Jessica Biggs, about securing state funding for Chicago Public Schools and passing a millionaire tax in Illinois. “But he was emphatic that Chicagoans do not want to see schools shuttered,” report the Tribune’s Alice Yin and Kate Armanini.

— Most Chicago voters said they want ShotSpotter back, but that’s unlikely to sway Mayor Johnson: “In an advisory referendum Tuesday, 72% of voters favored reviving the technology that Brandon Johnson jettisoned three years ago,” by the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman and Sophie Sherry.



SPOTLIGHT

— POLITICO is teaming up with Chicago-based Lincoln Forum for programming centered on “Illinois politics, policy and public life.” Details here



Reader Digest

We asked about blue collar workers who have what it takes to be elected to office.

Sean Duffy: “Scott Houldieson, a Ford autoworker and leader in the UAW reform movement. He just flipped a seat to the Dems in the Indiana Senate running on a pro-worker agenda.”

Daniel Goldwin: “In the summer of 1993, I worked in a lumber yard in South Bend, Ind. One of my coworkers was named Marshall Law. I don’t know if he’d ever run for office, but he’s got the best name to do so.”

Ed Mazur: “The maintenance engineer in our condo building can repair anything, has creative ideas and is responsive.”

Next question: What’s the political subplot of the 2026 election that surprised you most?



THE NATIONAL TAKE

— The forces Trump unleashed are now working against him, by POLITICO’s John F. Harris



TRANSITIONS

— Patricia Jjemba is now managing director of programs and chief legal officer at Impact for Equity. She replaces Amy Cross, who moved with her family to Canada. Jjemba most recently was chief legal counsel of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.



TRIVIA

WEDNESDAY’s ANSWER: Congrats to Andy Fekete for correctly answering that Ann Nixon Cooper was the centenarian that President Barack Obama referenced in his Nov. 4, 2008, victory speech in Grant Park

Today’s question: What Illinois city is the birthplace of E.C. Segar, the cartoonist who created Popeye the Sailor Man?



HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Governor’s Deputy Policy Director Lily Rocha, attorney Meryl Holt Silverman, Crain’s Assistant Managing Editor Cassandra West and happy heavenly birthday to journalist-extraordinaire Andrea Hanis

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