Big Tech goes down with GOP

Good Wednesday morning. It’s the day after Election Day, Decoded. Wipe the sand out of your eyes.

— The main character:Elon Musk, in trouble after a blue wave routed his preferred candidates.

— David Sacks is worried about regulatory capture from top AI companies — still.

— Democrats will soon have oversight power. AI is in their crosshairs.

— The other Boldfaces:Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, James Talarico, Gina Hinojosa, Amy Acton, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jocelyn Benson, Sergey Brin, Reid Hoffman, Scott Wiener, Bharat Ramamurti, Sherrod Brown and more.



The Big Idea

ANALYSIS: THE TECHLASH IS BLUE — Democrats who ran hard against Big Tech claimed decisive victories Tuesday. For the GOP, the midterm elections may go down as the moment their candidates’ emphatic embrace of the industry came to an end.

Elon Musk spent nearly a half-billion dollars, only to see his adopted home of Texas go blue. Allies like Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz and their eponymous Silicon Valley firm — as well as OpenAI’s Greg Brockman — plowed tens of millions of dollars more into super PACs that suffered major upsets. Crypto money was crushed in Ohio, and AI safety groups were spiking the football on behalf of allies preparing to hold gavels in a Democratic-controlled Congress.

“Republicans didn’t need additional headwinds,” said Evan Swarztrauber, a Republican tech consultant who previously worked for FCC Chair Brendan Carr. While he noted that the Iran War and its domestic impacts were top factors for voters, he added, “the party’s association with unconstrained Big Tech and runaway AI is certainly not helping the GOP’s case.”

The results, Decoded: Tech played a starring role in several of the biggest midterm upsets.

Democrats who won Senate races in South Carolina and Ohio strongly cast their opponents as the faces of a data center build-out and frequently name-checked “Big Tech” as a primary American villain. Tech donors had backed each of their Republican opponents, viewing them as more accommodating to the data center or crypto industry. AI super PACs that spent in favor of pro-regulation candidates touted great nights. Democrat Manny Rutinel, a closely watched leading AI safety advocate on the ballot, claimed victory in a swing House seat in Colorado.

During his victory speech, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia accused the titans of Silicon Valley with digging bunkers for themselves while warning “that the artificial intelligence that they’re creating risks human extinction.” Pennsylvania Democrats Paige Cognetti, Bob Brooks and Bob Harvie all went hard after data centers in their winning House campaigns.

In Texas, where Musk has expanded his SpaceX empire, along with other ventures, some prognosticators believed Democrat James Talarico could defeat Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate. Few had hoped that Democrat Gina Hinojosa could fell incumbent Greg Abbott, who had courted data centers before ordering a pause. Both won, and Hinojosa’s stunning victory will put Big Tech on the back foot.

“The entire AI industry made this giant levered bet on the idea that they’d be able to build [data centers] in Texas,” said Sam Koppelman, the publisher of Hunterbrook Media — an investigative journalism outlet connected to a hedge fund. “This election totally changed that.”

Republicans who have been skeptical of the party’s alliance with tech are now calling out those relationships directly. Polling has long shown public opposition to data centers.

“Rather than heed those concerns, some in the administration and GOP chose to align themselves with Big Tech and corporate plutocrats,” said Daniel Cochrane, a conservative and a senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies. “The American people reject the alliance of Big AI and Big Government.”

Computing power poses a major obstacle to frontier AI labs, and the Democrats’ big night is likely to impede new projects. Wall Street is bracing for a slowdown. Texas accounts for more than a quarter of the country’s planned data center capacity, according to research from Goldman Sachs, and Hinojosa’s call for a moratorium until the state Legislature can enact more protections goes well beyond Abbott’s eventual pause on approvals of data center permits.

Voters “want to see a stronger stance” on data centers, said Brendan Steinhauser, who runs the advocacy group The Alliance for Secure AI and was a longtime Republican political consultant. “And interestingly enough, even sometimes when Republicans did that in this election, it might have been too little, too late.”

It wasn’t just Texas. Democrat gubernatorial winners — Amy Acton in Ohio, Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, David Crowley in Wisconsin, Troy Jackson in Maine and Jocelyn Benson in Michigan — have all supported a data center moratorium in some form.

When data center measures were on the ballot as an isolated issue, voters made their objections known, from a Los Angeles suburb to multiple Ohio cities.

That represents a major blow to the AI narratives that have powered stocks and economic growth through much of Trump’s second term. Stocks began selling off in overnight trading as Democrats picked up Senate seats in the Carolinas and across the Midwest, though by early Wednesday morning they had rallied.

With Democrats back in power in Congress, “the equity market is under downward pressure” in the near term, said Joe Lavorgna, a former adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who’s now the chief economist at SMBC Americas.

Investors have grown skeptical about the viability of existing investments in AI-related infrastructure. Democrats will take a tougher line in cracking down on the frontier labs. And in that respect, a blue wave “will let more of the air out of the bubble,” said Mohamed El-Erian, a professor at the Wharton School and chief economic adviser at Allianz.

Perhaps no man is more emblematic of last night’s Big Tech letdown than Musk. His preferred candidates across the country were swamped, losing almost everywhere, including Paxton and Vivek Ramaswamy for governor in Ohio.

The closest Democrats had to a Musk counterweight, billionaire megadonor and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, defended his own donations by calling out Musk for spending “outrageous amounts to keep authoritarian clowns in power.”

The SpaceXSI CEO seemed to initially shrug it off online, using the results to boost an idea he’s trying to pursue. “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he wrote on X.

Musk now will have to worry about matters closer to home — as he’s likely to be a major oversight target for a party looking to pillory tech CEOs.

“Voters rejected Republicans in part because they were bought and paid for by AI billionaires,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Democrats must hold them accountable instead of cashing their checks.”

Tech’s biggest spenders were expecting their biggest victory — ironically — to come in California, where Google co-founder Sergey Brin looked set to lead a group of billionaires in defeating a wealth tax.

But the rest of the evening belonged to those on the other side of the emerging fight. In San Francisco, some pro-AI regulation voters on the ground reacted to Musk’s defeat and Democrats’ dominance with glee. Outside of a party for Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener — an early AI safety advocate who is leading in the race for Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco congressional seat — two attendees yammered about Musk. “I love that Elon spent [all that money] for nothing,” one said.

The other mused back, “I don’t really know what he was expecting from that. More favorable data center regulations?”

Further reading:

— How Democrats’ decisive victory marked a warning shot to politicians who choose to align with the AI industry

— A bad night for crypto after the industry’s primary super PAC failed to defeat Sherrod Brown in the Ohio Senate race.

On today’s podcast: Calder, Sam and Christine discuss how and where the blue wave hurt the tech industry — and what a Wall Street selloff would mean for AI policy.

ON THE HILL

EVERYTHING IS AI — Expect Democrats to aggressively exploit their new congressional oversight powers to put AI under the microscope from every conceivable angle.

“There will be an effort to do oversight and investigations into aspects of AI that are touching people's lives on an everyday basis,” Bharat Ramamurti, a former economic adviser to President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), told Sam on Tuesday night.

What it means, Decoded: Consider the letter Warren and several House Democrats sent to McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski this week probing the company’s alleged use of AI to parse customer data to set different prices at different locations.

Or, as our colleagues at Morning Money reported, how a potential Warren-led Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee would spell trouble for the Wall Street firms behind the AI investment boom. As more companies integrate AI into their day-to-day operations — think groceries, airlines and beyond — CEOs outside Big Tech will be in the hot seat in a Democrat-led Congress.

There was already an assumption that Big Tech leaders like Musk, Sam Altman and Dario Amodei could be hauled in front of Congress. Casar, the chair of the progressive caucus, has already promised as much and doubled down Tuesday night. Tech leaders have put “the jobs, freedom, and lives of Americans at risk,” the Texas Democrat told Owen Dahlkamp in a statement.

Progressives — including key Warren allies like California’s consumer protection czar Rohit Chopra — were furious after Google announced that schools that restrict AI access would lose access to its basic search engine.

Ramamurti said that the Google news was indicative of how AI’s reach will broaden Democrats’ approach to oversight of how the technology is deployed across the economy.

“Parents of all persuasions are at least curious or maybe concerned about increasing AI use in the classroom, particularly for younger kids,” he said. And “I would imagine that's a fairly bipartisan issue.”



ELSEWHERE IN ELECTION NIGHT

TOP OF MIND — Top Trump tech adviser David Sacks said on election night at a San Francisco AI conference that he’s worried about the political future of open-source AI models.

“I worry that open models are an endangered species in Washington. There have been repeated attempts to try and restrict them or ban them,” said Sacks, the venture capitalist and former White House AI czar. “I’m just kind of worried that the way things are headed politically, there is, like I said, a big risk.”

Why it matters: Sacks’ remarks put the debate over open-source AI in focus, just before results started rolling in on the East Coast that showed a shift in power in Congress. He didn’t outright say his concerns were because of the midterms, but other Trump tech allies have accused Democrats of seeking to hamper open-source AI models.

Andreessen cited his belief that the Biden administration would ban open-weight AI models as a reason why he turned rightward to support Trump in 2024.

Details: Sacks specifically called out a draft bill that POLITICO first reported Anthropic has been quietly circulating among Capitol Hill lawmakers to regulate frontier AI safety and security.

Although AI safety advocates have criticized the proposal as setting a high bar for when a model’s release should be blocked, he took issue with how it defined frontier models and argued the bill would too broadly sweep many models into a “burdensome regulatory approval process.”

Not just Anthropic: Sacks urged the open-source community to become better organized politically and push back against regulatory threats, which he attributed to OpenAI in addition to Anthropic. He accused both companies of holding a market “duopoly” and being incentivized to use their influence to promote regulations that “bend the rules to their advantage.”

Anthropic has faced the brunt of accusations about regulatory capture, including from Trump administration officials, but some AI boosters have also expressed frustration with OpenAI’s push for stronger safety policies more recently.



Worth Your Tabs

—Russia suspected in Europe’s fridge attacks (POLITICO): Two major cyberattacks on European supermarkets in a matter of weeks have exposed a vulnerability in the EU’s critical infrastructure.

— New Chinese AI model drops (Tencent blog post): Chinese tech giant Tencent announced a new AI model Wednesday that it said will rank “among the world’s leading open-source models.” The company stressed the incorporation of safeguards against cybersecurity and biosecurity misuse, and said it trained the model on “defensive” cybersecurity data to reduce risks.

— Under pressure (The Financial Times): Oracle backed out of a chip leasing contract with China’s Tencent after coming under pressure from the Trump administration.

Have a tip, comment or feedback? Drop us a line, decoded@politico.com.

Stay in touch with the whole team:

Brendan Bordelon, bbordelon@politico.com or Signal: BrendanBordelon.82

Calder McHugh, cmchugh@politico.com or Signal: cmchugh.12

Christine Mui, cmui@politico.com or Signal: cmui.88

Sam Sutton, ssutton@politico.com or Signal: samjsutton.18

Decoded by POLITICO couldn’t happen without: Editors Emma Anderson, John Hewitt Jones and Christopher Cadelago.