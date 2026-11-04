Dodging the wave — sort of

Good morning and welcome to the day after the election.

The Sunshine State’s Republican voters turned out in droves for their party on Election Day to clinch another four years of control over Florida’s statewide offices.

BYRON DONALDSis the governor-elect, making history as the first Black governor of Florida. All three Cabinet members narrowly kept their seats. And Sen. ASHLEY MOODY won another two years in office before the seat goes up again for a regularly scheduled election.

The margins were tight, but once again Florida provided a bright spot for Republicans who accurately maintained that the fundamentals in the state, including the GOP voter registration and fundraising advantages, would save the day. The rest of the U.S. proved to be a sizable blue wave favoring Democrats, as they gained majorities in the House and Senate, scoring historic wins in reliably Republican states like South Carolina and Texas.

“Florida was red yesterday, it’s red today, and will remain red tomorrow,” GOP donor DAN EBERHART told Playbook.

Despite the hard-fought win, Donalds stressed during his victory speech that he understood Floridians were concerned about the cost of living. He pledged that he would enact policies to “govern effectively for all of Florida” and “make sure they can build a great life” in the state.

He later told reporters: “I told my team in the back, and I told [President DONALD TRUMP] a year ago, the toughest thing for us was gonna be going wire and wire. It's never happened in Florida politics, in the modern era. It did tonight. But it wasn't because we just sat back and let the campaign come, it is because we were intentional about engaging communities everywhere.”

But while Republicans won narrowly at the very top of the ticket, they had a much more mixed record elsewhere. The push for mid-decade redistricting by Gov. RON DESANTIS was a decided dud as incumbents such as Democratic Reps. KATHY CASTOR and JARED MOSKOWITZ won, while DARREN SOTO was narrowly ahead in a race that may go to a recount. Other incumbent House Republicans narrowly won.

Democrats also flippedmultiple seats in the state Legislature, including defeating state Sen. JASON BRODEUR, an ally of DeSantis who even had the governor appear in an ad for him. State House Democrats are coming back to the Capitol with one of their biggest caucuses since the GOP flipped the chamber as Democrats knocked off incumbents such as Rep. MEG WEINBERGER, who earned an endorsement from Trump. (The state House GOP did flip back the seat that contains Mar-a-Lago.) Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state, flipped back to blue despite Republicans trying to lean in hard against the anti-socialism message.

“Florida remains a red state, but there is no mandate,” concluded political operative ALEX PATTON, a former Republican who’s now an independent. “Republicans even when winning underperformed.”

DeSantis did get a major win in the form of the ballot amendment to cut property taxes (more on that below). He’d told voters that he would likely hold a special session about it at the end of the year to discuss how to implement it, allowing him to continue holding a high profile for the duration of his term. Politically, the amendment’s passage gives DeSantis another data point to talk about should he choose to seek another role in politics sometime in the future. He has said in a couple interviews that he hasn't ruled out running for president again at some point. On Tuesday night, DeSantis argued over social media that the existence of the amendment itself helped drive voters to the polls.

For Democrats who’d been hopeful given the tepid GOP showing during early voting, Tuesday’s outcome was crushing. And as they looked around the country at wins in places assumed to be solidly Republican, many Democrats openly speculated that the national party missed a huge opportunity to invest in Florida, including through voter registration drives.

“These close margins statewide show that Florida can still be a swing state,” said Democratic data analyst MATTHEW ISBELL. “Democrats had higher turnout than Republicans for the first time in living memory. Republicans were only saved by their registration lead, a lead that comes thanks to national groups leaving Florida and making the task of registering and targeting voters too expensive for the state party to manage by itself.”

State Rep. ANGIE NIXON didn’t rule out the possibility of running for the Senate again in 2028 but said she thought it was important for Democrats to grow their registration advantage. “We did a lot with very little,” Nixon said of her three-point loss. “And it just goes to show you people cannot continue to sleep on the South. They need to invest in the South. The South has something to say.”

— Kimberly Leonard, Gary Fineout and Andrew Atterbury

Have a tip, story, suggestion, birthday, anniversary, new job, or any other nugget that Playbook should look at? Get in touch at: kleonard@politico.com or @leonardkl. Follow Playbook’s reporting on Instagram at @politico_kim.

WHERE’S RON? Gov. DeSantis has a press conference in Tallahassee at 10 a.m.

... DATELINE TALLAHASSEE ...



PROPERTY TAX CUTS — Florida voters narrowly passed a significant overhaul to the state’s homestead tax exemption known as Amendment 3 on Tuesday, delivering a major break to homeowners and big changes for local governments.

The measure was supported by DeSantis, who pushed the Legislature to put a property tax cut on the ballot this year to bring financial relief to homeowners. Yet Amendment 3 was opposed by law enforcement officials and first responders — as well as key GOP lawmakers — who feared it would hinder emergency services and other local needs like hurricane response and water management.

Some 62% of voters backed Amendment 3, just over the 60% threshold needed for constitutional amendments to pass in Florida.

— Andrew Atterbury

— “After Amendment 3, more property tax ideas likely ahead,” by John Kennedy of USA Today Network — Florida.

GOV WIN — Donalds defeated former Rep. David Jolly, an ex-Republican-turned Democrat who’d focused his campaign on cost of living issues while emphasizing consensus-building and a message of “kindness.” Donalds’ win could prove consequential for the 2028 presidential contest, given Florida can likely be reliably expected to deliver 30 electoral votes for Republicans. Once he takes office, Donalds will likely set new conservative policies that lawmakers across the country may look to replicate since Florida plays an outsized role in conservative politics.

Donalds, who was endorsed by Trump, was the favorite for governor from the time he got into the race in February 2025, though polling in the final stretch of the general election showed the race was tight. Donalds is a strong retail politician who ran an aggressive campaign with numerous stops across the state, as well as many media interviews and “ask-me-anything” town halls with Floridians.

Jolly appeared on stage before hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, giving an at times tearful speech in which he highlighted the ground that Democrats have covered since DeSantis won reelection in a 2022 blowout.

“We got into this race believing that there is possibly a coalition in American politics that can emerge,” Jolly said. “Yes, we have lost this election tonight, but we have not lost the fight in any of us.”

Jolly said he congratulated Donalds on the win and he reminded him the voters who supported the Democratic nominee are not villains as portrayed by Republicans.

“They are not your enemies,” Jolly said. “They are your constituents.”

— Kimberly Leonard

SENATE WIN — Moody, who was appointed to the Senate last year by DeSantis to replace Marco Rubio, ran a quieter campaign that relied primarily on small scale campaign events and largely avoided the press. But she and her allies spent millions of dollars to label Nixon in television ads as a “radical” and “socialist” because the Democrat had aligned herself with the Democratic Socialists of America. Nixon insisted she did not support all their positions.

“I am mindful that there are millions of Floridians that voted for someone else,” Moody said in a speech following her victory. “And what I think the message there is: They want government to be accountable. They want to make sure they have a government that is offering and protecting a meaningful opportunity to pursue happiness for their families, so their families can thrive.”

Moody thanked both Trump and DeSantis in her victory speech, yet emphasized the “Florida blueprint” and promised to take on her own party if it meant backing Floridians’ interests. During her first two years in the Senate, she was a reliable vote for Trump administration policies.

— Gary Fineout

CABINET WIN — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, a staunch ally of DeSantis and rising star in the Florida Republican Party who has become a chief antagonizer of Big Tech, narrowly won his bid for reelection in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Uthmeier, who was appointed last year by DeSantis and faced his first election this cycle, will keep his influential role as the state’s top attorney after beating out Democratic nominee José Javier Rodríguez. It was the most competitive Cabinet race this election cycle — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, both GOP incumbents who served under DeSantis, also snagged victories Tuesday.

— Kylie Williams

GOP SUPERMAJORITY BROKEN — Florida Republicans suffered a blow Tuesday as Democrats captured enough seats to end the GOP’s supermajority in the state House.

The outcome represents a turning point in the state Legislature, where the GOP has dominated since scoring a supermajority four years ago, using it to ram through their conservative priorities over powerless Democrats.

Democrats are still in the minority, but they made a sizable dent for the first time in years Tuesday night. With those wins, Democrats will be able to avoid Republicans using their supermajority to bypass chamber rules and fast-track their agenda.

The upsets at the statehouse comes despite state Republicans spending millions on candidates in key races in South Florida, Tampa and central Florida, all while trying to convince voters they would address the state’s affordability crisis if elected. But Democrats were able to capitalize on the political headwinds blowing throughout the country, as anxiety swells surrounding gas prices, the war in Iran and economy, ending a streak of GOP dominance that peaked under DeSantis.

— Andrew Atterbury

CRIST COMEBACK — Former Florida governor, member of Congress, state attorney general, education commissioner, state senator and U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization Charlie Crist won the race to become mayor of St. Petersburg, marking his return to public office in the Sunshine State.

Crist beat incumbent Mayor Ken Welch, who was elected as the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg in 2021.

— Arek Sarkissian

— “Democrat Pia Dandiya wins open congressional seat in Florida,” by The New York Times’ Patricia Mazzei.

— “Sarasota's Sydney Gruters wins Florida Congressional District 16,” by Wade Tatangelo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

— “Democratic wave falls short and Austin Rogers holds CD 2 for GOP,”by James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat.

— “Central Florida Democrats flip six seats in state House, help end GOP supermajority,” reports Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel.

— “Tiffany Moore Russell elected Orange County mayor,”reports Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel.

DESANTIS SPEAKS OUT — In an interview that posted Monday night, DeSantis blamed the war in Iran for being a “drag” on the midterms. Some voters had checked out, he said in an interview with STEPHEN A. SMITH’s “Straight Shooter” podcast, because Trump had promised not to start another Middle East war — but “he did” and the conflict was “open ended.”

“Listen, we just got to be honest. Gas is higher,” he said. “It hurts people, working class people, and it's higher because of this conflict. That's just the fact. If you can't admit that to voters, then you're gaslighting them, and they're not going to listen to you on other things.”

The governor warned if the war continues through the end of the Trump presidency, then “it’s going to be devastating to his ability to get anything done” and Republicans would face headwinds in 2028. He said Republicans needed to also focus on policies regarding artificial intelligence and data centers, including making sure communities can decide not to have data centers in their neighborhoods. He also called for the party to have less “corporatism” because it could lead more voters toward socialism. (Watch the full interview.)

... DATELINE TALLAHASSEE ...



TARIFF REJECTED — The state Public Service Commission rejected a tariff Tuesday for large-scale data centers proposed by Duke Energy Florida, saying it did not comply with a new state law that requires the facilities to pay their own cost of service.

The decision, which comes after a monthslong and often contentious back-and-forth between Duke Energy Florida and consumer advocates, is the commission's first major interpretation of the new data center law. All five commissioners expressed reservations Tuesday about Duke’s proposal, concluding it did not satisfy state law. The new measure requires utilities to file a tariff ensuring large load customers bear their own service costs and that those costs aren’t borne by ratepayers. Duke Energy Florida is allowed to refile its petition.

— Kylie Williams

PENINSULA AND BEYOND



— “Trump pushes Venezuela for agreement allowing U.S. troops to stay,”reports Edward Wong of The New York Times.

— “Brightline suspends service to Orlando due to high water,” reports David Lyons of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

ODDS, ENDS AND FLORIDA MEN



BIRTHDAYS: State Rep. Demi Busatta … state Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson … Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner and former legislator.