Exit Sandman

Good Wednesday morning!

I thought a blue tsunami was possible last night. But I was wrong. It was a big blue biblical flood.

And Rep. Chris Smith is the only New Jersey House Republican who made it on to the ark, save for the two elephants already on board.

Republicans did well when President Donald Trump was on the ballot two years ago. But without him this year, they sunk while holding on to all his baggage. And he threw all the life preservers overboard.

I’m writing in metaphors because I’m struggling to come up with adjectives to describe just how catastrophic last night was for New Jersey Republicans.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who famously pledged his “undying support” to Trump, conceded to Democratic Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock. And it was over relatively quickly, even though The Associated Press hadn’t called the race as of midnight. Van Drew conceded around 10 p.m. He won by 17 points two years ago.

In an interview with Aliya Schneider of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Van Drew compared himself to the late South Jersey Republican Rep. Charles Sandman Jr., who lost in the 1974 Watergate wave. I think that’s an apt comparison.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett ousted Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District, a race most observers favored Kean in just a few months ago. It was a landslide.

I haven’t had a chance to take full stock of the down-ballot damage to Republicans, but I’ve already surveyed plenty of wreckage. I was watching ancestrally Republican Morris County for its county commissioner race. Chris Russo did indeed become the first Democrat to win a county office there since 1973, ousting Commissioner Tayfun Selen. I wasn’t watching Monmouth County, where Democrats won all three county contests for surrogate and commissioner — their first countywide victories since 2008. I was also not watching Hunterdon County, where Democrats threatened to pick up a county commissioner seat.

Of course, this was not limited to New Jersey. Democrats easily won majorities in both the Senate and the House. They picked up Senate seats including in Kansas, Iowa, Texas and South Carolina. But there’s plenty of other reporters writing about that.

Why? Mainly backlash to Trump, his policies, the war he started with Iran and the gas prices that rose because of it. We saw Trump backlash in New Jersey’s 2017, 2018 and 2025 elections. But most New Jersey Republicans — state Sen. Jon Bramnick being the most notable exception — refused to state the obvious. And Trump’s shocking overperformance in New Jersey two years ago made them even more hesitant to take issue with him. When Trump’s on the ballot, low-propensity voters show up. When he’s not, they don’t. But anti-Trump fervor galvanizes Democrats and many others who detest his movement. Now, after this stunning rebuke, let’s see if Republicans can acknowledge their problem and move beyond him. Joey Fox reached out to a lot of New Jersey’s Republican leaders last night, but most weren’t returning calls.

FEEDBACK? Reach me at mfriedman@politico.com

WHERE’S SHERRILL? In Princeton at 10:45 a.m. for a small-business visit and to take questions from the press.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s burning and it's crashing! It's crashing terrible! Oh my, get out of the way please. It's burning, bursting into flames and it's — and it's falling … and all the folks agree that this is terrible. … It's a terrific crash, ladies and gentlemen. …. Oh, the humanity…” — Radio journalist Herbert Morrison describing last night’s election results for Republicans in New Jersey and elsewhere.

CORRECTION OF THE DAY: This morning’s quote of the day accurately quoted Herbert Morrison but inaccurately described his remarks as referring to Republicans’ election performance. Morrison was, in fact, reporting live on the Hindenburg disaster in Manchester Township in 1937.

BONUS QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The ad was, in fact, an X-ray of this guy’s rotten moral center. That’s who Vik Ramaswamy is.” — Chris Christie on Ohio Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s infamous ad.



TRUMP ERA

KEAN COMES TO A CLOSE — The race for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District was supposed to be New Jersey’s premier House race. But in the end, it wasn’t even close.

Democrat Rebecca Bennett toppled Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-N.J.) on Tuesday night in a commanding victory — taking down one of New Jersey’s most storied political dynasties in a landslide. As of late Tuesday night, Bennett was ahead of Kean by 18 points, with 92% of the vote in.

“Nowhere else in the world can a Navy veteran, 2010 Honda Accord-driving, mom of two with no political experience and no political connections take on one of the nation's oldest political dynasties — $15 million in dark money — and win,” Bennett told her supporters to cheers.

Kean, the mild-mannered incumbent, did not invite the press to his election night party. The centrist Republican was known to shy away from the spotlight or engage with constituents in unscripted settings — and that was before his monthslong disappearance from Congress, which he later said stemmed from a depression diagnosis.

"Kean has been missing in action even before he took his extended leave because of his mental health issues,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) told reporters. “He was not present. He was not delivering for the people of the 7th. And he was more concerned with entertaining Donald Trump than entertaining the people and representing the people of the 7th District.”

With Democrats winning in traditionally GOP territory across the country, Kean’s allies said there was little that could have changed the outcome.

“Tom was swept up in a massive national tide seeing Republicans lose from Texas to Ohio and South Carolina,” said Republican National Committeeman Bill Palatucci. “I don’t believe there was anything he or his campaign could have done to change the result.” — Daniel Han

FOR THE RECORD BOOKERS — Cory Booker is on track to win reelection by the largest margin of any New Jersey Senate candidate in decades, and his victory speech gestured far beyond New Jersey’s borders.

“It is up to us to redeem the dream of America, and tonight’s election must be the start of just that,” Booker said at a Democratic watch party in Hasbrouck Heights. “I’m telling you right now, America: Tonight is the start of our comeback, baby.”

Booker, of course, ran for president in 2020 and is widely speculated to be looking at another campaign in 2028, so the national bent of his rhetoric perhaps isn’t surprising. And he now has a huge victory under his belt to argue that New Jerseyans are behind him: Assuming current results hold, he’s the first statewide Democratic candidate to win Hunterdon County since 1984 and the first to win Monmouth since 2001. — Joey Fox

WHOA NELLIE — Rep. Nellie Pou, too, scored an enormous reelection victory — it currently stands at around 30 points — in a district that Trump carried two years ago. Pou, who voted like a staunch liberal during her first two years in office despite the competitive bent of her district, told POLITICO that her landslide victory won’t change how she governs.

“I don’t think I’ll change,” Pou said. “I am who I am — what you see is what you get.”

Pou has also never shied away from being a Trump critic, and she said the blue wave in her own district and all over the country is a sign that the president has lost the favor of the American people.

“My message to Trump is: You lied to the people of this country,” she said. “The people of this country know what happened and know who you really are. … And that’s been proven by the results of this election.” — Joey Fox



LOCAL

ATLANTIC COUNTY — “Democratic wave sweeps Atlantic County, ousting Republican incumbents,” by the New Jersey Globe’s David Wildstein: “Democrats swept Atlantic County on Tuesday, ousting the Republican sheriff, county clerk and three incumbent county commissioners in a Democratic wave that reduced the GOP’s once-commanding 8-1 majority on the Board of County Commissioners to a narrow 5-4 edge. Atlantic City Police Director Sean Riggin defeated Republican Sheriff Joe 'Tokyo' O’Donoghue, while Democrat Lisa Bender unseated Republican County Clerk Joseph Giralo. Democrats Jonathan Marcellus and Kyle Gornick defeated longtime Republican Commissioner John Risley and Commissioner June Byrnes for two at-large seats, while Democrat Richard Healey ousted Republican Commissioner Andrew Parker in the 3rd District.”

— ”Democrats sweep Cumberland County, flipping control of county government”

THE BOYS IN BLUE WAVE — “NJ probing charge that off-duty cop doubled as security at early voting site,” by NJ.com’s Nicole Rosenthal: “The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating allegations from voting rights advocates that an off-duty law enforcement officer was hired to guard an Atlantic County early voting site, despite a state law banning such a practice. The advocates say the guard identified himself to them as an off-duty cop and was stationed inside the entrance to an Atlantic City early voting site Thursday at Quaremba Hall on Georgia Avenue. County election officials deny the allegation.”

— "Voters showed up to cast ballots in [Piscataway]. — and found their polling site locked"

— “Fake texts claim voting machines are down in [Downe Township]”

DRAGGED KICKING AND STREAMING — “NJ town just started streaming council meetings. Dozens still don't,” by The Record’s Amanda Wallace: “While many local towns still do things the old-fashioned way, at least one North Jersey municipality started offering a virtual meeting option to residents in 2026, with officials emphasizing the importance of transparency, communication and public access. 'It is paramount that our residents receive information in a timely manner, as it happens,’ Haledon Mayor Michael Johnson said in a news release. ‘Keeping the public informed is an important part of transparent and accountable government.’ The Passaic County municipality started livestreaming council meetings and cultural celebrations on its YouTube channel on Sept. 24. … This transition in Haledon comes as dozens of North Jersey towns and school boards do not post video or audio of their meetings, NorthJersey.com found in an April analysis.”

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH — “Developer arrested, charged with aggravated assault,” by Red Bank Green’s Brian Donohue: “Red Bank developer, Monmouth County philanthropist and convicted 1980’s racketeer Warren Diamond was arrested for allegedly assaulting his business partner last Wednesday, according to information from police and the alleged victim’s attorneys. Diamond was charged with third-degree aggravated assault/attempt to cause significant bodily injury following an 'altercation' at Suneagles Golf Club, the historic course on the former Fort Monmouth, according to the Eatontown Police Department. Diamond and developer Salvatore Martelli, co-owners of several companies that acquired and redeveloped Suneagles, are engaged in a bitter legal battle over finances and management of the enterprise.”

BRAVE NEWELL WORLD — “Paterson board approves new deal for schools chief after ethics review,” by the Paterson Press’ Joe Malinconico: “After school district lawyers spent three days researching ethics cases, the Board of Education voted Nov. 2 to give a new contract to Superintendent Laurie Newell. The vote — taken on the night before three board incumbents sought reelection — was the latest show of support for Newell and the changes she has brought to the district, including the elimination of Paterson’s four choice elementary schools. Newell’s original contract was scheduled to end on June 30, 2027. But the new deal has the superintendent remaining in the job until June 30, 2031, and will raise her salary over that time from $302,000 to $344,000. The board voted 5-0 in favor of Newell’s contract, with four members ending up recusing themselves because of potential conflicts of interest.’ … Buglione said that after three days of reviewing case law, he found that there was no conflict for the city employees who also serve on the school board to vote on the superintendent’s contract.”

DISPIRITING STATISTICS — “Atlantic City airport master plan review examines growth, facilities and cargo,” by The Press of Atlantic City’s Nicholas Huba: “The South Jersey Transportation Authority is conducting a review of Atlantic City International Airport's master plan. ‘The purpose of the master plan review is to develop a comprehensive report for the airport’s physical facilities, infrastructure, and operational needs over the next 10 to 20 years,’ according to a statement from the authority, which operates the airport. … The review comes as the airport continues to feel the impact of Spirit Airlines folding in May. During June, July and August, the airport saw 137,185 passengers compared with 244,383 during the same period in 2025, a nearly 44% reduction, according to data from the SJTA. The authority said the review is ‘an independent, routine planning exercise and not related to the Spirit closure.’”

— “Toms River moves to ban data centers; no one is looking to build one”

— “Ceiling collapse leads to evacuation, closure of [Mountain Lakes] school, officials say”

— “KRE Group rethinking rec center for ex-Pompidou site after Zuppa hosts meeting”

— “Mount Laurel fertility specialist charged with sexually assaulting 3 patients”

— “Psychedelic drug developer Compass Pathways opens new office in Jersey City”

— “Voters OK $33M in school repairs across Monmouth, Ocean counties”



EVERYTHING ELSE

BEERS TO GO IN CAN — “He ran a Ponzi scheme out of a business in a wealthy NJ town. How it came crashing down,” by NJ.com’s Jana Cholakovska: “[Paul] Beers, 67, pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton last week to a single count of wire fraud, admitting he ran a Ponzi scheme through his Bedminster firm, KJM Financial, that took in more than $11 million from at least 65 investors and left them with losses of more than $9.7 million. … The pitch was a safe, steady investment. Beers told his clients he was buying them guaranteed income contracts — a real and generally conservative financial product, something like an annuity. … But instead of investing the funds, Beers funneled it into his own bank accounts and used it to cover personal and business expenses, according to prosecutors. Some of it, they said, went to pay down loans he had taken out to keep his own firm running. … [U]nder his plea agreement Beers is likely to receive somewhere between six and 10 years.

EVEN NOW THAT NADINE MENENDEZ IS OFF THE ROAD? — “NJ pedestrian deaths quadruple in November amid earlier sunsets,” by The Record’s Colleen Wilson: “Jim Lynch has been a practicing personal injury attorney in New Jersey for 35 years, and during those three-plus decades he noticed a pattern every autumn. This year, he decided to see if the data matched up with the firm’s anecdotal experience — and it did. Lynch and his team analyzed 10 years of federal crash data and found that pedestrian deaths in the 5 p.m. hour nationwide were six times higher in the two weeks after daylight saving time ended compared with the two weeks before. 'We see that this time of year consistently there’s an uptick in pedestrian car accidents, people calling us about those things,' said Lynch, a partner at Lynch Law Firm.”