Arizona, Nebraska voters approve transgender athlete bans

A person holds a sign advocating for a ban on transgender women and girls in women's and girls' sports outside the Supreme Court on June 29, 2026. By Francis Chung/POLITICO

The conservative movement to bar transgender athletes from women’s sports showed its message could resonatebeyond Republican strongholds.

Voters in Arizona — a state with a Democratic governor and senators — approved a ballot initiative further restricting transgender students from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The measure expands the state’s existing ban on trans athletes participating on women’s school sports teams, adds restrictions on locker-room use and defines a person’s sex based on their original birth certificate.

Similar measures in Colorado and Washington state are leading in early results, though votes are still being counted. In Nebraska, voters also added a ban to their state constitution.

The issue has found a champion in President Donald Trump, who has pushed a suite of anti-trans federal policies since returning to the White House.

But conservatives had made little progress outside the red states that swiftly passed bans in recent years. The measures on the ballot this year marked the first time voters had the chance to weigh in on the issue. The measures’ success could fuel similar campaigns to bypass resistant legislatures in more states.