Blue tsunami

Happy Wednesday.

Today in our Playbook:

— Blanket coverage of Democrats’ big night in America.

—STEPHEN HARPER’s memoir is out in the wild.

—EVAN SOLOMON is building one big, happy, digital family.

— The Boldfaces: Rachel Curran, Brian McGuire, Arielle Kayabaga, Jean Charest, Margaret MacMillan and more.

DRIVING THE DAY



TOP OF POLITICO —‘Massacre’: Dems flip deep-red seats as voters reject Trump

More headlines from our colleagues:

— DONALD TRUMP finds failure has many fathers

— JOE BIDEN’s revenge: His alumni are winning in the midterms

— RFK JR. and his MAHA movement suffer massive defeat

— CHUCK SCHUMER touts ‘generational remake’ of Senate map

— Democrats are ready to run Congress — and investigate all things Trump

MIDTERMS AT THE BAR — A loud whoop at Ottawa’s Carleton Tavern came at 10:04 p.m., when six CNN television screens flashed their projection that Democrats had won control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democrats Abroad set gathered at The Carleton weren’t as loud as a winning touchdown cheer — more like a halftime momentum changer — but the volume spoke volumes about the mood of local Dems and their Canadian friends.

— Down to business: JESSICA MATWICK, a Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario nurse and dual national from Virginia, told Playbook: “This is not a drill. We need to course correct. We need some grown-ups involved who care about people.”

— Vibe check: Cautiously upbeat.

Loud, echoey table talk competing with the din of six inaudible televisions. The sound of glass against wooden table tops, the grind of wooden legs on speckled terrazzo floor, punctuated by periodic applause for news of big Democrat gains in Texas, Maine, Kansas, Ohio and points in between.

— Crescendo: And then, just after 11:30 p.m., the loudest burst yet as CNN projected the Dems’ flipping of the U.S. Senate.

Trade war



GRID WORTHY —Prime Minister MARKCARNEY said his office posted about progress in U.S. trade talks on Sunday because “it felt important to acknowledge that publicly.”

Carney spoke with Trump on Saturday, though it remains unknown who initiated the call.

— Notable quotable: “Some of our red lines have clearly shifted around language, around culture, around sovereignty, our ability to have trade deals. In other words, those are now off the table,” the PM told reporters, suggesting U.S. officials backed down on August dealbreakers.

— Slow your roll: Carney said “more formal negotiations” are on the way, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary for Canada-U.S. Trade Minister DOMINIC LEBLANC or Chief U.S. Trade Negotiator JANICE CHARETTE to be in Washington for talks to continue.

“There are good lines of communication. They're open. Progress is being made.”

— POLITICO’s latest: Trump’s trade chief pushing him to step up negotiations with Canada.

TODAY'S OBSESSIONS



What we’re tracking today:

— Meta says it hopes to restore news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada by year’s end, RACHEL CURRAN, director of public policy at Meta Canada, told Playbook. She said it will “very likely” be resolved through Canada-U.S. trade talks. “If we are able to reach agreement post-midterms — and it sounds like there’s activity in that direction — the news stuff will be dealt with as part of that,” she said.

— STEPHANIE TAYLOR and ROBERT BENZIE of the Toronto Star scooped news that former Conservative Cabmin TONY CLEMENT is considering a comeback in Parry Sound-Muskoka. Clement declined to comment.

THE ROOMS THAT MATTER



— PM CARNEY’s flight from Antigua and Barbuda arrived back in Ottawa at 2:45 a.m.

— Finance Minister FRANÇOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE is in Montreal at Pajar’s facility where he’ll continue with his twist on a budget day tradition — helping to make the footwear he’ll wear Thursday.

— BRIAN MCGUIRE, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors, will be on Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. to call on Ottawa to resume trade negotiations with the U.S.

— NDP Leader AVI LEWIS will share his party’s budget wish list at 1:15 p.m.

For your radar



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE — AI and Digital Innovation Minister EVAN SOLOMON is courting countries to join Canada and Germany’s Sovereign Technology Alliance.

— Desperately seeking… “Countries that want to invest and build and actually see the logic of not waiting for AI to be built by someone else,” Solomon told POLITICO’s JASPER BENNINK on the sidelines of Germany’s Digital Summit in Berlin.

— In the club, we all fam: Canada and Germany have been calling their alliance the “Builders Club.” It’s for countries willing to invest and develop their own AI supply chains, known in the biz as the “stack.”

With the alliance’s governing terms finalized, Solomon said, Canada and Germany are recruiting. “There’s other countries that want to become members,” he said, though he declined to say which ones.

— Their focus: Building compute to train and run advanced AI systems. Develop cloud services to store sensitive data. And invest in their own AI models to power chatbots and applications for governments and businesses.

— Zooming out: Carney has been making a play to lead middle powers as they race to build sovereign AI capabilities.

"You can’t wait for someone else to develop AI. You can’t wait for people you don’t know or you don’t trust,” Solomon said. “You have to build it yourself, and not against anyone, but for your own optionality and your resilience and your sovereignty.”

— One big happy family: The effort comes on the heels of last week's EU-Canada summit, where Carney, European Council President ANTÓNIO COSTA and European Commission President URSULA VON DER LEYEN launched the Alliance for the Future.

“You have to own some parts of the stack. You have to have access to it and you have that kind of sovereign control with like-minded partners,” Solomon said. “And that's what the EU-Canada partnership is all about.”

TALK OF THE TOWN



TELLING HIS SIDE — STEPHEN HARPER’s memoir is now on bookshelves, and the takes and reviews are flowing in. The former PM’s dangling of a Cabinet job for MARK CARNEY — not finance, which wasn’t available — was a top headline on release day.

Here are Playbook’s first takeaways as we cracked open “Here for Canada: Memoirs of the 22nd Prime Minister”:

— The page count: 648 — not a short read.

— Common inspo: DOUG PEPPER, publisher of Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart, scored a mention in Harper’s acknowledgments.

Pepper also merited thanks at the back of Carney’s “Value(s).”

— Flip to the back: Everybody who was anybody in the Harper years will instinctively search the index for their name. So much for that shortcut. No index in this tome.

— The dedication: “To those many thousands of Canadians who gave their time, their money, their prayers, and even part of their working lives to support me.”

— Trust your envoys: Harper called his Washington ambassadors, MICHAEL WILSON and GARY DOER, “two of the very best personnel decisions I ever made.” He advised prime ministers to appoint key ambos from outside the career diplomat ranks.

— Vocab of the day: Harper prohibited his ministers from “logrolling” — trading votes or exchanging favors for mutual benefit. That policy was “novel” at the time, he wrote.

— Surprise visitor: Early in his transition, the new PM walked into his office to find BILL CLINTON waiting for him for an “impromptu meeting.”

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT



Need-to-knows from the Ottawa fishbowl:

Canada draws the line: Carney said Tuesday that Russia will not compete at the World Juniors next month in Alberta. “We will deny while Russia and [Belarus] are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine — as long as that’s going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada,” he said.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Friday that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition.

To the moon and back: Industry Minister MÉLANIE JOLY will pay tribute to former astronaut and MP MARC GARNEAU at the Canada’s Centre for Geography and Exploration in Ottawa at 7 p.m., alongside his family and former astronauts JEREMY HANSEN, ROBERTA BONDAR, ROBERT THIRSK, STEVE MACLEAN, JULIE PAYETTE and DAVE WILLIAMS.

MORNING MUST-CLICKS



— The Star’s ALEX BALLINGALL reports that Prime Minister Carney faced a barrage of threats through much of 2025.

— The Canadian Press reports via sources that the federal budget will include an update on annual immigration levels.

— From DAVIS LAGREE of The Wire Report via a source: The budget will include a C$600 million investment in Canada’s cultural sector, but it will not outline how the money will be allocated.

— A B.C. ostrich farm at the centre of a culling controversy has filed a lawsuit against the federal government and the B.C. RCMP, CBC News reports.

PLAYBOOKERS



Birthdays: HBD to Sen. RODGER CUZNER and to Liberal MP ARIELLE KAYABAGA.

Spotted: Fishbowl U.S. midterms watchers, packing the Sussex Strategy party at Brixton’s Pub as results rolled in. MPs in the room included BRUCE FANJOY, ALI EHSASSI, PARM BAINS and TOM OSBORNE.

International Trade Minister MANINDER SIDHU, namechecking BlackBerry, mining company Neo Performance Materials and BMO for having seats at the China-Canada investment and trade roundtable he co-chaired with Chinese Commerce Minister WANG WENTAO in Beijing … Washington Gov. BOB FERGUSON, posting a photo of his meeting with Canadian Ambo MARK WISEMAN that happened a month ago.

Movers and shakers: NOÉMIE DANSEREAU-LAVOIE has been appointed ambassador and permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — aka UNESCO — in Paris.

FRANÇOIS BONNARDEL joined Burson Canada as a public affairs associate.

Media mentions: MARK COLLEY is joining The New York Times in Vancouver as Western Canada express reporter.

You are invited: Earnscliffe is hosting the annual post-budget bash at the Métropolitain on Thursday with POLITICO as media partner. Your POLITICO Canada crew will be in the room for all your takes and tips. Prepare for a “spotted” bonanza. RSVP for the reception.

PROZONE



Our latest policy newsletter: Ottawa's midterm message: It’s Trump’s White House.

From ZI-ANN LUM: POLITICO Pro Q&A: Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

Other headlines for POLITICO Pro subscribers:

— Climate Republicans lose big in midterms.

— Susan Collins concedes election.

— Democrats are about to run the show on Capitol Hill. What will they do with their power?

— Social media for kids could go algorithm-free to avoid ban, High Court hears.

— Trump’s DC golf course plan revealed.

LOBBY WATCH



Our daily check-in on new registrations and meetings around town:

— Former Quebec Premier JEAN CHAREST is lobbying for Marmen, a Quebec manufacturing company. Top priorities are the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project and Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, “specifically concerning opportunities for Marmen’s industrial participation and the resulting economic and Canadian supply chain benefits from these initiatives.”

— The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board posted communications with MARC-ANDRÉ BLANCHARD, chief of staff to Carney, and Transport Minister STEVEN MACKINNON, as well as senior political staff and public servants. Priorities include investment in transportation infrastructure and “policies to create greater investible opportunities to improve productivity and growth in Canada’s economy and infrastructure.”

— ALIK ANGALADIAN of Maple Leaf Strategies posted an Oct. 8 communication on behalf of InterPro Pipe and Steel with MICHAEL SABIA, clerk of the Privy Council, and TIM KRUPA, deputy chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office. On the agenda: “Programs or policies that may impact Interpro employees at their facility in Regina and steel pipe production facilities and offices in Calgary, Red Deer, Camrose, and Edmonton.”

TOP OF PLAYBOOKS

Berlin: FRIEDRICH MERZ is lunching with the women in the CDU/CSU parliamentary group as a decision on who should become Germany’s next federal president approaches.

Paris: EDOUARD PHILIPPE is under growing pressure to accept a presidential primary to unite the right and center, as another poll put him behind JEAN-LUC MÉLENCHON.

Madrid: ÓSCAR PUENTE’s resignation as transport minister last night was met with relief among Socialists — but the opposition is still demanding accountability from PM PEDRO SÁNCHEZ.

London: ANDY BURNHAM is straddling a fine line at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, moving toward a formal apology for the slave trade without offering reparations.

Canberra: Bullock’s inflation warning puts Chalmers’ Iran argument under pressure.

COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS



Here are two House committee meetings we’ll be watching:

The House ethics committee will hear from the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project as it studies the use of AI in algorithmic pricing.

Colin Robertson and Vina Nadjibulla are among the experts who will discuss the opportunities a strengthened relationship with the European Union presents for Canada at the House foreign affairs and international development committee.

Highlights at Senate committee:

Historian MARGARET MACMILLAN will join the Senate foreign affairs and international trade committee by videoconference to discuss the future of middle powers. Jennifer Welsh and Michael Manulak are also on the roster.

TRIVIA



Tuesday’s answer: PIERRE ELLIOTT TRUDEAU and BRIAN MULRONEY were the two Canadian prime ministers to host a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Ottawa and Vancouver, respectively.

Props to DON BAILEY, JAMES CARROLL, JOHN DILLON, JOHN PEPPER, RONALD LEMIEUX, ANDREW BALFOUR, ASHLEY THOMSON, ALEXANDER LANDRY, SCOTT LOHNES, SCOTT MCCORD, BONNIE BROWNLEE, SHAUGHN MCARTHUR, BERNARD BERRY, DARRYL DAMUDE, TRACY SALMON, SEAN SUNDERLAND, ROBERT MCDOUGALL, DOUGLAS HEATH, JOHN G. ALHO, ANIXA PATEL, LARRY PARKES, BOB ERNEST, MALCOLM MCKAY and CHRIS FARLEY.

Wednesday’s question: Between which two dates did Canada record its shortest-ever interval between budgetary statements, and how many days was it?

Send your answers here. Have a tougher question? Send it our way.

Writing Thursday’s Playbook: ZI-ANN LUM.

Canada Playbook would not happen without: Canada Editor Sue Allan and editor Willa Plank. Grace Maalouf is POLITICO’s head of news.