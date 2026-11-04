How Trump’s New York involvement backfired on Republicans

With help from Molly Reinmann

HAPPY WEDNESDAY. This is Chris Sommerfeldt, operating on little sleep and lots of caffeine after a long election night. I’m starting us off with a look at how the GOP president gave Democrats a helping hand in his native state last night. We also have news on the New York City mayor’s ballot referendum success and a dispatch from a socialist election party in Queens.

Have news tips or just want to share what’s on your mind? Reach me at csommerfeldt@politico.com.



Driving the Day

THE TRUMP FACTOR: New York Republicans went into Tuesday’s elections with a roadmap for how to prevail: Hammer Democrats as leftist radicals out-of-touch with regular Americans. And avoid invoking President Donald Trump.

But it didn’t work out for them — in large part because Trump wouldn’t let them.

It’s hard to overstate how bad of a night Tuesday was for Republicans in New York and across the country. And in many ways, it’s because Trump insisted on inserting himself into battleground contests even when Republicans wanted him to stay away.

Outgoing upstate New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was at one point the Republican front-runner to challenge Gov. KathyHochul this year, said the GOP needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror after Tuesday.

“This is a Republican reckoning and Republican reset,” Stefanik told my colleague NickReisman.

Hochulled the way in New York, vanquishing her Republican foe, BruceBlakeman, by a wide margin after campaigning hard against his allegiance to Trump, who forced himself into the race by declaring Blakeman “MAGA all the way.”

That dynamic trickled down to New York’s congressional and state legislative races, enabling Democrats to make hay out of their GOP opponents’ proximity to the historically unpopular president.

“This is how we take back our country,” Hochul declared to cheers at her election victory party in Midtown Manhattan. Her words came just before it became clear Democrats would flip both the House and the Senate thanks, in part, to victories in New York.

DEM WINS: The biggest congressional prize in New York came in the 17th District, where Democrat CaitConley defeated GOP Rep. MikeLawler for his Hudson Valley district.

The district — which voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election — was seen as one of the most competitive races this midterm cycle and a critical pickup in the Democratic Party’s quest to wrest control of the House.

Lawler, who conceded to Conley even as thousands of ballots remained uncounted because of a ballot snafu, tried to distance himself from Trump on the campaign trail, but, ultimately, to no avail, as his Democratic opponent painted him as the president’s puppet. Hours before polls closed Tuesday, Trump tried to drive turnout for Lawler in the district’s Hasidic communities by taking to social media to declare him “a tremendous friend to the Jewish community.”

Meantime, incumbentDemocratic Reps. TomSuozzi and LauraGillen easily beat back challenges from Trump-friendly Republicans in their Long Island districts. Races for two other Long Island congressional districts currently represented by Republican Reps. Nick LaLota and Andrew Garbarino were too close to call in the early morning hours Wednesday, as their Democratic challengers were running neck-and-neck with them.

And even in New York districts where Republicans were on track to win, Democrats performed far better than political observers once thought they would. That dynamic was perhaps most pronounced in the 21st District — a traditionally deep-red district that went for Trump by 21 points in 2024 — where Republican AnthonyConstantino was only beating Democrat Blake Gendebien by single digits with nearly all votes counted.

“Today begins the great American comeback,” said House Minority Leader HakeemJeffries, who’s on track to become the next House speaker thanks to Tuesday’s results.

Back at Hochul’s election night event in Midtown, Rep. Grace Meng said the Democratic wins are a product of the party’s big tent.

“We could not have the results that we are seeing tonight without working together and uniting that big tent and diverse party,” Meng told my colleague MollyReinmann. “Sure, we're going to have disagreements, but we all have enough in common where we're just trying to protect our working families and not cause the harm that we have seen from this administration.”

THE HARD PART STARTS NOW: While Democrats have many reasons to celebrate today, they’re going to have to grapple with increasingly fraught dynamics inside their party.

In Albany, Hochul will have to contend with a growing group of democratic socialists in the state Legislature who’ve already made clear they’ll pressure her next year to increase taxes on millionaires and corporations.

Hochul — a frequent target of the left — consistently rejected calls for income tax hikes this year. It’s unclear if she’ll have a change of heart on that front now that her reelection is secured, but, given her moderate bent, a clash with the left over taxation appears almost inevitable in 2027.

Similartensions are sure to unfold on Capitol Hill, where Jeffries will face a growing contingent of democratic socialists skeptical of his centrist sensibilities and leadership style. Among Jeffries’ potential detractors are his soon-to-be New York congressional colleagues DarializaAvilaChevalier and ClaireValdez, who’ve even declined to commit to backing him for speaker, in part because of concerns about his support for Israel.

Andrew Bard Epstein, who led communications for Valdez’s congressional run and Mayor ZohranMamdani’s 2025 campaign, said the pressure on establishment Democrats is a sign that “the Democratic Party is its voters.”

“Those voters want an ambitious economic agenda, paid for by taxing the rich,” Bard Epstein told Playbook. “Party leaders should join them.”

IT’S WEDNESDAY. Got news? Send it our way: Madison Fernandez, Nick Reisman and Chris Sommerfeldt.

WHERE’S KATHY? In New York City.

WHERE’S ZOHRAN? Hearing public testimony on two bills passed by the New York City Council related to horse carriages and housing.



Below The Fold

MIDTERMOIL

SAN JUAN BOUND: Scores of New York politicians, consultants and journalists are heading down to Puerto Rico today for the annual Somos conference, Chris reports.

The four-day conference will serve as a post-election gabfest for New York’s (mostly Democratic) political class. And after last night’s Democratic victories across New York, the mood is expected to be jubilant.

Among the New York power players expected to trek to San Juan this week are Hochul, Mamdani and scores of city and state lawmakers.

Your Playbook author and our colleague JoeAnuta will also be on hand, reporting and keeping tabs on it all.

BOHEMIAN BONHOMIE: Hundreds of people gathered last night at the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden in Queens to celebrate big wins for Democrats nationwide. And they credited the Democratic Socialists of America, whose New York City chapter hosted the bash, for much of that success, our Joe reports.

"In 2024, we saw a real vacuum of leadership within the democratic establishment. We saw the rise of Trump, and we stepped into that void,” said Valdez, a DSA member who won her bid for a Brooklyn-Queens congressional seat last night. “The Democratic base all over this country has been fired up. I think the base is expecting real change and a transformative vision for the United States."

The DSA endorsed more than 170 candidates for city, state and federal office this election cycle. In New York, the group will gain seven new assemblymembers and one additional state senator.

The tone beneath the tents in the sprawling watering hole was jubilant, even when Democrats unaffiliated with the DSA flipped Republican seats across the country.

But chants of “tax the rich” broke out as soon as Hochul appeared on television screens.

“She's riding the wave of our popularity, so I hope that she also is coming towards our policy side,” said DianaMoreno, who cruised to victory last night to fill Mamdani’s vacated Assembly seat.

Jeffries, who’s expected to become the next House speaker, was met with boos when he showed up on TV.

“For years, politicians like Hakeem Jeffries have called us a liability. I think we're proving tonight that we're completely compatible with democratic victories,” GustavoGordillo, the NYC-DSA co-chair, said at the event. “Having elected a democratic socialist mayor in the largest city in the country and shown the success of our strategy and our agenda here in New York has made possible wins all over the country tonight, and I think that Hakeem Jeffries has to recognize that, as Kathy Hochul has."



MAMDANI’S NEW YORK

ZO’S BALLOT PROPS PASS: New York City voters approved all five referendum questions on the back of their ballots yesterday — a win for Mamdani, who advanced the proposals with the idea that they’ll make municipal government more efficient, Chris reports.

The five props all passed by wide margins, early returns from the city Board of Elections show.

The first four proposals aim to streamline permitting processes related to housing construction, street safety projects, public space initiatives and contracting with city government agencies. The fifth proposal requires the city government to set targets for how much money it should sock away in a “Rainy Day Fund” to be used during economic downturns.

The proposals were placed on the ballot by the Commission on Government Efficiency, which Mamdani formed this past spring. The formation of Mamdani’s COGE panel — which he touted as a progressive response to Elon Musk’s DOGE outfit — blocked a controversial commission convened by former Mayor EricAdams from getting questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

In the leadup to voting, Mamdani caught flak from government watchdog groups that questioned the propriety of his administration spending $1.6 million in public funds for an ad campaign urging New Yorkers to weigh in on the ballot proposals. Mamdani’s administration said the ad campaign was legal since it didn’t explicitly tell New Yorkers how to vote.



PLANET ALBANY

MOLINARO IS BACK: Marc Molinaro is going back to Albany — a return to the state Assembly after serving in the House and the Trump administration, Nick reports.

Molinaro’s victory Tuesday came as his fellow Republicans suffered massive losses up and down the ballot. In Albany, he’ll be in a largely powerless minority conference in a state Capitol dominated by Democrats.

In a statement, Molinaro called for building the GOP back.

"It was a hard night for Republicans across New York,” Molinaro said. “This is a rebuilding year, and that’s part of the reason I got back into this. You can’t be part of the change from the sidelines.”

DEMS SEE RECORD NIGHT IN STATE LEG: New York Democrats are poised to win their largest majority in the state Senate since the party routed the Whigs in 1846. They’re also within striking distance of their largest-ever majority in the Assembly.

At least a few races are headed to recounts that likely won’t conclude until sometime around Thanksgiving. But as our BillMahoneywrote in POLITICO Pro, it was clear Tuesday night that Democrats had flipped at least three Senate seats — two in the Hudson Valley and one in Brooklyn. Five others remained too tight to call.

That means Democrats will enter 2027 with a majority of at least 44 of the 63 Senate seats, and possibly a few more. They won a 41-22 majority in 2024.

Assembly Democrats are eying a majority approaching 110 of the chamber’s 150 seats, up from 103 two years ago.

Democrats won in places like southern Brooklyn, where they flipped four seats that had been lost to the GOP in 2022 or 2024.

They also flipped a pair of Senate seats in the Hudson Valley. That means the party will have an unbroken chain of districts from Belmont Park to Albany. And it’s possible that map could be expanded even further north: Democrats are hopeful that Sarah Rogerson will oust Sen. Jim Tedisco in the Saratoga area. Rogerson has a 52-46 lead with most votes counted.



THE NEWSSTAND

Here’s what we’re watching around New York:

1: The Trump administration deployed about 1,000 monitors from the Department of Justice to observe operations at poll sites across the country — including New York — during yesterday’s elections. It marked the first time the DOJ has sent monitors to all 50 states during nationwide elections, Gothamist’s CatalinaGonella reports. In New York, the election monitors fanned out across Manhattan and Brooklyn as well as Westchester, Albany and Erie counties.

2: The Mamdani administration is proposing to shutter two of New York City’s smallest schools, the first formal closure plans pursued by the mayor this academic year, Chalkbeat’s AlexZimmerman reports. The plans to close down the Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce and the School of Earth Exploration and Discovery, both in Harlem, come as Mamdani’s administration grapples with a growing number of underenrolled schools in the city.

3: Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who knows a little something about having a toxic relationship with a governor, said Mamdani has enjoyed a “pretty unprecedented” partnership with Hochul. “These two found a way to really work together,” de Blasio told NY1’s ErrolLouis. “She’s a mainstream Democrat and guess what? She’s side-by-side with a democratic socialist, and the sky did not fall.” De Blasio had an infamously cantankerous relationship with former Gov. AndrewCuomo while they were both in office.

4: A child in upstate New York has died from the measles, marking the first death from the disease in New York state in three decades. The death, Gothamist’s CarolineLewis reports, comes as the highly contagious disease continues to ravage undervaccinated communities upstate in an outbreak that prompted Hochul to declare a state disaster emergency last month.



SOCIAL DATA

Edited by Daniel Lippman

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Semafor’s Ben Smith … MS NOW’s Catherine Rampell and Carol Leonnig … former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez … Amanda Thayer … Avi Berkowitz … Blair Latoff Holmes … Florencia Iriondo … Gabby Orr … (WAS TUESDAY): Scott Galloway ... Yael Averbuch ... Julian Gewirtz ... Michelle Hinchey.

WHAT YOU MISSED: In Tuesday’s New York Playbook PM, we reported on the ballot troubles in Westchester County that hurled the state’s most hotly contested congressional contest into disarray. Read it and subscribe here.