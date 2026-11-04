Dems made Big Tech a foil — and they couldn’t stop winning

Vote signs are seen outside a vote center in La Habra, California, on June 2, 2026. By Jae C. Hong/AP

Democrats’ decisive midterms victory marked a warning shot to politicians who choose to align with the artificial intelligence industry and its growing unpopularity: rein in the powerful technology and its corporate interests or beware.

The blue wave carried a repudiation of Silicon Valley’s biggest donors who over the cycle poured hundreds of millions of dollars to boost pro-industry Republicans and fend off voters’ frustrations over the industry’s growing influence.

“Allying with the worst parts of the AI industry is just kryptonite for a campaign, and the results tonight double down on that,” said Alex Bores, the former New York lawmaker who was buried by Big Tech’s coffers in a House primary this spring.

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk, a Texas resident, spent roughly $224 million to support Republicans in Texas, only to see the statewide races nearly uniformly fall into Democratic hands. Meanwhile, venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz contributed $116 million, mainly to Republicans. OpenAI President Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna Brockman, funneled $50 million primarily to GOP campaigns. And a super PAC funded by the crypto industry spent big and lost even bigger.

But that wasn’t enough to fend off strong national headwinds that swept Democrats across the finish line in previously untouchable territories including Texas and South Carolina.

In Texas and Ohio, two centerpieces of the data center build-out, Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and former Sen. Sherrod Brown leaned on voters’ uneasiness about the facilities to successfully oust Republican incumbents. Rebecca Cooke in Wisconsin deployed the same playbook, propelling her to victory, as did Pennsylvania Democrats like Paige Cognetti, Bob Brooks and Bob Harvie.

And Manny Rutinel, the congressman-elect in Colorado’s 8th District, has been an avid proponent of state laws regulating AI during his time in the state’s Legislature — a qualification he made central to his bid.

Some members of Congress are viewing their electoral success as a mandate to wield their newfound gavels against Big Tech.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the chair of the congressional progressive caucus, framed the 2026 election results as an “early tremor of a much bigger AI earthquake upending American politics.”

“The House Democratic majority must make it a top priority to protect Americans’ jobs, freedom, and lives from AI billionaires,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Sen. Ed Markey put a finer point on the threat to tech CEOs: “They are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing.”

Silicon Valley scored some wins Tuesday night, with AI super PAC networks Leading the Future and Public First both seeing candidates that they backed in primaries earlier this year seal their victories.

Pro-industry LTF, funded in part by Andreessen and OpenAI’s Brockman, went to war against Public First — which supports stricter AI guardrails and is tied to rival AI lab Anthropic — in several contentious primary contests, but both groups largely retreated from their direct support for candidates in most general elections.

Democratic Rep. Valerie Foushee sailed to primary victory in March after fending off a primary challenge from progressive Nida Allam with the help of more than $1.6 million from a Public First PAC. And Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz defeated challenger Scott Singer in Florida’s hotly contested 25th District on Tuesday after LTF spent over $300,000 backing Moskowitz in the primaries.

Still, industry-linked money failed to save embattled Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina — a state that Trump captured by 18 points in 2024.

Building the Future, a new super PAC closely linked to LTF, backed Graham in the final weeks of the midterm election, pouring $4.8 million into the race through two campaign arms as the previously solid-red seat increasingly looked imperiled. But Graham still fell Tuesday night to Democrat Annie Andrews, who ran on a wide-ranging tech agenda that includes greater protections for kids online and phone-free schools, as Democrats swept races across the country.

The LTF network, which earlier in the cycle was seen as one of the most imposing pro-tech groups in American politics, ultimately supported candidates in the general election in what were largely seen as safe seats.

Former Democratic Rep. Brad Carson, who leads Public First alongside Republican Chris Stewart, told POLITICO that AI safety’s resonance with voters serves as a litmus test for 2028, forcing politicians from both parties to take a critical stance on tech in general. He added that Graham’s defeat shows that “being pro-data center can’t help you.”

The data center issue “speaks to a larger concern of how Republicans have done a really bad job of explaining how their policies are going to be good for regular Americans across the board,” said a Republican strategist who works with tech groups. The strategist was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Guardrails Alliance, a pro-regulation super PAC that launched in June with the explicit mission of countering industry groups like LTF, took Tuesday night’s results as evidence that its message is resonating with voters.

“The story could not be clearer about both the role that the revolt against data centers played, and also just the absolute catastrophe that is standing on the side of the tech industry, which is what the Trump administration and Republicans did,” said Guardrails Alliance founder Shaunna Thomas.

Strategists also said voters’ rebuke of Republicans across the country signaled that the party’s messaging on AI — including President Donald Trump’s insistence that the U.S. prioritize beating China in the AI race — have proven ineffective.

“There's no way that you can look at the polling and how people were voting around AI and data centers and not conclude that that wasn’t certainly a factor in how Republican messaging around the topic just really turned off voters,” said GOP lobbyist Greta Joynes, who co-chairs K Street firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s tech and telecoms practice. “It’s proven to be incredibly unpopular, and ‘beat China’ did not resonate at all in places that it really needed to.”

Jason Beeferman and Calder McHugh contributed to this report.