GOP suffers historic rebuke

IN TODAY’S EDITION:

— Jeffries, Schumer vow to deliver for voters

— GOP leadership outlook hazy after losses

— ‘Lawyer up’: Dems ready slew of probes



A new age of Democratic power is coming to Washington.

The party Tuesday swept both chambers of Congress as Republicans faced generational-level losses across the country. As of publication time, Democrats have won at least 54 Senate seats and have flipped about 20 House seats, with many competitive races still uncalled. Voters pummeled the GOP out of power and effectively cemented President Donald Trump’s lame-duck era.

Ahead of the election, most senior House Democrats dared not imagine more than a 10-seat majority. Now it’s looking like 250 seats or more are not out of the question — all but assuring Hakeem Jeffries will cruise to the speakership.

In the Senate, Democrats won Kansas for the first time in nearly a century, sent a Texan to the chamber after a more than 30-year absence, broke a nearly 30-year losing streak in South Carolina and elected the first Iowan in more than a decade.

They could even be on the cusp of a Mississippi Senate seat for the first time in roughly four decades. Scott Colom has a less than 50 vote lead on Cindy Hyde-Smith as we write. The Alaska race between incumbent Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola also remains in tossup territory.

Longtime GOP incumbents like Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner are out of jobs. NRCC Chair Richard Hudson is hanging by a thread, as is House Rules Chair Rep. Virginia Foxx — both caught in a ticketwide GOP collapse in North Carolina.

Also decimated: the corps of Republican moderates on Capitol Hill, including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Jen Kiggans.

The massive gains in both chambers, unthinkable even a few months ago, will have an instant impact. Republicans’ hopes to check off a list of priority legislation in the lame-duck session are in jeopardy, and they will quickly have to confront questions about their leadership. (More on that below.).

Trump’s once ironclad grip over Washington is also in question, as he can no longer flex his influence over a Republican-led Congress willing to bend to his whims and waive away allegations of his administration’s corruption. Some in his party are also beginning to contemplate their future after he leaves the White House.

“Voters all across America have spoken, and this is a wake-up call for all conservatives,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, arguing the GOP needed to “start governing on the core principles they campaigned on.”

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING.And happy birthday to our senior Congress editor Mike DeBonis. Email me at crazor@politico.com.



THE LEADERSHIP SUITE



Jeffries, Schumer vow to deliver for voters

Democratic leaders, fresh off their victories, are promising to deliver a transformative agenda after they say their voters gave them a mandate.

Jeffries, now on the brink of the speakership, called Tuesday “a dramatic change election” as he addressed jubilant supporters at a hotel in Washington.

Jeffries previewed early legislative action aimed at lowering costs as well as an aggressive oversight agenda targeting “those who have tried to exploit and enrich themselves.”

Chuck Schumer, who's now poised to lead the Senate, said voters have unlocked “a generational remake of the Senate map that is going to change America now and on into the future.”

Asked about how Democrats would deal with Trump, Schumer said the party would "deliver for the people of America with or without the president.”

Trump, meanwhile, as of last night, seemed willing to play a part.

“They’ve already called and they want to work [with me],” Trump told Dasha Burns late Tuesday evening about "Democratic leaders," without specifying who. “We have the right to veto everything, but I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything. They want to see things happen too.”

Also gearing up for the next Congress is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who told POLITICO Tuesday night she’s hoping for a second term as Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair.

GOP leadership lineup hazy after losses

The path forward for Republican leaders on Capitol Hill is much less clear.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s political future is now up in the air with the House majority lost under his watch. Several Republicans prior to the election doubted he would jump into the race to become minority leader.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan could jump into the running to become the top House Republican as soon as today, ahead of a Friday deadline to announce their candidacy. The GOP conference will vote next week.

Trump, pressed on whether he backs Johnson to return as minority leader, did not answer directly.

“I think he’s done a very good job,” Trump told Dasha Tuesday night. “I mean, they're going to have to make that decision. He's going to have to make that decision. But he's a good person and a good man.”

Many House Republicans were already speculating early this morning if the entire leadership team could get swept up in the GOP loss.

Across the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to run for GOP leader again, but did not preview his plans to do so in his post-election statement.

POLICY RUNDOWN

‘LAWYER UP’: DEMS READY PROBES — Democrats’ sweep of Congress sets the stage for an unrelenting oversight platform next year, Chris Marquette reports.

Democrats plan to use their new subpoena power and agenda-setting authority to target possible corruption among members of Trump’s family, Elon Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency and the Department of Homeland Security’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, according to interviews with more than a dozen lawmakers, aides and attorneys.

They could demand testimony from the chief executives of Big Tech on social media addiction, the dangers of artificial intelligence and the negative impacts data centers are having on local communities. They may haul in the heads of leading oil companies to answer for allegations the industry waged a decadeslong climate misinformation campaign to continue reaping massive profits.

And these are just a few items on the to-do list.

“LAWYER UP,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on House Oversight, posted on social media Tuesday as the party’s House majority was coming into focus.

DEMS TURN TO SHAPING HILL AGENDA — Democrats now have to confront their next challenge: leveraging their power to legislate with Trump still in the White House the next two years, Kelsey Brugger reports.

Many of the proposals Democrats put forward will inevitably be messaging bills that try to shape public opinion ahead of the presidential contest in 2028 — and lay the groundwork for a legislative agenda they can jump on if they win a governing trifecta that year.

They have no shortage of ideas for policies they also want to pursue — on everything from technology and artificial intelligence to health care and taxes.

“Next year, Democrats must pass bills powerful enough to actually tackle the cost of living crisis and root out rampant corruption. We cannot be the party of nervous lawyers who just tinker around the edges,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar said in a statement in the days leading up to the midterms.

TRUMP, IRS SCRUTINY TOP TAX PLANS — Democrats are poised to uncork their pent-up energy for aggressive oversight of Trump’s tax policies, Bernie Becker reports.

That not only includes IRS policies that have come out of his administration, but the party is eager to probe the audit immunity deal Trump struck when settling a lawsuit with the agency in May.

Rep. Richard Neal and Sen. Ron Wyden are in line to reclaim their gavels on the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees, respectively.

But it’s also clear much of what Democrats want to accomplish on tax policy almost certainly won’t be achievable during Trump’s final two years in the White House.

That means debates about raising income taxes on the rich or squeezing revenue out of the wealthy’s accumulated assets are more likely to jumpstart Democrats’ efforts to define their 2028 platform.



Best of POLITICO Pro:



THE BEST OF THE REST

Voting goes smoothly, despite Dems' fears, from Kyle Cheney at POLITICO

Paul Pelosi prohibited from driving after pleading no contest to misdemeanor hit-and-run charge, from Jaimie Ding at Associated Press

Bookstore Owned by Sen. Wyden’s Wife to Pay $1.5M Over Pandemic Loan, from Gavin J. Quinton at The Washington Sun

JOB BOARD

Who’s hiring?

Sen. John Fetterman is seeking a staff assistant.

Rep. Debbie Dingell is seeking a district director.

Rep. Judy Chu is seeking a tax legislative assistant.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Reps. Richard Hudson, Carol Miller and Maggie Goodlander … former Rep. John Yarmuth … Tim Saler … POLITICO’s Mike DeBonis and Noah Baustin … Semafor’s Ben Smith … MS NOW’s Catherine Rampell and Carol Leonnig … Julie Siegel … Michael Clauser … Jessica Reis of Bully Pulpit International … Gabby Orr … Beau Schuyler of Thorn Run Partners … Erik Eykel of Senate Commerce … Jean Roseme … Aaron White of Sen. Peter Welch’s office … Blair Latoff Holmes … Alex Sanz

TRIVIA

TUESDAY’S ANSWER: Tak Tada correctly answered that the longest election for speaker of the House happened in the 1850s over a period of two months. After 133 ballots, former Rep. Nathaniel Banks was elected.

TODAY’S QUESTION fromCalen: When was the last Congress where Democrats took both chambers while a Republican held the presidential office?

The first person to correctly guess gets a mention in the next edition of Inside Congress. Send your answers to insidecongress@politico.com.