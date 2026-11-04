The races we're still waiting on ...

Democrats’ massive blue wave could get even bigger, as a handful of key races remain uncalled.

Senate

Alaska: Votes in the battleground Senate race between GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola are still being counted.

Mississippi: Just 43 votes separate Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom and GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The state does not allow recounts, even by request of either candidate, so the final tally will be determinative in that state.

HouseAnd a handful of House Republicans are awaiting calls in their races, including the following notable names:

