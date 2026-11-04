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Mississippi

The races we're still waiting on ...

By Aaron Pellish,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cm7u8_1GkVS5G500

Democrats’ massive blue wave could get even bigger, as a handful of key races remain uncalled.

Senate
Alaska: Votes in the battleground Senate race between GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola are still being counted.

Mississippi: Just 43 votes separate Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom and GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. The state does not allow recounts, even by request of either candidate, so the final tally will be determinative in that state.

HouseAnd a handful of House Republicans are awaiting calls in their races, including the following notable names:

  • Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), the person responsible for getting House Republicans elected. The NRCC chair is locked in a tight battle against Democrat Richard Ojeda.
  • Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, who's trying to fend off Democrat Eileen Laubacher.
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who's neck and neck with Democrat Leela Gray.
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