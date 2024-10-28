Crush of spending in these blue states is political penance for Dems

Outside spending by Democratic groups is surging into California and New York in hopes of defeating Republicans like Rep. Michelle Steel and making up for the losses of 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A staggering avalanche of money is pouring into congressional elections in just two states: California and New York.

Roughly one in three independent expenditure dollars in House races have been spent in the two blue states this year, up from one in five over the 2022 election cycle, according to a POLITICO analysis of Federal Election Commission data.

California and New York have attracted more out-of-state spending for House races than any other places this cycle. They have also seen the greatest increases, both in dollars and as a percentage, of overall spending from 2022. The surge of cash on the coasts has meant significant spending drops in other states, including Texas, Nevada and Florida, the analysis found.

For Democrats, the spending is also a kind of political penance. It comes after Democrats underperformed in their strongholds in the 2022 midterms, when embarrassing losses in New York and California contributed to the GOP seizing control of the House. Biden-district Republicans, meanwhile, are refusing to relinquish their footholds without a fight.



Driving much of the more than $200 million in outside spending across the two states so far are the Congressional Leadership Fund and House Majority PAC, which are aligned with GOP and Democratic House leadership. Their aim is simple: Win control over the narrowly divided House.

The high price of airing ads in the New York City and Los Angeles media markets is a big reason why it’s such an expensive endeavor. And it’s driven by the election in 2022, when Republicans triumphed in states long controlled by Democrats and helped make Mike Johnson the speaker. Now, the GOP are playing defense, while Democrats — still feeling the sting of those surprising blue state losses — seek a net gain of four seats across the country to make Hakeem Jeffries the first Black speaker of the House.

“[We have] said from day one that New York and California will play a pivotal role in Democrats taking back the House,” House Majority PAC president Mike Smith told POLITICO.



Smith’s PAC is on track to shell out $50 million in New York, nearly four times what it spent in 2022. And it will likely exceed $35 million in spending in California, nearly tripling its investment there last cycle.

The Republicans’ Congressional Leadership Fund is dropping at least $35 million on New York House races this election, versus $24 million in the midterms. It is set to unleash $40 million in California this election compared to $33 million in the midterms.

“We’ve made significant gains in blue states over the last two cycles, thanks to strong Republican candidates, key investments and swing voters fed up with Democrat governance run amok,” Congressional Leadership Fund president Dan Conston told POLITICO. “The same dynamics are at play this cycle.”

The shift in focus to the two blue behemoths leaves less in resources for conventional Republican states where some Democrats have a shot, even as some districts are less likely to swing left in the wake of redistricting efforts.

But it makes sense given that two of the three top House Democratic leaders hail from the coasts. Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar is a Californian and Minority Leader Jeffries’ home state of New York is central to the quest for the speaker’s gavel.

“It’s incredibly important in terms of the direction of this country that Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives,” Jeffries told reporters recently on Long Island as he rallied for challenger Laura Gillen, “so we can protect the right to vote, protect a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive health care decisions, grow the middle class, lower costs and make sure that the American dream of homeownership is available to everyone.”

Eight House races across California and New York are among the top 20 in general election outside spending throughout the country this year.

California’s 45th District, where GOP Rep. Michelle Steel faces a challenge from Derek Tran in the 45th District that Biden won by 6 points in 2020, has attracted more than $26 million — more than any other race in the country this year.

Neither party expected that race to be so fiercely contested heading into the final days of the election. Steel, a three-term incumbent with a long resume in local government and strong fundraising skills, seemed to have an advantage over her Democratic opponent, a first-time candidate who barely won his primary.

But Tran, who is Vietnamese American, has made an aggressive push for voters in Little Saigon, an important hub in the district and independent campaign prognosticators moved the race to a toss-up.

In addition to a barrage of spending from CLF, Steel has benefitted from $2.8 million in spending by Fairshake, a pro-cryptocurrency super PAC.

The crypto group has played aggressively in California, spending more than $7 million on four races, all in favor of Republicans (though it is backing Democrats elsewhere in the country, including in New York).

In New York’s 19th District, where Democratic challenger Josh Riley has handily outraised GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro, $8.8 million to $5.2 million, in a bitter rematch, outside spending is welcome help for the vulnerable Republican. The Congressional Leadership Fund has invested $5.5 million thus far to attack Riley on Molinaro’s behalf, including over border security, while the House Majority PAC expects to double the $2.7 million it has already given by Election Day.



Democrats see a House majority as a necessary bulwark against a potential second term for Donald Trump. Its candidates have also said a Democratic House is essential to helping a potential President Kamala Harris realize her agenda.

In 2022, in California, Democrats left their candidates vulnerable when they pulled out of the Los Angeles-area ad market. And in New York, the House Majority PAC had spent nothing on the race that allowed Republican Mike Lawler to dethrone then-DCCC chair Sean Patrick Maloney.

House Majority PAC will spend $6 million over two weeks in Lawler’s Hudson Valley district in efforts to take down the moderate Republican who’s been a cable TV news circuit staple in his first term. Lawler’s Democratic challenger is former Rep. Mondaire Jones, a strong messenger in his own right for his party. The 17th District is the Congressional Leadership Fund’s most expensive race in New York at $6 million and counting.

Democrats in Florida and Texas say they’re getting help in other ways — including visits from leadership to the red states or the candidates’ own fundraising.

There’s also the plain math: There just aren’t as many competitive House districts in those states this year. Florida has almost no true battleground seats; Democrats have just one candidate in the party's "Red to Blue" program, which identifies top-tier challengers, while Republicans don't have anyone on their comparable "Young Gun" list.

That lone battleground race pits Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) against Democrat Whitney Fox in a red-leaning district along the Gulf coast. But neither party's premiere super PAC has invested in the contest, according to ad tracker AdImpact.

The Sunshine State's slippage as a battleground came after Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through an aggressive GOP gerrymander that wiped out competitive House seats, and as the state steadily creeps further red.

The highly competitive House districts have made conventionally deep blue California and New York battleground states in their own right, former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Steve Israel said in an interview.

“I think most people who have observed dynamics in House races understand that this is going to be a razor-thin margin,” Israel said. “I can see a path for the Democrats to have a majority of four to six seats at the end of the day, but it’s still razor thin.”

Zach Montellaro contributed to this report.