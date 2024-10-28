Open in App
    How fracking and EVs could swing election in Blue Wall states

    By Nirmal Mulaikal and Josh Siegel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyLiw_0wP7BXiG00
    Fracking in Pennsylvania and the politics around electric vehicles in Michigan are two of the most polarizing issues on the trail — and major points of contrast in the Harris and Trump campaigns. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

    Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have spent much of the final days of their presidential campaigns in Pennsylvania and Michigan, two competitive swing states with prominent energy policy issues.

    Fracking in Pennsylvania and the politics around electric vehicles in Michigan are two of the most polarizing issues on the trail — and major points of contrast in the Harris and Trump campaigns.


    They are especially important matters to blue collar union workers, a crucial voting block that Trump has made inroads with and that Harris needs to recapture in order to win the election.

    To understand how these issues are swaying voters one way or the other in these states, POLITICO Energy host Josh Siegel spoke with two researchers: Chris Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, and Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan.

    Listen to POLITICO Energy on Apple , Spotify and Audible .

