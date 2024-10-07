Harris and DeSantis fight over hurricane relief calls

Vice President Kamala Harris blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday for “playing political games,” after the Florida governor reportedly did not take her phone calls to discuss hurricane relief.

“Playing political games at this moment in these crisis situations — these are the height of emergency situations — is just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship,” Harris told reporters before departing to New York.

NBC News first reported on Monday that DeSantis was not taking Harris’ calls regarding storm recovery, citing an unnamed aide to the governor, as the state reels from Hurricane Helene and braces for Hurricane Milton this week. (POLITICO has not confirmed that DeSantis did not take the call.)

Harris did not dispute the NBC News report, saying that “moments of crisis, if nothing else, should be the moment that anyone who calls himself a leader says they’re going to put politics aside and put the people first.”



DeSantis told reporters that he saw the reports but claimed he wasn’t aware that the vice president was trying to reach him. “I didn't know that she had called. I'm not sure who they called. They didn't call me,” he said. “It wasn't anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political."

The governor later appeared on Sean Hannity's prime-time Fox News show on Monday and blasted the vice president over the imbroglio.

DeSantis told Hannity, a reliable ally of the governor, that Harris had never reached out in previous storms.

"She has no role in this," he said. "She's the first one who is trying to politicize the storm. And she's doing that just because of her campaign."

After the initial dust-up, the White House announced that President Joe Biden was able to speak with DeSantis over the phone about recovery efforts for Helene and preparations for Milton. Biden told the governor to call him directly if he needs further support, according to a pool report.

DeSantis referenced his call with Biden on Monday night to Hannity, saying he has "worked well" with the administration of both Biden and former President Donald Trump in storms.

The dispute between the White House and DeSantis comes after Biden visited Florida last week to survey storm damage from Hurricane Helene. DeSantis, however, held a press event across the state in another storm-damaged area — the second time the governor has skipped out on a presidential visit from Biden in the aftermath of a hurricane.

DeSantis similarly did not tour damage with Biden when Hurricane Idalia hit last year, while DeSantis was a presidential candidate.

“We were in Florida, we invited the governor of Florida to come, it was his decision not to attend,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. “The president has reached out around Hurricane Helene. He reached out. It is up to the governor, it is really up to the governor.”

Helene made landfall less than two weeks ago in Florida’s Big Bend region, with the state capital of Tallahassee narrowly avoiding a direct hit. Despite the northern landfall for Helene, much of Florida’s Gulf Coast saw extensive flooding and damages. The storm tore its way through the southeastern United States, knocking out power for millions, leaving at least 200 dead and isolating mountainous communities, particularly in western North Carolina.

Now, Milton is expected to hit Florida this Wednesday. It rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane Monday and could make landfall in Tampa Bay, which is much more densely populated than the Big Bend. Even with the storm forecast to weaken somewhat before striking the state, federal and state officials have repeatedly warned about the significant danger it poses to people in the region and urged Floridians to follow applicable local evacuation orders.