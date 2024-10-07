Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • POLITICO

    Russian court sentences 72-year-old American to prison for fighting in Ukraine

    By Associated Press,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJZW7_0vxtICks00
    Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen accused of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine against Russia, stands in a glass cage during a court session in Moscow on Oct. 7, 2024. | Moscow City Court Press Service via AP

    MOSCOW — A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American in a closed trial to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

    Prosecutors said Stephen Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and he fought alongside them until being captured two months later.

    He was sentenced to six years and 10 months in a general-security prison. Prosecutors had called for a sentence of seven years in a maximum-security prison.

    Hubbard, from the state of Michigan, is the first American known to have been convicted on charges of fighting as a mercenary in the Ukrainian conflict.

    U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that it had limited information about the case as Russia has refused to grant consular access.

    “We’re disappointed, as we often are, when they refuse to grant consular access,” Miller told reporters in Washington. “They have an obligation to provide it and we’re going to continue to press for it. We’re looking at the case very closely and considering our next steps.”

    The charges against Hubbard carried a potential sentence of 15 years, but prosecutors asked that his age be taken into account along with his admission of guilt, Russian news reports said.

    Arrests of Americans have become increasingly common in Russia in recent years. Concern has risen that Russia could be targeting U.S. nationals for arrest to use later as bargaining chips in talks to bring back Russians convicted of crimes in the U.S. and Europe.

    Also on Monday, a court in the city of Voronezh sentenced American Robert Gilman to seven years and one month for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers while serving a sentence for another assault.

    According to Russian news reports, Gilman was arrested in 2022 for causing a disturbance while intoxicated on a passenger train and then assaulted a police officer while in custody. He is serving a 3½-year sentence on that charge.

    Last year, he assaulted a prison inspector during a cell check, then hit an official of the Investigative Committee, resulting in the new sentence, state news agency RIA-Novosti said.

    The U.S. and Russia in August completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, a deal involving 24 people, many months of negotiations and concessions from other European countries, which released Russians in their custody as part of the exchange. Several U.S. citizens remain behind bars in Russia following the swap.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 70
    Add a Comment
    Daniel Martin
    3m ago
    he made his choice..
    Steve Kuziak
    2h ago
    excellent
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Russian arms dealer who was exchanged for Brittney Griner is trying to sell weapons to the Houthis: report
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Kim Jong-un makes outlandish claim about North Korea and Russia in birthday message to Putin
    The Independent1 day ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Vladimir Putin celebrates birthday as he hopes to become Russia’s longest leader
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds6 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News4 days ago
    Vicky White Died a Horrible Death After Helping Her Incarcerated Lover Escape From Jail
    Distractify7 days ago
    Scientists stunned after camera captures entire community of once-thought-extinct species: 'A fairytale in terms of conservation'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Pennsylvania Man Beheaded His Own Dad Trying to 'Perform A Citizen's Arrest': Police
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    'There’s Something About Miriam’ Is Reality TV’s Most Shameful, Disgusting Project
    Collider2 days ago
    Supreme Court Rejects R. Kelly Appeal Petition — As the Disgraced Singer’s Ex-Wife Promises to ‘Set So Many Free’ With a New Tell-All Book
    Digital Music News1 day ago
    Chinese zoo accused of fattening up animals to turn them into internet stars like viral baby hippo Moo Deng
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mark Cuban drunkenly bought lifetime American Airlines flight pass for $125,000 — ‘and then I upgraded it’
    New York Post6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
    Latin Times4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Trump pledges to rename Army base after Confederate general
    POLITICO4 days ago
    Trump was on a date with another woman on the night he met Melania, memoir reveals
    The Independent1 day ago
    Putin said to have demolished holiday home out of fear for his life as Ukraine strikes region
    The Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy