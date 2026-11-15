Landon Sims in his first career start against UTEP. Photo courtesy of UW Athletics EL PASO, Texas – Wyoming took care of business on the final road trip of the regular season by grinding out a 27-15 victory over UTEP late Saturday night at the Sun Bowl. The Cowboys (7-3 overall, 6-1 Mountain West), who have won five consecutive games, host New Mexico on Friday at War Memorial Stadium (7 p.m., FS1). The Lobos (8-2, 5-1) dropped into a tie in the loss column with UW in the conference standings...