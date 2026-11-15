Photo courtesy of UW Athletics LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will wrap up the road portion of the schedule with a trip to an old rival in UTEP on Saturday evening. The contest is slated for an 8 p.m. MT start on FS1 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. It marks the first meeting between the schools since the 1995 season. Contest on FS1 Saturday's contest will be televised on FS1 and the Fox One App with Neil Sika on the call with Anthony Herron Jr. analyzing the action. Article...