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Soccer
Soccer Battles Air Force in Mountain West Championship on Saturday
By University of Wyoming Athletics Press Release,3 days ago
Photo courtesy of UW Athletics PHOENIX, Arizona (11/12/26) – The University of Wyoming soccer team battles Air Force on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Mountain West Championship. It's a match between the No. 2-seeded Cowgirls and No. 4 Falcons at GCU Stadium. The game can be streamed on MW+. This marks Wyoming's fourth time competing in a conference title tilt in its 31-year history. It last participated in one during the 2022 season, falling to San Jose State in penalty kicks. "This group hasn't...
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