Photo courtesy of UW Athletics PHOENIX, Arizona (11/12/26) – The University of Wyoming soccer team battles Air Force on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Mountain West Championship. It's a match between the No. 2-seeded Cowgirls and No. 4 Falcons at GCU Stadium. The game can be streamed on MW+. This marks Wyoming's fourth time competing in a conference title tilt in its 31-year history. It last participated in one during the 2022 season, falling to San Jose State in penalty kicks. "This group hasn't...